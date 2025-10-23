Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution

The battle for first place is tightening up all of a sudden





If you're as impressed by Motorola's 2025 foldable portfolio as I am, you'll probably find the latest Counterpoint Research forecast for the US market both refreshing and comforting. Yes, the company is definitely reaping the rewards of a breathtaking new Razr trio, apparently looking at a major improvement in sales this year compared to 2024.









How major? That's actually hard to say, as Counterpoint's newest report and graph lacks any firm numbers, but Motorola will likely close the gap to the nation's top foldable smartphone vendor by the end of this year to only a few percentage points.





Last year, mind you, Samsung sold about twice as many foldables in the US as the country's silver medalist, while next year, the gold medal race might turn into an affair between no less than three brands. Contrary to what some of you may expect, the third company is unlikely to be Google





iPhone Fold enters the ring. Unfortunately for so-called Android "purists", the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a little late (and a little expensive) to the party to provide a significant boost in market share for its manufacturer, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could prove even less successful... when theenters the ring.

Can Apple top the market right off the bat?





Probably not. At least not according to the current expectations, which could however change between now and the end of 2026. As things stand, Samsung is looking at (barely) retaining its US foldable supremacy next year, closely followed by its arch-rival, with Motorola in third place after a pretty steep drop.









If the iPhone Fold doesn't see daylight next year after all (or it only ends up coming out in limited numbers, as some reports suggest), Counterpoint's forecast of a huge 51 percent improvement in total US foldable sales for 2026 could well prove wildly inaccurate.





With or without Apple, foldables are here to stay





They may not be for everyone, but foldable devices are topping more and more shopping lists in more and more countries. That's undoubtedly due to the more diverse portfolios of several different brands, starting with Motorola and Samsung.











Yes, I fully believe that Apple has the power to help foldables get to the next level in terms of exposure, marketing, and possibly even build quality, but until the first iPhone Fold arrives, let's appreciate what we have today... and remember how awkwardly things started just six years ago.







