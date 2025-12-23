The "resurrected" Galaxy S26 Edge is crossed out once again, per latest rumors
It's the iPhone Air's fault… sort of.
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The ultraslim and light phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air failed to become a hit in 2025, so we might not get a Galaxy S26 Edge model next year.
It turns out that Newton was right after all: the greater the mass, the greater the force of attraction.
Samsung rumors are all over the place in recent months: nothing could be said with 100% certainty. The Galaxy S26 Edge was supposed to arrive in 2026, then it was allegedly cancelled… and then it was back on the table.
The Galaxy S25 Edge with its 3,900 mAh battery is not the safest bet when it comes to whole-day battery life, particularly if you're a power user.
The next Edge model might be cancelled also because of Apple's failure with the iPhone Air.
As you probably remember, Apple discontinued the Plus model in favor of the new iPhone Air, hoping to revive sales after the iPhone Mini debacle of previous years. However, the plan has not worked as intended. Reports suggest that iPhone Air sales have fallen behind even the discontinued Plus models, forcing Apple to scale back production.
Many users complain about compromises in battery life and camera performance, prompting returns in favor of the regular iPhone 17 or the Pro variants. Despite these struggles, Apple seems determined to refine and continue the Air line, it's just not expected in 2026.
Taken together, recent developments suggest that ultraslim smartphones remain a niche proposition rather than a mainstream priority.
It's not a déjà vu
Image by PhoneArena
Samsung rumors are all over the place in recent months: nothing could be said with 100% certainty. The Galaxy S26 Edge was supposed to arrive in 2026, then it was allegedly cancelled… and then it was back on the table.
The latest reports have it that Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge (again). That's allegedly because users prefer extra cameras, longer battery life and fancy stuff like vapor chambers for heat management over a thin chassis.
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Should Samsung make the Galaxy S26 Edge anyway?
Yes, to hell with consequences.
62.73%
Only if the iPhone Air 2 comes in 2026.
9.09%
No, let's forget about the Galaxy S26 Edge once and for all.
28.18%
The iPhone Air isn't doing well, too
The next Edge model might be cancelled also because of Apple's failure with the iPhone Air.
As you probably remember, Apple discontinued the Plus model in favor of the new iPhone Air, hoping to revive sales after the iPhone Mini debacle of previous years. However, the plan has not worked as intended. Reports suggest that iPhone Air sales have fallen behind even the discontinued Plus models, forcing Apple to scale back production.
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That's precisely why Samsung probably won't make the Galaxy S26 Edge next year – there'll be no one to compete with.
It's a niche thing
Taken together, recent developments suggest that ultraslim smartphones remain a niche proposition rather than a mainstream priority.
Both Samsung and Apple seem to be rethinking how far they can push design at the expense of everyday usability, as buyers clearly care more about battery life, camera options, and heat management. At least for now, practical features trump slim chassis. Thick phones are a hit.
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