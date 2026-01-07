At $150 off, the compact powerhouse Galaxy S25 is just irresistible
Boasting fast performance, a stunning display, and capable cameras, this phone is worth every penny!
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Galaxy S25 at a massive $150 discount, allowing bargain hunters to score one for just under $650. And while the deal applies only to the 128GB model in Silver Shadow and Mint colors, I encourage you not to hesitate and save as soon as possible!While I was hunting for unmissable phone deals today, I noticed that Amazon is selling the
Similar to most high-end handsets from 2025, it’s powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is as fast as a rocket and can tackle absolutely anything you throw its way. Furthermore, it’s complemented by 12GB of RAM, making the Galaxy S25 a multitasking beast.
Samsung is famous for its stunning displays, so it’s only natural for the entry-level of the Galaxy S25 lineup to also boast a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. With its sharp 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR content support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the screen delivers beautiful visuals all while making sure everything feels responsive and can be viewed even in direct sunlight.
Pair all that with a 4,000mAh battery that comfortably powers you through a full day, and getting the Galaxy S25 for $150 off becomes an irresistible temptation. So, don’t waste any more time! Save with this deal today!
In addition to the sweet discount, Amazon has also placed a red “Limited time deal” banner, meaning the offer could expire every second. Given that this is one of the best phones money can buy, you definitely don’t want to miss this chance, especially if you’re in the market for a compact flagship phone that brings a lot to the table for less than $650.
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Similar to most high-end handsets from 2025, it’s powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is as fast as a rocket and can tackle absolutely anything you throw its way. Furthermore, it’s complemented by 12GB of RAM, making the Galaxy S25 a multitasking beast.
Samsung is famous for its stunning displays, so it’s only natural for the entry-level of the Galaxy S25 lineup to also boast a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. With its sharp 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR content support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the screen delivers beautiful visuals all while making sure everything feels responsive and can be viewed even in direct sunlight.
Since we’re talking about a high-end phone here, I can’t miss mentioning that our friend is also boasting a 50MP main camera and a 12MP snapper for selfies, both of which take vibrant photos with high detail.
Pair all that with a 4,000mAh battery that comfortably powers you through a full day, and getting the Galaxy S25 for $150 off becomes an irresistible temptation. So, don’t waste any more time! Save with this deal today!
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