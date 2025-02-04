Motorola Razr Plus (2025) release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

Image above is of the Motorola Razr (2024) model.





What we know so far:



Leaks are suggesting that the Motorola Razr Plus (2025), also known as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, will have an earlier-than-usual launch, possibly in March or April 2025. This would mark a shift from Motorola’s typical summer release schedule, as seen with the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) , which launched in June.

Certification listings hint at a Snapdragon 8s Elite processor, expected to bring better battery efficiency and performance over last year's model. If past pricing trends hold, the Razr Plus (2025) should launch at $999, the same as its predecessors, probably with a single storage option in the U.S.



Little else is known about the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) as there's a lack of leaks about the phone. For now, we are left with mostly speculation besides the a few tidbits of information thanks to a recent cleared certification.













Leaks surrounding the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) are scarce, but one notable rumor concerns its potential launch date. Unlike the last few years, which saw Motorola unveil new Razr foldables in June, a recent certification suggests an earlier announcement, possibly in March or April.



This speculation derives from the timeline of its predecessor, which was announced roughly a month after receiving the same certification. This pattern suggests a similar timeframe for the 2025 Razr Plus .

* - probable dates



Regarding availability, pre-orders are likely to begin a week or two after the official announcement. And since previous Razr models typically hit the market about a month after their unveiling, a similar release schedule is anticipated for the 2025 Razr Plus .

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) price and deals





* - anticipated prices



There haven't been any rumors pointing at price hikes for the Motorola Razr Plus (2025), which means we should see the same starting price of $999 in the U.S.



Motorola Razr Plus (2025) deals to expect:





The good news about Razr phones is that they often go on sale, and with some pretty sweet discounts at that.





Motorola.com offered a $500 discount on the Razr Plus 2024 with a trade-in of a Razr 2023 model. Additionally, customers received a free pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds and a complimentary Moto Tag with the promo code 'FREETAG'. It is highly likely that we see similar offers for the Razr 2025 this year too.

AT&T offered the Razr Plus 2024 for $5.99 per month by purchasing the phone on an installment plan and selecting an eligible unlimited plan.

T-Mobile's Razr Plus 2024 was available for free when adding a new line or trading in an eligible device on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.

Additionally, retailers like Best Buy and Amazon provided discounts on the Razr Plus 2024. For instance, Best Buy offered the device at $250 off, while Amazon listed it for $200 off.



Motorola Razr Plus (2025) camera



Motorola already changed the two rear cameras last year, so it's more unlikely that will happen again for the 2025 model. That said, a big criticism we had with the predecessor was that it lacked an ultra-wide camera, as the company decided to go with a 2x telephoto one instead. Depending on the user feedback, Motorola might opt to return the ultra-wide camera, either by replacing the telephoto one with it or by adding it as a third option.

If Motorola decides to stick to just the telephoto camera, then we at least hope it improves its level of detail, as that was one of the main reasons the previous generation did not do very well in our camera score system (besides the lack of an ultra-wide camera).

One area where Motorola can improve the Razr's camera performance further is through tweaking the image post-processing. And since there was a lack of camera-related AI features with the predecessor, we fully expect to see at least a few added this time around.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) storage





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB





Motorola tends to release only a single storage option for the U.S. market. The current Razr Plus can only be bought with 256 GB of storage. In other markets like Europe, Motorola also sells a 512 GB version.





But even 256 GB should be plenty of storage for most users. Not to mention that the main competition, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , starts at the same price but with only 128 GB of storage.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) design

Motorola places a lot of importance into its phone's design, and the Razr Plus series is no different. The latest generation already included some refinements like a reworked hinge, IPX8 water resistance, and even a matching over-the-shoulder strap as a stylish accessory.

Speaking of stylish, the vegan-leather back panels are bound to make a comeback, as that is one of the standout design features of high-end Motorola phones nowadays. The frame will probably still be made of aluminum to keep the price low while preserving a more premium feel.

The design changes we hope to see this year are a thinner body. If Motorola can pull this off the phone will have an even more stylish appeal to it, not to mention the added benefit of being more compact.

Colors-wize, Motorola likes to be experimental with the Razr series, which means there's a good chance we won't be seeing the dull hues of non-foldable flagships. The last model came in 4 distinct colors, so we anticipate the same level of choice for the Razr Plus 2025. Motorola Razr Plus (2025) display

* - anticipated sizes

The Razr Plus ' displays are already significantly better than its main competition, but there are a couple of areas where we think there's ample room for improvement. Our display lab tests showed that the brightness capabilities are good, but the screen can still be difficult to see in very bright conditions, so an improvement in this segment would definitely elevate the user experience.

Something else that Motorola could do to make the new Razr Plus more appealing is slimming down the bezels and maybe even making them uniform. This will be mostly a visual and superficial improvement, but it will make the flagship Razr series even more of a flagship.

As for the crease in the middle, we are actually quite happy with how visible (or invisible) it is at the moment. But, of course, making it even more seamless would definitely score some extra brownie points.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) battery



Razr Plus from 2024 achieved one of the best battery life test results from the phones we have tested so far, currently securing the 21st spot in our ranking with an estimated battery life of almost 8 hours. Foldable phones used to be pretty bad when it came to battery life, but this is starting to change. Believe it or not, thefrom 2024 achieved one of the best battery life test results from the phones we have tested so far, currently securing the 21st spot in our ranking with an estimated battery life of almost 8 hours.

There is a possibility that Motorola increases the battery capacity to be more than 4,000 mAh, but what could truly make a positive impact is the new processor expected to come with the phone. The latest speculation is that Motorola will equip its latest flagship Razr with the Snapdragon 8s Elite , which should bring some power efficiency improvements.

As for charging, we expect to see the same impressive 45W of wired and 15W of wireless charging. The 5W reverse-wireless charging should also stick around for this generation. Considering the battery capacity doesn't change too much, this should mean similar charging times as the current generation, which in our charging tests took about 50 minutes to fully juice up via a cable.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) features and software





Razr Plus (2025) is expected to launch with The(2025) is expected to launch with Android 15 out of the box. This means it could get features like:

I n-App Camera Controls : Adjust flash intensity levels for better low-light photography.

: Adjust flash intensity levels for better low-light photography. Volume Control for Speaker Groups : Master volume control for multiple connected speakers and smart devices.

: Master volume control for multiple connected speakers and smart devices. PDF Improvements : Adds support for password-protected files, annotations, form editing, text selection, and faster PDF loading.

: Adds support for password-protected files, annotations, form editing, text selection, and faster PDF loading. App Archiving : Lets users archive unused apps to free up space while keeping their data intact.

: Lets users archive unused apps to free up space while keeping their data intact. Sensitive Notifications : Users can control how sensitive notifications appear on lock screens and notification shades.

: Users can control how sensitive notifications appear on lock screens and notification shades. Screen Recording Detection : Apps will detect if they’re being recorded and notify users

: Apps will detect if they’re being recorded and notify users Notification Cooldow n: Prevents apps from sending too many notifications in a short period.

n: Prevents apps from sending too many notifications in a short period. Predictive Back Navigation : Now enabled by default, showing where the back gesture will take you before completing the action.

: Now enabled by default, showing where the back gesture will take you before completing the action. Circle to Search for Tablets & Foldables : Improved gesture activation for larger-screen devices.





But Motorola will undoubtedly throw in more of its own software tweaks and features, like the well-known quick gestures, Style Sync that uses AI to generate a wallpaper that matches your outfit, and further customization options for the external display.





As for the software support, we hope it will increased with 1 year, making it 4 years of major Android updates and 5 years of security updates. That would mean that the new Razr Plus will be supported until Android 19.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) hardware and specs





Motorola Razr Plus (2025)'s specs:

CPU: Snapdragon 8s Elite

RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X

Battery: 4000 mAh

Charging: 45W wired and 15W wireless

Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0

Camera setup: 50 MP main and 50 MP 2x telephoto, with a 32 MP selfie camera

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC





The spec sheet above could easily change before the announcement. As we said, there is little to go on as far as Razr Plus (2025) leaks and rumors are concerned at the moment, which is why we assume many of the specs above the be the same as last year.





Should I wait for Motorola Razr Plus (2025)?





You should wait for Motorola Razr Plus (2025) if you want a foldable with potential upgrades in performance, camera, and design without a price hike. The truth, however, is that we still don't know enough to determine whether it will be worth waiting for the new Razr Plus . But if you are a fan of this series and are on the verge of buying a new phone, the good news is that you might not have to wait too long this year.



