The repetitive specs and excessive US prices of Motorola's Razr (2026) and Razr+ (2026) are here

of the last few weeks might be reduced today by a comprehensive report from France ( Are you excited for Motorola's undoubtedly fast-approaching 2026 additions to the hugely popular Razr family? I'm afraid some of the excitement generated by the avalanche of Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra leaks of the last few weeks might be reduced today by a comprehensive report from France ( translated here ) that (claims to) reveal a bunch of key details no one dared to touch until now.

This is (apparently) the real spec sheet of the affordable Razr (2026)





6.9-inch primary AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology;

MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processor;

Android 16 ;

; 8GB LPDDR5X memory;

256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

32MP front-facing camera;

4,800mAh battery;

30W wired charging capabilities;

15W wireless charging support;

IP48 water and dust resistance;

171.3 x 73.99 x 7.25 mm dimensions (unfolded);

88.08 x 73.99 x 15.85 mm dimensions (folded);

188 grams weight;

USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, NFC connectivity.

Recommended For You Remember when the "vanilla" Razr 70, aka Razr (2026), had most of its Remember when the "vanilla" Razr 70, aka Razr (2026), had most of its specifications spoiled by China's top mobile industry regulatory agency ? Curiously enough, it appears some of that info may not have been entirely accurate, at least as far as the US-specific Razr (2026) model is concerned.



This is now expected to pack 4,800mAh cell capacity instead of just 4,500mAh, as well as a Dimensity 7450X SoC clocked at a slightly lower 2.6GHz speed than initially believed, and predictably enough, only 8 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB storage.





Of course, the "international" Motorola Razr 70 is likely to arrive in more than just that one variant, although I highly doubt you'll ever be able to buy this budget-friendly foldable with as much as 18GB memory or 1TB of local digital hoarding room.

And this is what you should expect from the Razr Plus (2026)





6.9-inch primary AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor;

Android 16 ;

; 12GB LPDDR5X memory;

256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor;

32MP front-facing camera;

4,500mAh battery;

45W wired charging capabilities;

15W wireless charging support;

IP48 water and dust resistance;

171.42 x 73.99 x 7.09 mm dimensions (unfolded);

88.09 x 73.99 x 15.32 mm dimensions (folded);

189 grams weight;

USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, NFC support.



Like last year's US-only Razr Plus , this year's middle Motorola flip phone is also unlikely to get a European or Asian equivalent. And like the Razr (2026), the Razr+ (2026) is oddly missing precious details about its secondary screen from the spec sheet above.

What is the number one thing you look at in a foldable? Screen size. Camera performance. Processing power. Battery size and/or charging. Design and build quality. Affordable pricing. Quality/price ratio. All of the above. Something else. Vote 11 Votes





Almost everything else is annoyingly similar to what the Razr+ (2025) offers, including the main display size and refresh rate capabilities, the resolutions of the three cameras, charging speeds, memory, storage, and most frustratingly of all, the processor's make and model.





On the bright side, the battery size is (somehow) expected to jump from 4,000 to 4,500mAh without causing an increase in weight or product thickness, which is certainly an achievement... but far too little to justify the existence of this "new" edition and the price hike we'll discuss in a minute.

What about the Razr Ultra (2026) and Razr Fold?





Razr 70 Ultra The specs of Motorola 's most advanced 2026 foldables are not mentioned in this new report because they're no longer big secrets after the Razr Fold 's official global announcement a while back and a recent leak detailing the (minor) upgrades of this year's Razr Ultra, aka, over its 2025 predecessor.









Z Fold 7 alternatives are not (officially) out of the bag yet, which brings me to the final section of today's extensive Motorola foldable-centric story... But the US prices of these top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Flip 7 andalternatives are not (officially) out of the bag yet, which brings me to the final section of today's extensive Motorola foldable-centric story...

When will the Razr (2026) family be released and how much will it cost?





Motorola Razr (2026) - $799.99;

Motorola Razr+ (2026) - $1,099.99;

Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) - $1,499.99;

- $1,499.99; Motorola Razr Fold (2026) - $1,899.99;

Expected US release date - May 21, 2026.



Right off the bat, you're likely to notice that we're still a month away from the rumored joint debut of these four very interesting new foldables.





That's kind of disappointing, especially as far as the Razr Fold is concerned, and the same Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival sounds... way too extravagant to give Samsung's latest book-style giant a run for its money.









That's apparently with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage space, mind you, and the same goes for the $1,499.99 Razr Ultra (2026) , which would thus be no less than 200 bucks costlier than a Razr Ultra (2025) in an identical configuration.



