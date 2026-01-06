Apple quietly launches a special AirPods Pro 3 you can't buy everywhere

Year of the Horse Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 are here

Basically, the design features a horse emoji branding at the front of the AirPods Pro 3 charging case. The symbol is not usually available unless you go for the special edition AirPods.



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The horse emoji is painted in silver, so it's not too dramatic, but yet, it makes the AirPods Pro 3 special edition stand out. Surrounding the symbol, we have stars and other small elements, complementing its festive look.





AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 3

That's not a first for the Cupertino company. Apple designs special editions of AirPods to celebrate each year. There have already been versions for the Year of the Snake (2025), Year of the Dragon (2024), Year of the Rabbit (2023), Year of the Tiger (2022), and Year of the Ox (2021).



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Would you buy Apple’s Lunar New Year AirPods Pro 3 if they were available in your country? Yes, absolutely 41.88% Maybe, I like the design 14.96% No, the regular version is fine 43.16% Vote 234 Votes

AirPods Pro 3 version celebrating Lunar New Year differences vs standard AirPods Pro 3





The AirPods Pro 3 were released in 2025, announced during the Basically, the two versions are identical when it comes to specs and performance. Apart from the engraving at the front, the two versions are the same, including the pricing.Thewere released in 2025, announced during the iPhone 17 event in September – three years after the last model, and keeping the same $249 price tag as before. The design isn't wildly different, but Apple made them more secure and comfortable by studying thousands of ear shapes and adding five ear tip sizes.









What’s really cool about the AirPods Pro 3 are the big feature jumps. You get stronger Active Noise Cancellation, now up to twice as effective as the previous generation, a new multiport acoustic system for richer sound, and up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC on.



Apple also packed in a built-in heart rate sensor that works with the iPhone’s Fitness app to track workouts without needing a watch, plus Live Translation and smarter transparency modes that let you hear the world more naturally.



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Customers who order the Lunar New Year version of the AirPods Pro 3 should start receiving their orders on January 8, of course, depending on when you ordered. If you order today, you should be receiving your order pretty soon.



The Cupertino giant also upgraded them to IP57 dust, sweat, and water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about rain or workouts.What’s really cool about theare the big feature jumps. You get stronger Active Noise Cancellation, now up to twice as effective as the previous generation, a new multiport acoustic system for richer sound, and up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC on.Apple also packed in a built-in heart rate sensor that works with the iPhone’s Fitness app to track workouts without needing a watch, plus Live Translation and smarter transparency modes that let you hear the world more naturally.All of this adds up to earbuds that feel like a real step up from before – better fit, better sound, better noise control, and useful health and language features that you don't usually see in wireless buds. If you've been thinking about upgrading, these might be worth checking out.Customers who order the Lunar New Year version of theshould start receiving their orders on January 8, of course, depending on when you ordered. If you order today, you should be receiving your order pretty soon.

A limited edition I’d happily buy

AirPods Pro 3

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