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Motorola's 'new' Edge 70 Pro+ mid-ranger looks oddly familiar, but I'd still buy it in a heartbeat

Unfortunately, the latest addition to the Motorola Edge handset family is exclusively available in India and unlikely to ever expand to the US or Europe.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Official Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus promotional image in three colors
The Edge 70 Pro Plus looks undeniably stunning in all three of its hues. | Image by Motorola
Motorola is not just one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone vendors right now, but quite possibly the most prolific handset maker around as well, essentially dishing out a new device (or, on occasion, two or three) every few weeks for the past four or five months.

The problem with all these different products is that... they're not very different, as nearly every single Edge 70-series phone looks virtually identical to the family member before it at first glance while only tweaking a few internal components or technical characteristics. 

Even by that standard, the freshly unveiled Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus is... decidedly bizarre, practically copying all of the specs and features of the "international" Edge 70 Pro.

This is everything you need to know about the Edge 70 Pro+


  • 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with 2772 x 1272 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate technology, and 5200 nits of peak brightness;
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor;
  • 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage;
  • 12GB LPDDR5X memory;
  • Android 16 with three years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 710 sensor;
  • 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture;
  • 50MP tertiary periscope telephoto lens with OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and 50x Super Zoom;
  • 50MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;
  • 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery;
  • 90W wired, 15W wireless, 10W wireless reverse, and 5W wired reverse charging capabilities;
  • Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support;
  • USB 2.0 Type-C port;
  • Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC connectivity;
  • IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;
  • MIL-STD 810H durability;
  • 162.7 x 75.6 x 7.19mm dimensions;
  • 190 grams weight;
  • Pantone Stormy Sea, Zinfandel, and Chicory Coffee color options.

Would you buy the Edge 70 Pro Plus if it came to your country?
1 Votes

So what's the point here?


It's pretty simple: for some reason, the "regular" Edge 70 Pro available across Europe and the Edge 70 Pro you can buy in India starting at Rs. 42,999 ($449) are not identical, with the latter model lacking the former's third rear-facing camera and wireless charging support.

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The Edge 70 Pro Plus adds precisely those features to give Motorola's Indian fans even more non-flagship choice. That's obviously a good thing, but it's still weird to sell basically the same phone under two different names in different markets, and it's perhaps even harder for me to understand why the Edge 70 Pro version sans a periscope telephoto lens and wireless charging technology wasn't released on the old continent as well.

How affordable is the Edge 70 Pro Plus?


Believe it or not, the India-only equivalent of the European Motorola Edge 70 Pro will cost 47,999 rupees starting next Thursday, June 11. That converts to a measly $500 or so, which is a lot higher than the recommended price of... essentially the same device in countries like France, Italy, or the UK.

Granted, your £749.99 ($1,009), €799 ($930), and €899 ($1,046) will buy you a 512GB storage configuration of the Edge 70 Pro in the UK, Italy, and France, respectively. But we can probably all agree a downgrade to 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room for the "new" Edge 70 Pro+ is a very smart choice if it means saving $400 or $500.


As you can imagine, the Edge 70 Pro Plus (and the non-Plus version) are unlikely to ever be officially released in the US, which makes me sad not only when I look at that killer Indian price point and the triple rear-facing camera system but also those three gorgeous colorways, their silk, twill, and wood-inspired finishes, the surprisingly tough and impressively thin body, massive battery equipped with blazing fast charging, and the "extremely" powerful MediaTek chipset.

Clearly, this is a top candidate for the title of best budget 5G phone in 2026... for folks who can actually buy it on a budget.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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