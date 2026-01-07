Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At $150 off, the compact powerhouse Galaxy S25 is just irresistible

Boasting fast performance, a stunning display, and capable cameras, this phone is worth every penny!

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A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy S25.
       View now at Amazon  
While I was hunting for unmissable phone deals today, I noticed that Amazon is selling the Galaxy S25 at a massive $150 discount, allowing bargain hunters to score one for just under $650. And while the deal applies only to the 128GB model in Silver Shadow and Mint colors, I encourage you not to hesitate and save as soon as possible!

In addition to the sweet discount, Amazon has also placed a red “Limited time deal” banner, meaning the offer could expire every second. Given that this is one of the best phones money can buy, you definitely don’t want to miss this chance, especially if you’re in the market for a compact flagship phone that brings a lot to the table for less than $650.

Galaxy S25 128GB in Silver Shadow: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (19%)
Amazon is selling the Galaxy S25 with 128GB of storage for $150 off. This allows you to grab one in Silver or Mint for under $650, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. The phone ranks among the best on the market, delivering fast performance, a vibrant display, and capable cameras. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
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Similar to most high-end handsets from 2025, it’s powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is as fast as a rocket and can tackle absolutely anything you throw its way. Furthermore, it’s complemented by 12GB of RAM, making the Galaxy S25 a multitasking beast.

Samsung is famous for its stunning displays, so it’s only natural for the entry-level of the Galaxy S25 lineup to also boast a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. With its sharp 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR content support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the screen delivers beautiful visuals all while making sure everything feels responsive and can be viewed even in direct sunlight.

Since we’re talking about a high-end phone here, I can’t miss mentioning that our friend is also boasting a 50MP main camera and a 12MP snapper for selfies, both of which take vibrant photos with high detail.

Pair all that with a 4,000mAh battery that comfortably powers you through a full day, and getting the Galaxy S25 for $150 off becomes an irresistible temptation. So, don’t waste any more time! Save with this deal today!

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$25
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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