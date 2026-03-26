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Motorola's Razr Ultra (2026) just showed up in leaked renders, and something looks off

The first real look at Motorola's next big flip phone is here, and one detail is already raising eyebrows.

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Leaked render of the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)
Leaked render of the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) | Image by XpertPick/OnLeaks
The flip phone comeback is very much alive, but Motorola's latest move has people talking, and not entirely in the way the brand might have hoped.

Fresh renders give us our best look yet at the Razr Ultra (2026)


Earlier today, a new report dropped exclusive leaked CAD renders of what is shaping up to be the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, or the Razr Ultra (2026) as it will be called in North America. The leak comes from a collaboration between reliable industry source OnLeaks and XpertPick, and this is about as close to the real thing as you can get before an official announcement.

The renders show a clamshell-style foldable (meaning it folds in half like an old-school flip phone) with a noticeably clean design. The Razr Ultra (2026) appears to sport a large cover screen on the outside, a refined camera module, and what looks like a more polished, premium build compared to its predecessor.

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Why Razr fans should pay close attention to the thickness


Here's where it gets genuinely interesting and a little concerning. A follow-up report picked up on something in those renders that jumped out immediately: the Razr Ultra (2026) looks noticeably thicker than the competition, specifically when folded. In the flip foldable world, thickness when closed is a real talking point, because Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 is already coming in under 14mm folded, riding a clear trend toward slimmer, more pocketable designs.

If Motorola's 2026 flagship folds up chunkier than that, it puts it in an awkward spot in a category where thinness has become something of a badge of honor. That said, there's a reasonable argument that the extra bulk could mean good things: a bigger battery (which the Razr line has historically needed), better cameras, or possibly Qi2 wireless charging support. Trade-offs are part of the game.

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If the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra ends up thicker than the Galaxy Z Flip 7, what would make it worth it to you?
12 Votes


A bold bet or a step behind?


Motorola has done genuinely great work with the Razr line, carving out a real identity in a foldable market that Samsung has dominated for years. The 2024 model was a compelling package, especially for people who wanted a flip phone that didn't feel like a compromise. But this thickness situation is something that can't just be brushed off, though it remains to be seen how much people actually care about that.

If Motorola is trading slimness for substance (battery, cameras, build quality), that could absolutely pay off. If it's just... thicker, with nothing substantial to show for it, that's a harder sell against a Galaxy Z Flip 7 that's already leaning into the slim-and-sleek promise. We shall hold our final judgments for when we see real-world specs and hands-on time, though.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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