You know what, I'm actually starting to get excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide
Following a string of encouraging recent rumors, I think that two of Samsung's three upcoming foldables deserve your attention.
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At first glance, the Z Fold 8 looks a lot like its predecessor in these leaked renders. | Image by Android Headlines
If you've been following my work on this little website here over the years (even sporadically), you may have noticed I tend to focus on the negative quite a bit, especially when it comes to Samsung and what I often feel are unforced strategic errors for a tech juggernaut and mobile industry veteran I badly want to like.
Because my therapist seems to think that negativity comes from a place of great love and respect, I've decided to express (mainly) positive feelings today brought about by some of the latest rumors around the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a... quirky-looking first-of-a-kind device that could be marketed as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (although I doubt it).
Do I understand the point of Samsung's wide foldable?
Not really, but I'm trying to, and instead of pointing out how awkward that short and chunky cover screen looks in those leaked renders from yesterday, I'll choose to go back to a report from earlier this week that may have flown under your radar.
I'm still not a big fan of this design, but it can probably grow on me if the specs are right. | Image by Android Headlines
According to that, the Galaxy Wide Fold (or however it will be called) shares 45W charging technology with the "normal" Z Fold 8. If you're passionate about numbers and tend to follow every industry breakthrough from all corners of the world, you might be inclined to scoff at those expected speeds and point out that devices like the Oppo Find N6, Vivo X Fold 5, and Huawei Mate X7 are already capable of charging faster (at least in theory).
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If you're a "professional" Samsung hater who's made it their life mission to upset hardcore Samsung fans with any opportunity they get, you could even bring the first (and only) OnePlus Open into the discussion and highlight that ancient book-style powerhouse was supporting 67W charging speeds all the way back in 2023. Or use the Razr Ultra to show that cheaper foldables from other brands offer superior charging tech.
But guess what, just one of these products is widely (pun intended) available in the US, and it's the one that very obviously doesn't compete directly against the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Granted, Motorola's first-ever book-style Razr Fold is also expected to be released stateside with excellent 80W charging capabilities in tow, but that model may have already missed its chance to become a global sensation.
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What 2026 Samsung foldable are you more likely to buy?
Now, I'm not saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will be a massive hit (either in the US or around the world), but that's only because it's a little too early to make such firm and optimistic predictions. What I can say for the time being is that I'm actually (cautiously) excited about the details that have so far come out in relation to this device, including the 45W charging speeds, the 4,800mAh or so battery capacity, and yes, even the 7.6 and 5.4-inch screens (weird aspect ratio and everything).
Am I already drooling over the tall and narrow Galaxy Z Fold 8?
Yes, I am, and obviously, not just because it's tipped to upgrade its predecessor's 25W charging support to 45 watts. But that definitely boosted my excitement after hearing about a possible jump from the Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh cell size to around 5,000mAh just last week.
Now, I know some of you are likely to consider that battery capacity upgrade underwhelming or even completely disappointing (especially if you've owned a Galaxy S Ultra flagship at any point over the last half a decade), but for me, there's no universe where a 600mAh improvement is a bad thing, especially if the product thickness will only grow by 0.3mm in unfolded form and 0.1mm (!!!) in a folded state.
The Z Fold 8 is expected to bring a bunch of key upgrades over the Z Fold 7 that are obviously not apparent in these images. | Image by Android Headlines
You can be as negative and as hateful as you want, but if that doesn't sound like an impressive engineering feat to you, you might have some serious reality perception issues.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8, remember, was also rumored months ago to improve not one but two of the Z Fold 7's cameras, and while the story about a weight reduction to as little as 200 grams was most likely a fabrication, I expect (or rather hope) that Samsung will be able to keep that figure around the 215 grams of the Z Fold 7, which would be another incredible design achievement.
Simply put, there's actual, realistic hope this year that Samsung will make substantial progress in numerous departments as far as the company's most important foldable device is concerned, which is not something we've had in many recent years, and it's also very clearly not something we have in connection to the Galaxy Z Flip 8. I don't know about you, but I'm choosing to be grateful for that today.
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