Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The "resurrected" Galaxy S26 Edge is crossed out once again, per latest rumors

It's the iPhone Air's fault… sort of.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy phone on a desk.
The ultraslim and light phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air failed to become a hit in 2025, so we might not get a Galaxy S26 Edge model next year.

It turns out that Newton was right after all: the greater the mass, the greater the force of attraction.

It's not a déjà vu



Samsung rumors are all over the place in recent months: nothing could be said with 100% certainty. The Galaxy S26 Edge was supposed to arrive in 2026, then it was allegedly cancelled… and then it was back on the table.

The latest reports have it that Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge (again). That's allegedly because users prefer extra cameras, longer battery life and fancy stuff like vapor chambers for heat management over a thin chassis.

Recommended For You

The Galaxy S25 Edge with its 3,900 mAh battery is not the safest bet when it comes to whole-day battery life, particularly if you're a power user.

Should Samsung make the Galaxy S26 Edge anyway?
Yes, to hell with consequences.
62.73%
Only if the iPhone Air 2 comes in 2026.
9.09%
No, let's forget about the Galaxy S26 Edge once and for all.
28.18%
110 Votes

The iPhone Air isn't doing well, too


The next Edge model might be cancelled also because of Apple's failure with the iPhone Air.

As you probably remember, Apple discontinued the Plus model in favor of the new iPhone Air, hoping to revive sales after the iPhone Mini debacle of previous years. However, the plan has not worked as intended. Reports suggest that iPhone Air sales have fallen behind even the discontinued Plus models, forcing Apple to scale back production.

Recommended For You

Many users complain about compromises in battery life and camera performance, prompting returns in favor of the regular iPhone 17 or the Pro variants. Despite these struggles, Apple seems determined to refine and continue the Air line, it's just not expected in 2026.

That's precisely why Samsung probably won't make the Galaxy S26 Edge next year – there'll be no one to compete with.

It's a niche thing


Taken together, recent developments suggest that ultraslim smartphones remain a niche proposition rather than a mainstream priority.

Both Samsung and Apple seem to be rethinking how far they can push design at the expense of everyday usability, as buyers clearly care more about battery life, camera options, and heat management. At least for now, practical features trump slim chassis. Thick phones are a hit.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why

Latest News

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is an absolute no-brainer at this new low price
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is an absolute no-brainer at this new low price
Here's your chance to save some money on the 512GB Galaxy S26+ AND get a $100 Amazon gift card!
Here's your chance to save some money on the 512GB Galaxy S26+ AND get a $100 Amazon gift card!
Why I’m still using a decade-old tablet (and no, it’s not for watching movies)
Why I’m still using a decade-old tablet (and no, it’s not for watching movies)
Netflix's price hike has a hidden victim: your Verizon bill
Netflix's price hike has a hidden victim: your Verizon bill
New Google Pixel feature learns your habits to be useful
New Google Pixel feature learns your habits to be useful
Amazon’s Spring Sale ends tomorrow, but you can still grab the Galaxy Tab S11 for a bargain
Amazon’s Spring Sale ends tomorrow, but you can still grab the Galaxy Tab S11 for a bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless