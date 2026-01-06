Apple quietly launches a special AirPods Pro 3 you can't buy everywhere
A new limited-edition AirPods Pro 3 celebrates the Year of the Horse, but Apple is keeping it exclusive to select regions.
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Lunar New Year is coming next month on February 17, 2026. To celebrate it, Apple has crafted a limited-edition AirPods Pro 3 version. Customers in select countries can purchase these earbuds starting January 5.
The horse emoji is painted in silver, so it's not too dramatic, but yet, it makes the AirPods Pro 3 special edition stand out. Surrounding the symbol, we have stars and other small elements, complementing its festive look.
I really like these Lunar New Year special editions. Apple doesn't change the tech (which is already exceptional), but adds some small details that I fancy a lot. I like the look of the horse engraving – it's fun yet tasteful, in my opinion. And let's just say, horses are my type of animal.
At the same time, I can't help but feel a bit sad that it's limited to just a few countries. I'd honestly buy this version just for the design, even though it works exactly like the regular AirPods Pro 3. Hopefully, one day Apple will make these special editions easier to get worldwide, because I know I'm not the only one who wants them.
Year of the Horse Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 are here
Basically, the design features a horse emoji branding at the front of the AirPods Pro 3 charging case. The symbol is not usually available unless you go for the special edition AirPods.
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Image Credit - MacRumors
The horse emoji is painted in silver, so it's not too dramatic, but yet, it makes the AirPods Pro 3 special edition stand out. Surrounding the symbol, we have stars and other small elements, complementing its festive look.
The AirPods Pro 3 Year of the Horse version can be purchased from users in select countries: China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. Keep in mind that the Lunar New Year AirPods Pro 3 will be available while stock lasts.
That's not a first for the Cupertino company. Apple designs special editions of AirPods to celebrate each year. There have already been versions for the Year of the Snake (2025), Year of the Dragon (2024), Year of the Rabbit (2023), Year of the Tiger (2022), and Year of the Ox (2021).
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Would you buy Apple’s Lunar New Year AirPods Pro 3 if they were available in your country?
Yes, absolutely
41.88%
Maybe, I like the design
14.96%
No, the regular version is fine
43.16%
AirPods Pro 3 version celebrating Lunar New Year differences vs standard AirPods Pro 3
Basically, the two versions are identical when it comes to specs and performance. Apart from the engraving at the front, the two versions are the same, including the pricing.
The AirPods Pro 3 were released in 2025, announced during the iPhone 17 event in September – three years after the last model, and keeping the same $249 price tag as before. The design isn't wildly different, but Apple made them more secure and comfortable by studying thousands of ear shapes and adding five ear tip sizes.
The AirPods Pro 3 were released in 2025, announced during the iPhone 17 event in September – three years after the last model, and keeping the same $249 price tag as before. The design isn't wildly different, but Apple made them more secure and comfortable by studying thousands of ear shapes and adding five ear tip sizes.
The Cupertino giant also upgraded them to IP57 dust, sweat, and water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about rain or workouts.
Apple also packed in a built-in heart rate sensor that works with the iPhone’s Fitness app to track workouts without needing a watch, plus Live Translation and smarter transparency modes that let you hear the world more naturally.
All of this adds up to earbuds that feel like a real step up from before – better fit, better sound, better noise control, and useful health and language features that you don't usually see in wireless buds. If you've been thinking about upgrading, these might be worth checking out.
What’s really cool about the AirPods Pro 3 are the big feature jumps. You get stronger Active Noise Cancellation, now up to twice as effective as the previous generation, a new multiport acoustic system for richer sound, and up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC on.
Apple also packed in a built-in heart rate sensor that works with the iPhone’s Fitness app to track workouts without needing a watch, plus Live Translation and smarter transparency modes that let you hear the world more naturally.
All of this adds up to earbuds that feel like a real step up from before – better fit, better sound, better noise control, and useful health and language features that you don't usually see in wireless buds. If you've been thinking about upgrading, these might be worth checking out.
Customers who order the Lunar New Year version of the AirPods Pro 3 should start receiving their orders on January 8, of course, depending on when you ordered. If you order today, you should be receiving your order pretty soon.
A limited edition I’d happily buy
I really like these Lunar New Year special editions. Apple doesn't change the tech (which is already exceptional), but adds some small details that I fancy a lot. I like the look of the horse engraving – it's fun yet tasteful, in my opinion. And let's just say, horses are my type of animal.
At the same time, I can't help but feel a bit sad that it's limited to just a few countries. I'd honestly buy this version just for the design, even though it works exactly like the regular AirPods Pro 3. Hopefully, one day Apple will make these special editions easier to get worldwide, because I know I'm not the only one who wants them.
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