Leaked high-quality Razr 70 images showcase Motorola's budget 2026 foldable in four marvelous hues





Recommended For You Believe it or not, that's precisely what we're Believe it or not, that's precisely what we're getting today from none other than Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), who must be not only the most prolific leaker in the history of the modern mobile industry but quite possibly the most reliable source of precious pre-launch information for products like the Motorola Razr 70, aka Razr (2026).

Now that's how you stand out from the crowd!





While the US smartphone market is not exactly filled to the brim with great foldable options, more and more brands (especially from China) are releasing more and more Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold-series alternatives across Europe, Asia, and other regions.









Z Flip 7 , but like its predecessor, this year's Razr 70 is expected to use two key advantages to achieve mainstream success. In theory, that should make it harder and harder for Motorola 's Razr portfolio to find a large enough audience to rival the global popularity of the, but like its predecessor, this year's Razr 70 is expected to use two key advantages to achieve mainstream success.



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One is a presumably reasonable price point that's not etched in stone just yet, while the other is the breathtaking visual appeal of the four hues "ev-leaked" today in all their glory. The Pantone Sporting Green shade will apparently be accompanied by a carbon fiber-style texture, the Hematite (read gray) model is elevated in elegance by a fabric-like finish, the Violet Ice flavor stands out with a wavy, almost hypnotizing pattern, and last but certainly not least, the fourth version rocks a marble finish that... has to be seen to be believed.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has nothing on the Razr 70





Look, I'm obviously not going to sit here and claim that Samsung's latest high-end flip phone is a completely unappealing product, but compared to the Razr 70's Pantone Hematite, Violet Ice, Sporting Green, and especially that marbled color that doesn't have an official Pantone name rumored at the moment, the Z Flip 7 's Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint hues are arguably a little... unremarkable.





What 2026 foldable do you think you'll buy? Definitely the affordable Razr (2026). Maybe the higher-end Razr Plus (2026) or Razr Ultra (2026). Probably the Galaxy Z Flip 8 or Z Fold 8. Probably the iPhone Fold (aka iPhone Ultra). I'll settle for a 2025 model. I don't think I'll buy a foldable this year. Vote 2 Votes





Some would even say instantly forgettable, and although I'm not sure that I'd ever go that far, hardcore Samsung fans might have higher expectations for the design of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8





Z Flip 7 doesn't hold an important advantage of any sort over the After all, thedoesn't hold anadvantage of any sort over the Motorola Razr (2025) as far as the size of the primary display or overall build quality is concerned, which naturally means the Razr (2026) will match (at the very least) its key rival in these two departments as well while failing to impress in terms of raw power and the cover screen's size.

The Razr 70 spec sheet is just as remarkable as its design





6.9-inch primary OLED screen with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution;

3.63-inch secondary OLED panel with 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution;

8, 12, 16, and 18GB RAM options;

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

50MP secondary rear-facing camera;

32MP front-facing camera;

Octa-core 2.75GHz processor;

4,500mAh battery;

33W charging capabilities;

171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm dimensions (unfolded);

188 grams weight.



Because some of these numbers are far too specific to be mere guesses on my part or that of various rumormongers on social media, you probably won't be surprised to find out that the specifications of the "vanilla" Razr 70 have been revealed by a Chinese regulatory agency a while back.





That makes them pretty much certain, at least for the world's largest smartphone market, with other regions unlikely to get the 18 and even the 16GB RAM-packing variants of Motorola's next budget-friendly foldable.

What about a price tag and release date?





Technically, I have nothing to report on those two fronts right now. Nothing from Evan Blass or any other trustworthy leakers or tech pundits, which... isn't stopping me from formulating some guesses.













Galaxy Z Flip 7 's "normal" starting price (not to mention Still, even $800 would be a lot lower than the's "normal" starting price (not to mention its newly increased price with 512GB storage ), and if the Razr (2026) is released in the next few weeks (as I'm almost ready to bet the farm on), Motorola has a very good chance of further boosting its share of the North American (and global) foldable market.

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