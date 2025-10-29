Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ad mocks iPhone Air, hitting it right where it hurts

Samsung recently posted an ad taking a lighthearted jab at the Galaxy S25 Edge's direct rival, the iPhone Air.

By
4comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Camera Galaxy S Series iPhone
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ad mocking iPhone Air
As Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sales plummet, and the future of the model remains murky at best, the company posted a humorous ad poking fun at its rival: the iPhone Air. There was substance to the ad, though, as Samsung targeted an aspect of Apple’s phone that has led to some buyers returning it, choosing a base model iPhone 17 instead.

The “other slim phone”


Referring to the iPhone Air as the “other slim phone” in its ad, Samsung shows off how the Air’s camera pales in comparison to the Galaxy S25 Edge. There is no attempt to actually hide which phone the “other slim phone” is, it’s just a lighthearted jab at an aspect that the Air actually struggles in.

As seen in the ad, the S25 Edge clearly beats the Air when you zoom into photos taken from the main camera. It’s not like the iPhone Air has a bad camera, far from it, but the difference is most definitely noticeable.

Do you think the S25 Edge is better than the iPhone Air?

Vote View Result


Reports about canceling S26 Edge seem off now




A few days ago, reports began pouring in about the Galaxy S26 Edge having been cancelled. One insider even said that it was “confirmed” news. If this was true, then it might have been a world record for the fastest new product line cancellation in recent years, on par with the Nintendo Virtual Boy.

However, then more reports came in claiming that the Galaxy S26 Edge is not cancelled, further adding fuel to Samsung’s dazed state. This ad, posted just a day ago, seems to somewhat confirm that the S26 Edge will likely happen, as Samsung wouldn’t be promoting a discontinued product.

Both phones should improve at a rapid pace


I genuinely think that the Edge and the Air models have a decent chance at becoming popular models, they just need some time to improve.

When Samsung and Apple finally adopt silicon batteries, the biggest complaint of battery life will be resolved. Then, both manufacturers can begin improving other key specs, like cameras. The iPhone Air may only have one camera now, but give it a few years and I’d be surprised if that’s still the case.

This lighthearted ad may just have confirmed that you shouldn’t give up on the Galaxy S26 Edge just yet.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless