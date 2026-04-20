The iPhone Ultra could miss a key Apple feature
A recent leak raises questions about one of Apple’s most iconic charging features.
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Render of the iPhone Fold/Ultra. | Image by fpt.
By now, we've heard plenty about Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone—from possible dimensions to its so-called ‘Ultra’ branding. But leaks aren't slowing down, and the latest one suggests how the device could be charging.
On April 19, X leaker MajinBuOfficial shared a supposed dummy unit of the rumored iPhone Ultra (or iPhone Fold). The transparent case corroborates the camera position leaked earlier on X by the same tipster.
More importantly, it shows MagSafe magnets. Now that's where things get interesting.
On the one hand, Apple could have opted out of the MagSafe integration under the hood in order to achieve the slim profile of its foldable device. Supposedly, the iPhone might be just 4.5mm when unfolded.
Tips also suggest the iPhone Fold/Ultra could sell at $2,000, which positions it in the same price segment as Samsung's book-like foldable.
Initially, most leakers pointed to a release date in September. If true, that could mean it might debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.
More recent developments, however, indicate the book-like foldable phone could be in trouble. Reportedly, Apple is facing some issues with the new form factor, with some industry insiders claiming mass production has been pushed to August 2026.
That would suggest a September launch date may not happen after all. Still, most tipsters speculate that the device should debut sometime in 2026. We might even have to wait until the end of the year for it.
Even though the iPhone Fold/Ultra is months away, many tech enthusiasts are already excited about it. But if the announcement is indeed pushed beyond September, will Apple ultimately win at the foldable game?
I think this scenario isn't completely plausible — Apple has a huge fanbase after all. But will that be enough?
MagSafe on deck?
On April 19, X leaker MajinBuOfficial shared a supposed dummy unit of the rumored iPhone Ultra (or iPhone Fold). The transparent case corroborates the camera position leaked earlier on X by the same tipster.
The first official foldable iPhone cases and it looks like we'll finally have MagSafe pic.twitter.com/HuuT3mUc6z— Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 19, 2026
More importantly, it shows MagSafe magnets. Now that's where things get interesting.
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Do you think this particular form factor will work?
On the other hand, the Cupertino tech giant might have actually added MagSafe on the device's back. Earlier renders could have just lacked the branding (or they could have been untrue). Still, if that's the case, why would the supposed official cases feature magnets?
Of course, we have to take such early leaks and renders with a grain of salt. It's very likely that this information is completely untrue. I guess we can only know if that's the case once the device debuts on the global scene.
While nothing is set in stone yet, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival is expected to have a special passport form factor. Supposedly, the device might be wider and shorter, with a 4:3 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Will you buy this model? | Image by fpt.
Of course, we have to take such early leaks and renders with a grain of salt. It's very likely that this information is completely untrue. I guess we can only know if that's the case once the device debuts on the global scene.
What else do we know so far?
While nothing is set in stone yet, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival is expected to have a special passport form factor. Supposedly, the device might be wider and shorter, with a 4:3 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 21:9 aspect ratio.
According to leaks, the foldable might feature a 5.5-inch front screen and a 7.8-inch creaseless OLED display. What's more, the device is expected to feature an A20 Pro chipset, while battery capacity is currently being tipped around 5,000mAh.
A complete new look at the foldable experience, but will it beat Samsung? | Image by PhoneArena
Tips also suggest the iPhone Fold/Ultra could sell at $2,000, which positions it in the same price segment as Samsung's book-like foldable.
Possible launch date
Initially, most leakers pointed to a release date in September. If true, that could mean it might debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.
More recent developments, however, indicate the book-like foldable phone could be in trouble. Reportedly, Apple is facing some issues with the new form factor, with some industry insiders claiming mass production has been pushed to August 2026.
That would suggest a September launch date may not happen after all. Still, most tipsters speculate that the device should debut sometime in 2026. We might even have to wait until the end of the year for it.
Will Apple ultimately win?
Even though the iPhone Fold/Ultra is months away, many tech enthusiasts are already excited about it. But if the announcement is indeed pushed beyond September, will Apple ultimately win at the foldable game?
I spent a long time creating this image. This July, Samsung will release the Galaxy Wide Fold. The inner screen will still be 7.6 inches, but it will be completely different from the 7.6-inch screen of the Galaxy Z Fold6. The Wide Fold's inner screen ratio is 3:4, so it will look… pic.twitter.com/MWnL5Z21OB— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2026
Let's explore the competition. Samsung is rumored to already be working on a direct challenger with a similar form factor (possibly the Galaxy Z Fold 8 'Wide'). Similarly, the Huawei Pura X Max, which follows the passport design, is expected to debut on April 20 in China.
If one of these devices edges out Apple in a key area like battery life, performance, or hinge durability, it could secure a lion's share of the enthusiasm. And if Apple has to solve production problems, it might end up being "late to the party."
If one of these devices edges out Apple in a key area like battery life, performance, or hinge durability, it could secure a lion's share of the enthusiasm. And if Apple has to solve production problems, it might end up being "late to the party."
Huawei may be the first one to show how the Apple foldable factor could work. | Image by Huawei
I think this scenario isn't completely plausible — Apple has a huge fanbase after all. But will that be enough?
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