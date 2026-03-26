Motorola's Razr Ultra (2026) just showed up in leaked renders, and something looks off

If the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra ends up thicker than the Galaxy Z Flip 7, what would make it worth it to you? A significantly larger battery Noticeably better cameras Premium build quality and materials Nothing, I want the slimmest flip phone possible Vote 12 Votes

A bold bet or a step behind?

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Motorola has done genuinely great work with the Razr line, carving out a real identity in a foldable market that Samsung has dominated for years. The 2024 model was a compelling package, especially for people who wanted a flip phone that didn't feel like a compromise. But this thickness situation is something that can't just be brushed off, though it remains to be seen how much people actually care about that.If Motorola is trading slimness for substance (battery, cameras, build quality), that could absolutely pay off. If it's just... thicker, with nothing substantial to show for it, that's a harder sell against athat's already leaning into the slim-and-sleek promise. We shall hold our final judgments for when we see real-world specs and hands-on time, though.