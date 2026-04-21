It's official: The highly anticipated Motorola Razr (2026) family will be unveiled surprisingly soon

Besides, we all know at least one other company that announced its newest high-end handsets significantly later this year compared to their 2025 predecessors, and as it turns out, that may have actually helped boost anticipation for the Galaxy S26 series and the S26 Ultra 's global sales numbers



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It remains to be seen if the same will happen with Motorola's next foldable devices after their April 29 launch, although the Razr (2025) series looks like a very tough act to follow, especially in the US

Will the Razr (2026) family be released on the same date?





I obviously can't be sure of anything just yet, but I highly doubt the Razr (2026), Razr+ (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) will also go on sale on their announcement day.





What would convince you to buy a member of the Razr (2026) family? A reasonable price. A "bold" color and/or "breathtaking" finish. Two large screens and a huge battery. A well-balanced spec sheet. Nothing, I'm buying a foldable from a different brand. Nothing, I'm not buying a foldable in 2026. Vote 11 Votes





If history is any indication, you'll probably have to wait anywhere between a week and more than a month to be able to get your hands on your favorite member of the new foldable trio, and if yesterday's otherwise credible report is to be trusted, May 21 will be the family's US release date.





That's exactly a month from today, which is not an ideal waiting period for hardcore Motorola fans and foldable enthusiasts in general, but, well, it could have been even worse... if it pans out to begin with. Keep in mind that release dates can (and often do) differ from region to region for Motorola products, so while you might be able to buy the Razr (2026), Razr+ (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) stateside on May 21, the "international" Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra could go on sale earlier or later (most likely, earlier) in select European markets.

How much will the Razr (2026) series cost?





$799.99 - "vanilla" Razr (2026) with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM;

$1,099.99 - Razr Plus (2026) with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;

(2026) with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM; $1,499.99 - Razr Ultra (2026) with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM;

$1,899.99 - Razr Fold (2026) with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM.







What else do we know about the Razr (2026) family?





Officially, not much, as Motorola is only ready to "reveal" that its 2026 Android-powered clamshells will come in mysterious "bold colors" and "breathtaking finishes."









Razr Plus (2026), and Unofficially, however, we've already seen many of those decidedly eye-catching colorways and unique textures pictured in high-quality images, not to mention the key specs of the Razr (2026),(2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) have also been leaked by generally reliable sources, leaving me pretty underwhelmed, nay, outright disappointed when taking the three's rumored price tags into consideration as well.



