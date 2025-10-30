Apple's earnings report and forecast for iPhone sales lead to a big move in the stock

Tim Cook says to expect record iPhone revenue for the current quarter (fiscal Q1 2026)





For all of fiscal 2025, Apple reported iPhone sales of $209.59 billion. That is a 4.2% hike over the $201.18 billion in iPhone revenue that Apple collected in fiscal 2024. And there is more good news ahead for the iPhone. During the fiscal Q4 conference call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that for the current quarter ending in December (fiscal Q1 of 2026), Apple will report the highest revenue in the history of the company along with the highest revenue in iPhone history.





The Services unit had a strong quarter





The iPad had a flat fiscal fourth quarter with $6.95 billion in revenue. For all of fiscal 2025, the iPad took in $28.02 billion, a slight 5% increase year-over-year. Apple's second largest unit after the iPhone is its Services business. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Services revenue amounted to $28.75 billion, a healthy 15.1% year-over-year increase. For fiscal 2025, the unit generated $109.16 billion for Apple, an increase of 13.5% year-over-year.





- Tim Cook , CEO, Apple

The Services unit is important to Apple because it doesn't rely on new iPhone sales to succeed. With 1.56 billion active Phone units in the world, the Services unit remains extremely important to the company.

Every region but one reported higher revenue





Reporting $9.01 billion in fiscal Q4 sales, Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories division includes devces like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePods. The revenue in the latest report was slightly lower than the $9.04 billion collected during the same quarter last year. For all of fiscal 2025, Wearables, Home and Accessories had revenue of $35.69 billion, which was 3.6% lower than the prior year's number.









Apple did better in nearly every region during this year's fiscal fourth quarter and for all of fiscal 2025 with higher revenue in the Americas, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The one area where sales were slightly lower during fiscal Q4 was Greater China.

Diluted earnings per share rose 90% year-over-year





Apple announced a September quarter record of $102.47 billion, up 7.9% from last year's fiscal Q4 revenue of $94.93 billon. For all of fiscal 2025, revenue came to a record high $416.16 billion compared to $391.04 billion rung up during fiscal 2024, a 6.4% hike. Fiscal Q4 net earnings were $27.47 billion or $1.85 per share. The previous year, net came to $14.74 billon or 97 cents per share for a whopping 90.7% improvement.





For all of fiscal 2025, net was $112.01 billion or $7.49 per share diluted, versus fiscal 2024's $93.74 billion or $6.08 diluted. So, for fiscal 2025, Apple's net profit rose 23.2% year-over-year.



Did Apple release a strong fiscal Q4 report? Absolutely! Several records were broken. No, I was not impressed. I have no opinion. Absolutely! Several records were broken. 52.63% No, I was not impressed. 31.58% I have no opinion. 15.79%





Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO, said, "Our September quarter results capped off a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion, as well as double-digit EPS growth. And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments."





With strong record earnings reported, and the expectations of more ahead, Apple shares soared $6.38 or 2.35% in after-hours trading to hit a record high of $277.78. In advance of the report, Apple rose $1.70 or .63% to $271.40. As soon as regular trading starts at 9:30 am Friday morning in New York, you can expect Apple's shares to officially hit an all-time record high.