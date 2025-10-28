Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)





Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 makers is that their US foldable market share is expected to decline both at the end of 2025 compared to 2024 and in 2026 compared to this year. In contrast, What's perhaps even more concerning for theandmakers is that their US foldable market share is expected to decline both at the end of 2025 compared to 2024 and in 2026 compared to this year. In contrast, Motorola 's numbers in the region have apparently exploded in 2025 before curiously being predicted to dip next year.

So what exactly is Samsung doing wrong?





. Well, technically, that's four words and one number. Or five words and a number if we consider the handset's full " Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition" name. I've got five words for you: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE . Well, technically, that's four words and one number. Or five words and a number if we consider the handset's full "Fan Edition" name.









In any case, that's the product I blame for Samsung's inability to keep Motorola at bay right now. And yes, I know what you're going to say. The Z Flip 7 FE was never expected to sell like hotcakes, and that's precisely my issue with Samsung's current foldable strategy.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition is The device that should have made Galaxy foldables friendlier for the masses was set up to fail right off the bat at an excessive retail price of $900 and up, and for some reason, theFan Edition is no longer available through its manufacturer's official US website in any storage variant or color option.

Are you rooting for Samsung or Motorola to win the US foldable battle? Samsung all the way! Motorola for the win! Why not Google? I'm waiting for Apple to crush everyone else I don't really care about sales charts Samsung all the way! 16.98% Motorola for the win! 58.49% Why not Google? 4.4% I'm waiting for Apple to crush everyone else 3.77% I don't really care about sales charts 16.35%





What should Samsung do ASAP?





Release a Galaxy Z Fold Fan Edition, replenish the Z Flip 7 FE stock, and price the two in accordance with the desires and budgetary restrictions of the vast majority of potential buyers.





Do I realistically expect any of that to happen anytime soon? Obviously not, and as usual with Samsung, the main reason is that the company seems to obsessively follow Apple 's behind-the-scenes work on future products to try to stay one step ahead of said arch-rival at all times.













Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was priced a little closer to its real value? I think not, and that shouldn't be interpreted as a criticism of Motorola's objectively great 2025 foldable lineup. I simply think Motorola's success is closely connected to Samsung's failure of understanding or capitalizing on the needs of real-world consumers, which is in turn caused by paying too much attention to Be honest, would you give the Razr (2025) a second thought if theFE was priced a little closer to its real value? I think not, and that shouldn't be interpreted as a criticism of Motorola's objectively great 2025 foldable lineup. I simply think Motorola's success is closely connected to Samsung's failure of understanding or capitalizing on the needs of real-world consumers, which is in turn caused by paying too much attention to what Apple is (reportedly) doing



Recommended Stories

Z Flip 7 FE is just as big of a flop and a disappointment (if not bigger), although unlike Far less talked about than the Galaxy S25 Edge , I believe theFE is just as big of a flop and a disappointment (if not bigger), although unlike ultra-thin Android flagships , budget-friendly foldables are definitely not DOA.

Will Motorola beat Samsung next year?





While I generally tend to avoid disputing forecasts made by market research firms as reputable as Counterpoint Research, the truth is analysts are often just as wrong as I am about these sorts of things.









That makes me (relatively) confident in predicting (strictly based on my gut) that Motorola's US foldable sales will be steady at worst and booming at best in 2026. I'm not necessarily expecting Samsung to lose its regional throne, but let's just say I wouldn't be shocked if that does end up happening, especially if the company continues to stubbornly keep its prices high.





Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer