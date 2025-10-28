Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Samsung might not be able to hold Motorola off for a very long time in the US foldable market if the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lineups aren't expanded in a key way.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Everybody knows (or at least can reasonably suspect) who the number one foldable smartphone vendor in the US is, but what you may not have realized until just a few days ago is how close Motorola has recently gotten to stealing Samsung's crown away.
What's perhaps even more concerning for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 makers is that their US foldable market share is expected to decline both at the end of 2025 compared to 2024 and in 2026 compared to this year. In contrast, Motorola's numbers in the region have apparently exploded in 2025 before curiously being predicted to dip next year.
So what exactly is Samsung doing wrong?
I've got five words for you: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Well, technically, that's four words and one number. Or five words and a number if we consider the handset's full "Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition" name.
The Z Flip 7 FE was inexplicably set up to fail, and I'm not ready to forgive Samsung for that yet. | Image Credit -- Samsung
In any case, that's the product I blame for Samsung's inability to keep Motorola at bay right now. And yes, I know what you're going to say. The Z Flip 7 FE was never expected to sell like hotcakes, and that's precisely my issue with Samsung's current foldable strategy.
The device that should have made Galaxy foldables friendlier for the masses was set up to fail right off the bat at an excessive retail price of $900 and up, and for some reason, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition is no longer available through its manufacturer's official US website in any storage variant or color option.
It's like Samsung isn't even trying to hide its disinterest in making foldable devices affordable anymore, investing precious resources in experimental (and super-costly) tri-fold models rather than acknowledging the threat of Motorola's Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025).
What should Samsung do ASAP?
Release a Galaxy Z Fold Fan Edition, replenish the Z Flip 7 FE stock, and price the two in accordance with the desires and budgetary restrictions of the vast majority of potential buyers.
Do I realistically expect any of that to happen anytime soon? Obviously not, and as usual with Samsung, the main reason is that the company seems to obsessively follow Apple's behind-the-scenes work on future products to try to stay one step ahead of said arch-rival at all times.
Am I the only one dreaming of a budget-friendly version of the ultra-high-end Galaxy Z Fold 7? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Guess what, Samsung, you're already seven steps ahead of the first-gen iPhone Fold, and if Apple continues to strive for absolute design perfection, you may even go eight steps ahead next year. At the same time, while no one can deny the global success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, I can't help but wonder if Samsung's numbers wouldn't look a lot better with a $600 or $700 clamshell and a $1,200 or $1,300 book-style foldable in the same product portfolio.
Be honest, would you give the Razr (2025) a second thought if the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was priced a little closer to its real value? I think not, and that shouldn't be interpreted as a criticism of Motorola's objectively great 2025 foldable lineup. I simply think Motorola's success is closely connected to Samsung's failure of understanding or capitalizing on the needs of real-world consumers, which is in turn caused by paying too much attention to what Apple is (reportedly) doing.
Far less talked about than the Galaxy S25 Edge, I believe the Z Flip 7 FE is just as big of a flop and a disappointment (if not bigger), although unlike ultra-thin Android flagships, budget-friendly foldables are definitely not DOA.
Will Motorola beat Samsung next year?
While I generally tend to avoid disputing forecasts made by market research firms as reputable as Counterpoint Research, the truth is analysts are often just as wrong as I am about these sorts of things.
You know what, I'm not buying this forecast, at least as far as Motorola is concerned.
That makes me (relatively) confident in predicting (strictly based on my gut) that Motorola's US foldable sales will be steady at worst and booming at best in 2026. I'm not necessarily expecting Samsung to lose its regional throne, but let's just say I wouldn't be shocked if that does end up happening, especially if the company continues to stubbornly keep its prices high.
Meanwhile, I don't think Motorola will reinvent the wheel anytime soon, but if the Edge 70 is internationally coming out this year, the next Razr generation might not be far behind, providing even stiffer competition for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 and making that forecast of a 2026 decline even more bizarre (at least for me).
