The iPhone Air 2 isn’t delayed, it’s just not a yearly product
A new report reveals why Apple's "Air" branding is a deliberate signal that it isn't part of the annual iPhone 17 lineup.
The iPhone Air's name is apparently a deliberate signal from Apple. A clear indication that, unlike the rest of the iPhone lineup, this ultra-thin device isn't tied to a yearly update cycle like the rest of the iPhone lineup.
If the iPhone Air isn't meant for a yearly schedule, what is its purpose? The report suggests the device is essentially a "technology exercise" and a "prototype en route to the foldable iPhone."
While Apple would never say so publicly, the Air is reportedly a way to prepare Apple's supply chain. It uses many of the same materials, miniaturization techniques, and internal components that will be necessary for Apple's first foldable. The focus isn't on massive sales, but on iterating the manufacturing process.
From my perspective, this naming strategy is a clever way for Apple to manage expectations. Calling it the "iPhone 17 Air" would have instantly created the expectation of an "iPhone 18 Air" in 2026. The "Air" moniker breaks that cycle.
What the "Air" name really means
When Apple launched the iPhone Air alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, the name was a bit of a curiosity. According to a new report from analyst Mark Gurman, there's a specific reason it wasn't called the "iPhone 17 Air." The name is reportedly a signal that Apple does not want to tie this product to an annual release schedule.
This insight helps reframe recent rumors that have suggested a second-generation iPhone Air was "postponed" from 2026 into 2027 due to poor sales. However, Gurman claims the device hadn't actually been scheduled for next year, so this isn't a delay. The "Air" branding gives Apple the flexibility to update it on its own time, much like the iPhone SE.
A prototype hiding in plain sight
The iPhone Air was never meant to be an annually refreshed model. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This explains why Apple hasn't marketed the phone heavily since its launch. Sales are said to be mediocre, roughly matching the iPhone 16 Plus it replaced. Like the iPhone mini, it's a device some vocal users wanted, but most shoppers still opted for the more practical Pro models.
From my perspective
It allows Apple to publicly test new technologies—like extreme thinness and component miniaturization—without committing to a permanent new slot in its flagship lineup. It frames the Air as a special project, not a new baseline. Given that its real purpose may be to beta-test the supply chain for the upcoming foldable, this move makes perfect sense.
