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Garmin's long-lasting Venu 3S is $100 off and flying off the shelves

Don't miss your chance to grab this quality Garmin watch for less.

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A Garmin Venu 3S wearable on a white table.
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If you’re anything like me, daily smartwatch charging may be tedious. Wouldn’t it be nice if your wrist companion could stay off the charger longer? The Garmin Venu 3S makes it possible with a dependable 10-day battery life. Plus, it’s $100 off at Amazon right now.

Save $100 on the Garmin Venu 3S

$100 off (22%)
Amazon is currently selling the Garmin Venu 3S at a solid $100 discount. With a 41mm case, a long battery life of up to 10 days, and various tracking options, it's a solid choice for many. Don't miss out on this offer.
Buy at Amazon
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Although Garmin recently launched the newer Venu 4, I wouldn’t advise going for that one if you’re after a bargain. Retailing at its full MSRP of nearly $550 on Amazon, it’s definitely way pricier than the 3S, which will set you back about $350 at the merchant right now.

To me, battery life is a big factor in a smartwatch — but it’s not the only reason why I like the Garmin Venu 3S so much. The wearable boasts an OLED touchscreen and super lightweight body that allows all-day wear. Unlike some of the brand’s sport-oriented watches, this Garmin watch also features a built-in microphone. That lets you take phone calls directly from your wrist when the unit is connected to your phone.

And while it’s not strictly a sports wearable, this 41mm timepiece delivers excellent workout tracking. You get highly accurate metrics, as well as a slew of activity tracking options. As if that’s not enough, GPS accuracy is solid, even though it doesn’t support dual-band GPS.

Sleep tracking and nap detection are, of course, on deck. For users who want to receive body battery insights, wearing the Venu 3S during sleep is crucial — it uses your sleep data, HRV status, and recent activity to give you a daily estimate of your energy levels.

If there’s anything not quite perfect, it must be the interface. Garmin’s OS takes some getting used to, but it works once you get the hang of it. Still, if you prioritize OS navigation over battery life, the Galaxy Watch 8 or the Apple Watch Series 11 might be a better fit.

Don’t forget to check out the full Garmin Venu 3S review for more valuable insights. And if you’ve always wanted one but missed earlier discounts, now’s your chance to grab this buddy for $100 off at Amazon.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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