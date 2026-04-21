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It's official: The highly anticipated Motorola Razr (2026) family will be unveiled surprisingly soon

Save the April 29 date and get ready to welcome three new foldable phones with "bold" colors and "breathtaking" finishes!

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Leaked Motorola Razr 70 image in Pantone Violet Ice color
This is the "vanilla" Razr (2026), aka Razr 70, in a Violet Ice color. | Image by Evan Blass
While Motorola sometimes likes to build buzz around its most exciting products weeks ahead of their actual announcements, it appears that some of the brand's most important new mobile devices of 2026 will go official with less than ten days of pre-launch advertising.

That's certainly a little weird, but of course, a bunch of highly trustworthy leakers and rumormongers have helped Motorola drive quite a bit of anticipation over the Razr (2026), aka Razr 70, Razr Ultra (2026), aka Razr 70 Ultra, and Razr Plus (2026) in the last few weeks, so it's not like we don't know anything about these upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 alternatives before their joint April 29 introduction.

This is not a surprising date when you think about it


For those of you who don't remember, the Razr (2025) series was unveiled on April 24 of last year. That means Motorola will officially take the wraps off the Razr (2026) trio a few days late this year, which is obviously not much in the grand scheme of the mobile industry and the foldable segment.


Besides, we all know at least one other company that announced its newest high-end handsets significantly later this year compared to their 2025 predecessors, and as it turns out, that may have actually helped boost anticipation for the Galaxy S26 series and the S26 Ultra's global sales numbers.

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It remains to be seen if the same will happen with Motorola's next foldable devices after their April 29 launch, although the Razr (2025) series looks like a very tough act to follow, especially in the US.

Will the Razr (2026) family be released on the same date?


I obviously can't be sure of anything just yet, but I highly doubt the Razr (2026), Razr+ (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) will also go on sale on their announcement day.

What would convince you to buy a member of the Razr (2026) family?
11 Votes

If history is any indication, you'll probably have to wait anywhere between a week and more than a month to be able to get your hands on your favorite member of the new foldable trio, and if yesterday's otherwise credible report is to be trusted, May 21 will be the family's US release date.

That's exactly a month from today, which is not an ideal waiting period for hardcore Motorola fans and foldable enthusiasts in general, but, well, it could have been even worse... if it pans out to begin with. Keep in mind that release dates can (and often do) differ from region to region for Motorola products, so while you might be able to buy the Razr (2026), Razr+ (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) stateside on May 21, the "international" Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra could go on sale earlier or later (most likely, earlier) in select European markets.

How much will the Razr (2026) series cost?


  • $799.99 - "vanilla" Razr (2026) with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM;
  • $1,099.99 - Razr Plus (2026) with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;
  • $1,499.99 - Razr Ultra (2026) with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM;
  • $1,899.99 - Razr Fold (2026) with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM.

Yes, Motorola is actually preparing to release four different foldables in the US, one of which was unveiled and fully detailed months ago. And no, these price points are most definitely not etched in stone yet, but they do look very plausible, adding $100 to the Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) as far as the two's respective sequels are concerned and $200 to the Razr Ultra (2025) for the brand's next super-premium flip phone.


The first-ever book-style Razr Fold, meanwhile, is expected to cost $100 less than Samsung's most affordable Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant, which doesn't sound like a large enough price gap to make up for the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide are only a few months away at this point. Talk about too little much, too late. 

What else do we know about the Razr (2026) family?


Officially, not much, as Motorola is only ready to "reveal" that its 2026 Android-powered clamshells will come in mysterious "bold colors" and "breathtaking finishes."


Unofficially, however, we've already seen many of those decidedly eye-catching colorways and unique textures pictured in high-quality images, not to mention the key specs of the Razr (2026), Razr Plus (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) have also been leaked by generally reliable sources, leaving me pretty underwhelmed, nay, outright disappointed when taking the three's rumored price tags into consideration as well.

It might seem a little early for this, but something tells me Motorola will not be able to close the gap to Samsung in the US foldable landscape even further this year or keep Apple at bay if the iPhone Ultra (or iPhone Fold) gets at least a couple of months of commercial availability under its belt by the end of 2026.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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