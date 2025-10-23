Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
Even though Samsung is expected to remain the number one foldable vendor in the US both this year and the next, Motorola is rising fast in second place and Apple is preparing its own 2026 charge.
Foldable devices may not be as widespread and popular around the world as many analysts predicted over the last few years, but the market segment is growing at a remarkable pace stateside thanks primarily to Samsung and Motorola, in smaller part to Google, and next year, likely thanks to Apple more than anyone else.
The battle for first place is tightening up all of a sudden
If you're as impressed by Motorola's 2025 foldable portfolio as I am, you'll probably find the latest Counterpoint Research forecast for the US market both refreshing and comforting. Yes, the company is definitely reaping the rewards of a breathtaking new Razr trio, apparently looking at a major improvement in sales this year compared to 2024.
These are only two of Motorola's three impressive 2025 Razr models. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
How major? That's actually hard to say, as Counterpoint's newest report and graph lacks any firm numbers, but Motorola will likely close the gap to the nation's top foldable smartphone vendor by the end of this year to only a few percentage points.
Last year, mind you, Samsung sold about twice as many foldables in the US as the country's silver medalist, while next year, the gold medal race might turn into an affair between no less than three brands. Contrary to what some of you may expect, the third company is unlikely to be Google.
Unfortunately for so-called Android "purists", the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a little late (and a little expensive) to the party to provide a significant boost in market share for its manufacturer, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could prove even less successful... when the iPhone Fold enters the ring.
Can Apple top the market right off the bat?
Probably not. At least not according to the current expectations, which could however change between now and the end of 2026. As things stand, Samsung is looking at (barely) retaining its US foldable supremacy next year, closely followed by its arch-rival, with Motorola in third place after a pretty steep drop.
Basically, the first-ever foldable iPhone is projected to eat away at the market shares of Samsung, Motorola, and Google rather than just one or two of those companies, but (and this is a big "but") its 2026 release is not quite etched in stone yet.
Apple is expected to sit in second place in the US foldable market at the end of 2026.
If the iPhone Fold doesn't see daylight next year after all (or it only ends up coming out in limited numbers, as some reports suggest), Counterpoint's forecast of a huge 51 percent improvement in total US foldable sales for 2026 could well prove wildly inaccurate.
Interestingly, the market is also expected to grow by no less than 68 percent this year compared to 2024, and that's obviously without Apple. Clearly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Razr (2025), Razr Plus (2025), and Razr Ultra (2025) are all selling like hotcakes, with each of those models bringing their own crucial contribution to the "mainstreamization" of the foldable form factor.
With or without Apple, foldables are here to stay
They may not be for everyone, but foldable devices are topping more and more shopping lists in more and more countries. That's undoubtedly due to the more diverse portfolios of several different brands, starting with Motorola and Samsung.
Why wait for the mythical iPhone Fold when you can get the virtually flawless Galaxy Z Fold 7 right now? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
As much as I would love to see Apple throw caution to the wind and enter the arena sooner rather than later, devices like the budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Samsung's fast-approaching tri-fold make me (relatively) confident that the market will be fine and continue to grow at a healthy pace regardless of the number and names of the "players" involved in it.
Yes, I fully believe that Apple has the power to help foldables get to the next level in terms of exposure, marketing, and possibly even build quality, but until the first iPhone Fold arrives, let's appreciate what we have today... and remember how awkwardly things started just six years ago.
