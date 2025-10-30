Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Apple's earnings report and forecast for iPhone sales lead to a big move in the stock

Apple's shares reacted strongly to the tech giant's announcements today.

Apple iPhone
Apple's iconic apple logo in green against a white background.
Apple released its fiscal fourth quarter 2025 earnings report today along with its full year numbers for 2025. The number one question on everyone's mind is, "How well did the iPhone do during the quarter and the year? From July through September, Apple took in $49.03 billion in iPhone sales, up 6.1% from the $46.22 billion it generated from the iPhone during last year's fiscal fourth quarter. While the number failed to beat Wall Street expectations for the quarter, it was a record for iPhone revenue in fiscal Q4.

Tim Cook says to expect record iPhone revenue for the current quarter (fiscal Q1 2026)


For all of fiscal 2025, Apple reported iPhone sales of $209.59 billion. That is a 4.2% hike over the $201.18 billion in iPhone revenue that Apple collected in fiscal 2024. And there is more good news ahead for the iPhone. During the fiscal Q4 conference call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that for the current quarter ending in December (fiscal Q1 of 2026), Apple will report the highest revenue in the history of the company along with the highest revenue in iPhone history.

The iPhone 17 series got off to a good start and even with Apple cutting production of the iPhone Air, the remaining three phones in the series (iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max) are believed to be generating higher sales than their iPhone 16 counterparts.

The Services unit had a strong quarter


The iPad had a flat fiscal fourth quarter with $6.95 billion in revenue. For all of fiscal 2025, the iPad took in $28.02 billion, a slight 5% increase year-over-year. Apple's second largest unit after the iPhone is its Services business. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Services revenue amounted to $28.75 billion, a healthy 15.1% year-over-year increase. For fiscal 2025, the unit generated $109.16 billion for Apple, an increase of 13.5% year-over-year.

"Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season."
                                     -Tim Cook, CEO, Apple

The Services unit is important to Apple because it doesn't rely on new iPhone sales to succeed. With 1.56 billion active Phone units in the world, the Services unit remains extremely important to the company.

Every region but one reported higher revenue


Reporting $9.01 billion in fiscal Q4 sales, Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories division includes devces like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePods. The revenue in the latest report was slightly lower than the $9.04 billion collected during the same quarter last year. For all of fiscal 2025, Wearables, Home and Accessories had revenue of $35.69 billion, which was 3.6% lower than the prior year's number.

Picture of the iPhone Air and its box.
The iPhone Air was added to the iPhone lineup this year. Image credit-PhoneArena

Apple did better in nearly every region during this year's fiscal fourth quarter and for all of fiscal 2025 with higher revenue in the Americas, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The one area where sales were slightly lower during fiscal Q4 was Greater China. 

Diluted earnings per share rose 90% year-over-year


Apple announced a September quarter record of $102.47 billion, up 7.9% from last year's fiscal Q4 revenue of $94.93 billon. For all of fiscal 2025, revenue came to a record high $416.16 billion compared to $391.04 billion rung up during fiscal 2024, a 6.4% hike. Fiscal Q4 net earnings were $27.47 billion or $1.85 per share. The previous year, net came to $14.74 billon or 97 cents per share for a whopping 90.7% improvement.

For all of fiscal 2025, net was $112.01 billion or $7.49 per share diluted, versus fiscal 2024's $93.74 billion or $6.08 diluted. So, for fiscal 2025, Apple's net profit rose 23.2% year-over-year.

Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO, said, "Our September quarter results capped off a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion, as well as double-digit EPS growth. And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments."

With strong record earnings reported, and the expectations of more ahead, Apple shares soared $6.38 or 2.35% in after-hours trading to hit a record high of $277.78. In advance of the report, Apple rose $1.70 or .63% to $271.40. As soon as regular trading starts at 9:30 am Friday morning in New York, you can expect Apple's shares to officially hit an all-time record high.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
