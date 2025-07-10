Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Review: The best flip phone you'll probably overlook

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Intro





When it comes to foldable phones of the flip type, Motorola is one of the bigger factors on the market. The company's Razr lineup for 2025 consists of three phones: the super-premium Razr Ultra (2025), the absolutely affordable Razr (2025), and finally, this here Razr Plus (2025), which might very well be the best-value foldable this year.





, which was announced yesterday, July 9. It's also the one chosen to go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 , which was announced yesterday, July 9.





The annual refresh to the Razr Plus doesn't redefine the core formula behind the flip phone at all but only freshens up some specs and keeps all the great things that made last year's Razr Plus such an important upgrade. That one scored a sturdier hinge and improved haptics, a brighter screen, and performance optimizations.





The new Razr is a continuation of all that, but blink, and you might miss all the new features. In fact, are there any at all, or did last year's phone simply got repackaged?





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) What we like Well-designed, with sturdy hinge and small crease, premium materials

Decent camera quality

Good performance and battery life What we don't like Just three years of software support

Table of Contents:





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Specs

Blink, and you'll miss the differences





Let's kick off with an overview of the Moto Razr Plus (2025) specs and a comparison with last year's model:









Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Design and Display Better durability but no visual changes



Little has changed with the new version of the Razr Plus (2025), which looks and feels identical to its predecessor. That's not a bad thing at all: the phone is among the sleekest flip foldables available right now, with a design language that stands out and exudes a premium feel. With a stylish aluminum frame painted in the new Mocha Mousse color, the device also features a soft vegan leather backplate that feels great to the touch.

The hinge here is very robust and inspiring confidence, flexible but also capable of holding a tent-like position. As with most foldable phones , there's a crease here, but it's neither smaller nor larger than the one on last year's Razr Plus model. You can see it when it reflects light, and you can feel it when you run your finger across the display, but it's not distracting in any way.



The outer display once again spans around the cutouts of the dual camera setup, making for an immersive experience. That's unlike older Samsung foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which has a peculiar and oddly shaped outer screen.

Razr Plus is an IP48 device, meaning that the phone is protected against 1 mm particles or larger and resistant to prolonged immersion in freshwater. New here is the enhanced durability. While the older Motorola Razr Plus (2024) was only water-resistant and didn't provide any dust resistance at all, the newis an IP48 device, meaning that the phone is protected against 1 mm particles or larger and resistant to prolonged immersion in freshwater.

Size-wise, the phone is pretty much identical to its predecessor and sits very nicely in the hand. It's a bit too tall and resembles a TV remote when unfolded, but apart from that, using it is a good experience. The same applies to using the phone folded: navigating the 4-inch cover screen with a single hand is an easy task.



The only thing I don't like are the fairly thick and raised bezels of the inner screen, but you'd get used to them eventually.

The phone is available in Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, and Hot Pink colors. We had the Mocha Mousse on us, and it's a which is a pretty intriguing mix between copper and chocolate and looks absolutely stunning and posh. I adore the color, and I think more manufacturers should follow Motorola in adorning their devices with such lush and vivid colors instead of relying on drab monochrome hues.

Inside the box, you will find all the following accessories, save for a charger (which is the new "normal"):

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

USB-C to USB-C cable

Manuals and leaflets

SIM ejector tool



The inner display stands at 6.9 inches across, but it's narrower than most conventional phones; as a result, it's effortless to use this one without having to overstretch your thumb. It's an OLED panel with a super-high refresh rate capable of reaching 165Hz when gaming, making for a very smooth and pleasant experience. However, the main display will run at 120Hz in most other scenarios.



Although Motorola advertises 3,000 nits of peak brightness, we achieved a lower peak result of 1,200 nits. The color temperature, accuracy, and gamma are similar to the older device and can't really match the measurements achieved by the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . Display Measurements:

There's a capacitive fingerprint embedded in the power button, and it's fast, accurate, and convenient to use in both folded and unfolded states. It works great all the time.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Camera Dual camera but hardly any improvements

The Razr Plus (2025) comes with the same dual camera as its predecessor, utilizing dual 50MP cameras for both the main and 2.0X telephoto cameras. No ultrawide here, but there's no real need for one, honestly speaking. In terms of image quality, not much has changed, so it's totally unsurprising that the camera performs just as good as the prior Motorola Razr Plus (2025) .



Motorola Razr Plus (2025) PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 115 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 122 Main (wide) BEST 87 76 Zoom BEST 29 22 Ultra-wide BEST 26 0 Selfie BEST 30 24 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 109 Main (wide) BEST 83 67 Zoom BEST 27 18 Ultra-wide BEST 24 0 Selfie BEST 28 24





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) performs mostly similarly to its predecessor, achieving a fairly low score of 115. That's mostly due to the lack of an ultrawide, which is a cornerstone of modern phones.



The phone takes pretty decent photos, with good dynamics and excellent auto HDR, which doesn't provide a preview before you snap the picture but always delivers good results to your image gallery. Sharpness is more than adequate, with details appearing natural thanks to the lack of oversharpening here. Colors are on the vibrant side, which is okay. There are many creative camera features to play with here, but my favorite one is taking selfies with the main camera with the phone folded: the quality is good.



Motorola Razr Plus (2025) camera samples





Video Quality



Videos taken with the Moto Razr Plus (2025) deliver a decent dynamic range and excellent stabilization. Details are fine, too. The internal selfie camera isn't anything to write home about, but you can take selfie videos with the main camera system, and those are significantly better in terms of quality. The phone support up to 4K@60fps video footage. In our camera benchmark, theperforms mostly similarly to its predecessor, achieving a fairly low score of 115. That's mostly due to the lack of an ultrawide, which is a cornerstone of modern phones.The phone takes pretty decent photos, with good dynamics and excellent auto HDR, which doesn't provide a preview before you snap the picture but always delivers good results to your image gallery. Sharpness is more than adequate, with details appearing natural thanks to the lack of oversharpening here. Colors are on the vibrant side, which is okay. There are many creative camera features to play with here, but my favorite one is taking selfies with the main camera with the phone folded: the quality is good.Videos taken with the Moto(2025) deliver a decent dynamic range and excellent stabilization. Details are fine, too. The internal selfie camera isn't anything to write home about, but you can take selfie videos with the main camera system, and those are significantly better in terms of quality. The phone support up to 4K@60fps video footage.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Performance & Benchmarks Okay performance, but no substantial improvements over the previous model



Equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the Moto Razr Plus (2025) is a fairly well-performing device that fits nicely in the affordable flagship segment. While its performance can't rival phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip on board, it gives fairly decent and snappy performance without any lag or hiccups.

Galaxy Z Flip 6, and soon the In our in-house benchmark tests, the new Motorola beats its predecessor in both the single- and multi-core Geekbench 6 tests, which could probably be traced back to improved optimization. The bottom line is that the new model is slightly faster, but you most certainly won't be able to tell the difference in real life. What you'd be able to tell is that theand soon the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , perform better.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Razr Plus(2025) 1896 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 2251 Motorola razr Plus(2024) 1806 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Razr Plus(2025) 4814 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 7131 Motorola razr Plus(2024) 3777 View all



When it comes to the graphics performance, however, we notice that the Moto Razr Plus (2025) is marginally slower than its predecessor both in peak and sustained graphics performance. The difference is so dismal, however, that you might as well disregard it. The problem is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 fares much better in this test, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will definitely improve that further.



When it comes to the graphics performance, however, we notice that the Moto(2025) is marginally slower than its predecessor both in peak and sustained graphics performance. The difference is so dismal, however, that you might as well disregard it. The problem is that thefares much better in this test, and thewill definitely improve that further.

GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Razr Plus(2025) 2833 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4528 Motorola razr Plus(2024) 2953 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Razr Plus(2025) 1547 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 2150 Motorola razr Plus(2024) 1668 View all





The phone boasts 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage, thankfully of the fast UFS 4.0 kind. That's a relief given that the regular Razr features much slower UFS 2.2 storage.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Software





The clamshell flip phone runs on Android 15 , which is mostly similar to the stock-ish Google Pixel interface, but not quite. We get a more expressive and weighted typography here, with a ton of Motorola-specific features sprinkled around the interface. There's also not much bloatware pre-installed, just the stock Motorola and Google apps, as well as Microsoft's Copilot.









The cover screen is quite useful. You can customize its layout and themes, access mini versions of all your apps, check your calendar, the weather, and even play games. Have in mind that not all apps might work well on the cover screen. All you're missing here is a standard home screen, the rest makes the external screen of the Razr Plus (2025) extremely useful (unlike the Galaxy Z Flip line). There's a lovely always-on display functionality, too, and you can use the cover screen as a viewfinder to take lovely selfies with the main camera.









AI is prevalent here, with the company's Moto AI suite running the show. It's powered by Perplexity AI, so if you've used this LLM search engine, you'd feel pretty much at home with Moto AI. The phone lacks a dedicated AI key, but the Moto AI can be accessed via a handy floating bubble on the screen.









Catch me up, which gives you a summary of your notifications (unless you have tons of missed notifications, I found it useless);

Pay attention (starts a voice note recording with an AI summary);

Playlist Studio (creates a personalized music playlist on Amazon Music);

Remember this (captures a screenshot with an AI summary);

Image Studio (generates an image in one of 10 different styles like Cartoon, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Realistic and more) In terms of features, you get access to the following:





Of course, there's nothing stopping you from holding the power button to activate Gemini, or download your favorite AI app and use it freely here.





foldable phone . The situation with software updates, the crux of Motorola phones , is worse than the competition. While most manufacturers have moved to a seven-year software update policy, Motorola has been reserved in this regard. The Razr (2025) series is set to receive three software updates, which isn't what we'd expect from a $1,000





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Battery A 4,000mAh battery on deck to keep the lights on









No changes in the battery department: we get a 4,000mAh battery on board, just like on the older model.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

( 4000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 24m Ranks #91 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 5m Browsing 16h 11m Average is 16h 27m Video 9h 17m Average is 10h 3m Gaming 6h 41m Average is 10h 8m Charging speed 45W Charger 62% 30 min 0h 57m Full charge Ranks #59 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 15W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





In the PhoneArena custom web browsing test, the phone lasts for a little over 16 hours, which is close to the average for the price class. The device also lasted for six hours and 40 minutes in our custom 3D gaming test, which isn't too awe-inspiring and below our expectations.





Finally, we got a result of nine hours and 17 minutes in the video streaming test. All of our tests were run with the screen manually set at 200 nits of brightness, which is what we do with all phones to ensure consistency.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Razr Plus (2025) 4000 mAh 6h 24min 16h 11min 9h 17min 6h 41min Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4000 mAh 6h 45min 16h 10min 9h 8min 10h 7min Motorola razr Plus (2024) 4000 mAh 7h 51min 17h 10min 13h 4min 8h 10min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Razr Plus (2025) 4000 mAh 0h 57min Untested 62% Untested Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4000 mAh 1h 31min 2h 55min 53% 18% Motorola razr Plus (2024) 4000 mAh 0h 52min Untested 70% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





In terms of charging, we have 45W of wired charging and 15W wireless, which is decent in terms of value. The phone takes slightly less than an hour for a full charge. There's also 5W reverse wireless charging for emergencies.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Audio Quality and Haptics







The phone has dual stereo speakers, which deliver decent audio quality. I heard little to no distortion even at higher volume, and bass was surprisingly decent, albeit lacking the signature thump of more premium candy bar phones.





The mid-tones are a bit raised, making this device for watching reels, TikToks, and listening to podcasts, but listening to music on the speakers isn't a bad experience at all. There's Dolby Atmos support on the Razr Plus (2025), as well as a background denoise feature during phone calls.





The haptics are precise and accurate but not excessively strong, which is fine by me.





Should you buy it?







Should you buy this phone? Well, if you're looking to get a clamshell foldable phone in the US, your options are kind of limited: it's either one of Motorola's wares or Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phones, which are soon scoring their annual update with the Z Flip 7 .





The Motorola does many things right. It has perfected the clamshell foldable design language that Motorola pioneered a few years ago. While the Ultra feels more posh and premium, this here Plus model doesn't really feel worse in any way.





Performance is fairly decent, and the battery life is more than acceptable, a welcome step over the regular Razr yet not as good as the Ultra. The camera is quite decent, too, and the lack of an ultrawide is a non-issue, to be honest. Selfies are lovely, but only when you take them with the main camera.





But my favorite thing here is the overall user experience, shared between Motorola's take on Android 15 and the mighty useful cover screen.







Sadly, the software support is just three years here, which sounds bad when you consider that most phone brands these days have switched to a seven-year software support policy.





Overall, the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) is okay value for money, but the lack of sensible upgrades over its predecessor isn't inspiring us with confidence to recommend with with open heart.



