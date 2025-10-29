Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ad mocks iPhone Air, hitting it right where it hurts
Samsung recently posted an ad taking a lighthearted jab at the Galaxy S25 Edge's direct rival, the iPhone Air.
As Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sales plummet, and the future of the model remains murky at best, the company posted a humorous ad poking fun at its rival: the iPhone Air. There was substance to the ad, though, as Samsung targeted an aspect of Apple’s phone that has led to some buyers returning it, choosing a base model iPhone 17 instead.
Referring to the iPhone Air as the “other slim phone” in its ad, Samsung shows off how the Air’s camera pales in comparison to the Galaxy S25 Edge. There is no attempt to actually hide which phone the “other slim phone” is, it’s just a lighthearted jab at an aspect that the Air actually struggles in.
A few days ago, reports began pouring in about the Galaxy S26 Edge having been cancelled. One insider even said that it was “confirmed” news. If this was true, then it might have been a world record for the fastest new product line cancellation in recent years, on par with the Nintendo Virtual Boy.
I genuinely think that the Edge and the Air models have a decent chance at becoming popular models, they just need some time to improve.
When Samsung and Apple finally adopt silicon batteries, the biggest complaint of battery life will be resolved. Then, both manufacturers can begin improving other key specs, like cameras. The iPhone Air may only have one camera now, but give it a few years and I’d be surprised if that’s still the case.
This lighthearted ad may just have confirmed that you shouldn’t give up on the Galaxy S26 Edge just yet.
The “other slim phone”
Referring to the iPhone Air as the “other slim phone” in its ad, Samsung shows off how the Air’s camera pales in comparison to the Galaxy S25 Edge. There is no attempt to actually hide which phone the “other slim phone” is, it’s just a lighthearted jab at an aspect that the Air actually struggles in.
As seen in the ad, the S25 Edge clearly beats the Air when you zoom into photos taken from the main camera. It’s not like the iPhone Air has a bad camera, far from it, but the difference is most definitely noticeable.
Reports about canceling S26 Edge seem off now
Neither Galaxy S25 Edge nor iPhone Air have sold too well. | Image credit — PhoneArena
A few days ago, reports began pouring in about the Galaxy S26 Edge having been cancelled. One insider even said that it was “confirmed” news. If this was true, then it might have been a world record for the fastest new product line cancellation in recent years, on par with the Nintendo Virtual Boy.
However, then more reports came in claiming that the Galaxy S26 Edge is not cancelled, further adding fuel to Samsung’s dazed state. This ad, posted just a day ago, seems to somewhat confirm that the S26 Edge will likely happen, as Samsung wouldn’t be promoting a discontinued product.
Both phones should improve at a rapid pace
I genuinely think that the Edge and the Air models have a decent chance at becoming popular models, they just need some time to improve.
When Samsung and Apple finally adopt silicon batteries, the biggest complaint of battery life will be resolved. Then, both manufacturers can begin improving other key specs, like cameras. The iPhone Air may only have one camera now, but give it a few years and I’d be surprised if that’s still the case.
This lighthearted ad may just have confirmed that you shouldn’t give up on the Galaxy S26 Edge just yet.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: