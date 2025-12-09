Just hope you're never in the situation depicted in the new Apple Pay ad

Apple's new ad shows you how Apple Pay is a quick solution that is there when you need it











But there is a problem. She's out of gas and the arrow on the indicator is actually below the "E" making the situation dire. Spotting an independent gas station that looks anything but welcoming, she screeches to a halt in front of a pump. Outside the gas station, she tries to get the attention of the attendant inside the station who instructs her to use the point of sale (POS) terminal at the window. She checks her pockets for a way to pay for gas, but she has nothing in them.





Police cars pass by in the background and things aren't looking good for this woman. But she then spots a sticker showing that the gas station accepts Apple Pay and she starts to look at the iPhone 17 in her hand. Using Apple Pay, she is able to buy the gas she needs to continue her escape. The reason for her harried appearance and driving becomes apparent in the final seconds of the spot when a huge dinosaur is seen looking into the gas station, eyeing the attendant.

Making only .15% of the Apple Pay transaction amount, Apple generated over $4 billion in revenue in FY 2025





Apple Pay has been around since October 20, 2014, and is considered one of the most useful features on the iPhone. And by the way, it makes a ton of money for Apple. In the U.S., the bank issuing a credit card backing Apple Pay gives the tech giant .15% (aka 15 basis points) of the transaction amount. That means when you use Apple Pay to ring up a $100 transaction, Apple receives 15 cents from the bank that issued the card used on that purchase.





Do you use Apple Pay or Google Pay? I use Apple Pay. 55.81% I use Google Pay. 25.58% I use another mobile payment system. 6.98% I don't use Apple Pay or Google Pay. 11.63% Vote 43 Votes





This isn't a high margin business, but it is one driven by volume. While Apple doesn't breakout Apple Pay's financials in its earnings reports, it is estimated that for Apple's fiscal year 2025 (which ended on September 27th), Apple Pay generated revenue of $4 billion to $4.5 billion. That tells you how often Apple Pay is used since is can generate billions in revenue for Apple .15% at a time.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible