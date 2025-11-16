Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Trending:

The iPhone Air 2 isn’t delayed, it’s just not a yearly product

A new report reveals why Apple's "Air" branding is a deliberate signal that it isn't part of the annual iPhone 17 lineup.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
iPhone Air and its box
The iPhone Air's name is apparently a deliberate signal from Apple. A clear indication that, unlike the rest of the iPhone lineup, this ultra-thin device isn't tied to a yearly update cycle like the rest of the iPhone lineup.

What the "Air" name really means


When Apple launched the iPhone Air alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, the name was a bit of a curiosity. According to a new report from analyst Mark Gurman, there's a specific reason it wasn't called the "iPhone 17 Air." The name is reportedly a signal that Apple does not want to tie this product to an annual release schedule.

This insight helps reframe recent rumors that have suggested a second-generation iPhone Air was "postponed" from 2026 into 2027 due to poor sales. However, Gurman claims the device hadn't actually been scheduled for next year, so this isn't a delay. The "Air" branding gives Apple the flexibility to update it on its own time, much like the iPhone SE.

A prototype hiding in plain sight


If the iPhone Air isn't meant for a yearly schedule, what is its purpose? The report suggests the device is essentially a "technology exercise" and a "prototype en route to the foldable iPhone."

While Apple would never say so publicly, the Air is reportedly a way to prepare Apple's supply chain. It uses many of the same materials, miniaturization techniques, and internal components that will be necessary for Apple's first foldable. The focus isn't on massive sales, but on iterating the manufacturing process.

This explains why Apple hasn't marketed the phone heavily since its launch. Sales are said to be mediocre, roughly matching the iPhone 16 Plus it replaced. Like the iPhone mini, it's a device some vocal users wanted, but most shoppers still opted for the more practical Pro models.

Do you think the iPhone Air will make a comeback later or is it doomed?

Vote View Result

From my perspective


From my perspective, this naming strategy is a clever way for Apple to manage expectations. Calling it the "iPhone 17 Air" would have instantly created the expectation of an "iPhone 18 Air" in 2026. The "Air" moniker breaks that cycle.

It allows Apple to publicly test new technologies—like extreme thinness and component miniaturization—without committing to a permanent new slot in its flagship lineup. It frames the Air as a special project, not a new baseline. Given that its real purpose may be to beta-test the supply chain for the upcoming foldable, this move makes perfect sense.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

$202
$219 95
$18 off (8%)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the same processor as the newest Series 11 and, by extension, supports all the new features introduced with watchOS 26
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless