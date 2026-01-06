Motorola is officially taking on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the first-ever Razr Fold





These are the only Razr Fold specs and features etched in stone right now





8.1-inch 2K LTPO primary display;

6.6-inch cover screen;

50MP main camera with Sony LYTIA sensor;

50MP ultra-wide-angle/macro secondary camera;

50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens;

32MP external selfie camera;

20MP internal camera;

Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White color options;

Moto Pen Ultra stylus support.



Is this enough to get excited about a first-gen device that's set to reveal more of its specifications "in the coming months", which automatically means its commercial release is not scheduled for earlier than a few months down the line? For me, it is, because I don't see anything in the above list that's objectively inferior to what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers.



Recommended For You





The 8.1 and 6.6-inch screens are ever so slightly larger than the Z Fold 7 's already impressive 8 and 6.5-inch panels, for instance, and while the Razr Fold's 50MP primary camera is all but guaranteed to be left in the dust by its rival's mighty 200-megapixel snapper, the other four imaging sensors on Motorola's rookie book-style foldable look almost surprisingly advanced on paper.





Each one of those four cameras that will be in charge of ultra-wide-angle shots, zoomed-in photographs, self-portraits, and video calls comes with a higher megapixel count than its Galaxy Z Fold 7 equivalent, which might mean nothing... or everything in terms of real-world performance.



Recommended For You

Will you buy the Razr Fold? Yes, but only at the right price 69.42% Yes, at any price 2.98% Yes, but only if it comes out soon 2.3% I don't think so 15.56% Absolutely not 9.74% Vote 739 Votes





Unfortunately, we don't know an awful lot about the actual sensors all these cameras will use, and we also don't know, well, anything about the Razr Fold's processor, memory count, storage variants, battery capacity, charging speeds, and so on.

The design is certainly familiar... but also undeniably attractive





Yes, the Razr Fold looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at a first glance. So what? After all, you can't always reinvent the wheel... in more ways than one, and if this product were to come with a wider aspect ratio, many of you would have accused Motorola of (pre-emptively) copying Samsung as well in addition to Apple.









As such, it was probably wiser to adopt a design that's not only familiar to everyone already, but also beloved by millions of users. Motorola will try to win over some of those millions with sharp display edges, a decidedly eye-catching "Lily White" colorway, a very interesting pattern on the back of the "Blackened Blue" model, and a pretty massive camera module that's slowly but steadily becoming a staple of Moto devices.





The Razr Fold also comes with a potentially handy side-mounted button that's likely to be used for quick access to various AI tools, as well as a relatively thin profile (although we don't yet know how thin), and intriguingly enough, an optional stylus. You know, like the stylus the Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn't support, but the Z Fold 8 is expected to bring back from the dead.

How excited should you be about the Razr Fold?





While I've already confessed to my (cautious) excitement for a product that probably should have happened years ago, a make-or-break detail will clearly be this bad boy's currently unknown release date.





Z Fold 7 , and if only half of the recent rumors prove accurate, that device might be virtually impossible to outshine. If it comes out in the spring and starts at $1,500, as rumored this week, Samsung definitely has a serious reason to be worried. If Motorola doesn't manage to roll out the Razr Fold by July, the handset's main rival will be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 right off the bat rather than the, and if only half of the recent rumors prove accurate, that device might be virtually impossible to outshine.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

If you felt like something (big) was missing from Motorola's increasingly popular foldable portfolio, that's no longer the case following today's highly anticipated Razr Fold announcement.