The "resurrected" Galaxy S26 Edge is crossed out once again, per latest rumors









It's not a déjà vu



Samsung rumors are all over the place in recent months: nothing could be said with 100% certainty. The Galaxy S26 Edge was



The latest Galaxy S26 Edge (again). That's allegedly because users prefer extra cameras, longer battery life and fancy stuff like vapor chambers for heat management over a thin chassis.



Recommended For You Galaxy S25 Edge with its 3,900 mAh battery is not the safest bet when it comes to whole-day battery life, particularly if you're a power user.



Should Samsung make the Galaxy S26 Edge anyway? Yes, to hell with consequences. 62.73% Only if the iPhone Air 2 comes in 2026. 9.09% No, let's forget about the Galaxy S26 Edge once and for all. 28.18% Vote 110 Votes

The iPhone Air isn't doing well, too

The next Edge model might be cancelled also because of Apple's failure with the iPhone Air .



As you probably remember, Apple discontinued the Plus model in favor of the new iPhone Air , hoping to revive sales after the iPhone Mini debacle of previous years. However, the plan has not worked as intended. Reports suggest that iPhone Air sales have fallen behind even the discontinued Plus models, forcing Apple to



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That's precisely why Samsung probably won't make the Galaxy S26 Edge next year – there'll be no one to compete with.



It's a niche thing

Taken together, recent developments suggest that ultraslim smartphones remain a niche proposition rather than a mainstream priority. It turns out that Newton was right after all: the greater the mass, the greater the force of attraction.Samsung rumors are all over the place in recent months: nothing could be said with 100% certainty. Thewas supposed to arrive in 2026, then it was allegedly cancelled … and then it was back on the table The latest reports have it that Samsung has cancelled the(again). That's allegedly because users prefer extra cameras, longer battery life and fancy stuff like vapor chambers for heat management over a thin chassis.Thewith its 3,900 mAh battery is not the safest bet when it comes to whole-day battery life, particularly if you're a power user.The next Edge model might be cancelled also because of Apple's failure with theAs you probably remember, Apple discontinued the Plus model in favor of the new, hoping to revive sales after the iPhone Mini debacle of previous years. However, the plan has not worked as intended. Reports suggest thatsales have fallen behind even the discontinued Plus models, forcing Apple to scale back production Many users complain about compromises in battery life and camera performance, prompting returns in favor of the regular iPhone 17 or the Pro variants. Despite these struggles, Apple seems determined to refine and continue the Air line, it's just not expected in 2026.That's precisely why Samsung probably won't make thenext year – there'll be no one to compete with.Taken together, recent developments suggest that ultraslim smartphones remain a niche proposition rather than a mainstream priority.





Both Samsung and Apple seem to be rethinking how far they can push design at the expense of everyday usability, as buyers clearly care more about battery life, camera options, and heat management. At least for now, practical features trump slim chassis. Thick phones are a hit.