You know what, I'm actually starting to get excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide

badly





Because my therapist seems to think that negativity comes from a place of great love and respect, I've decided to express (mainly) positive feelings today brought about by some of the latest rumors around the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (although I doubt it). Because my therapist seems to think that negativity comes from a place of great love and respect, I've decided to express (mainly) positive feelings today brought about by some of the latest rumors around the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a... quirky-looking first-of-a-kind device that could be marketed as theWide (although I doubt it).

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Do I understand the point of Samsung's wide foldable?





Not really, but I'm trying to, and instead of pointing out how awkward that short and chunky cover screen looks in those leaked renders from yesterday , I'll choose to go back to a report from earlier this week that may have flown under your radar.











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If you're a "professional" Samsung hater who's made it their life mission to upset hardcore Samsung fans with any opportunity they get, you could even bring the first (and only) OnePlus Open into the discussion and highlight that ancient book-style powerhouse was supporting 67W charging speeds all the way back in 2023. Or use the Razr Ultra to show that cheaper foldables from other brands offer superior charging tech.







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What 2026 Samsung foldable are you more likely to buy? The Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The Galaxy Z Flip 8. I like them all. I think I'll stick to my current foldable. I'm still not interested in foldables. I'll probably buy a foldable from a different brand. Vote 1 Votes





Now, I'm not saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will be a massive hit (either in the US or around the world), but that's only because it's a little too early to make such firm and optimistic predictions. What I can say for the time being is that I'm actually (cautiously) excited about the details that have so far come out in relation to this device, including the 45W charging speeds, the 4,800mAh or so battery capacity, and yes, even the 7.6 and 5.4-inch screens (weird aspect ratio and everything).

Am I already drooling over the tall and narrow Galaxy Z Fold 8?





Z Fold 7 Yes, I am, and obviously, not just because it's tipped to upgrade its predecessor's 25W charging support to 45 watts. But that definitely boosted my excitement after hearing about a possible jump from the's 4,400mAh cell size to around 5,000mAh just last week





Now, I know some of you are likely to consider that battery capacity upgrade underwhelming or even completely disappointing (especially if you've owned a Galaxy S Ultra flagship at any point over the last half a decade), but for me, there's no universe where a 600mAh improvement is a bad thing, especially if the product thickness will only grow by 0.3mm in unfolded form and 0.1mm (!!!) in a folded state.









You can be as negative and as hateful as you want, but if that doesn't sound like an impressive engineering feat to you, you might have some serious reality perception issues.





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