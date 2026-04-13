Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specs just leaked, and you may be up for a major disappointment
Motorola’s upcoming high-end flip foldable may feature only one improvement from last year.
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Renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. | Image by Android Headlines
Last week, we saw renders that revealed two stunning colors of the upcoming Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, which will be released as the Razr Ultra (2026) in the US. Now, we’re getting some details about its specs, and things are not nearly as exciting.
Motorola’s upcoming Razr 70 Ultra will be almost identical to last year’s Razr 60 Ultra, according to an Android Headlines report. The new device may use the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the same three 50MP camera setup as its predecessor, as well as the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The new model will measure 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19 mm when unfolded, and it’ll weigh 199 g, which is about the same size as its predecessor. Considering that, the only external change could come from the new colors.
The Razr 70 Ultra's displays are also likely to remain unchanged from the Razr 60 Ultra. That means we’re getting a 4-inch cover screen with a 1080x1272 pixel resolution and a 7-inch internal display with a 2992x1224 pixel resolution.
One detail that could change is the front camera. Last week’s leaked images didn’t show an opening on the internal screen, which could mean that the device is getting a new under-display camera.
If Motorola also sticks to last year’s release schedule, we’ll probably learn all the details about the Razr 70 Ultra very soon. The device is likely to get announced before the end of the month and launch sometime in May.
Launching practically the same phone two years in a row wouldn’t make sense if it weren’t for the ongoing memory shortage crisis. I’d guess that Motorola is sticking to largely the same specs as last year as an attempt to keep the price of the Razr 70 Ultra unchanged. Like it or not, that’s the 2026 smartphone market reality.
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra won’t change almost anything
Motorola’s upcoming Razr 70 Ultra will be almost identical to last year’s Razr 60 Ultra, according to an Android Headlines report. The new device may use the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the same three 50MP camera setup as its predecessor, as well as the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
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The only upgrade appears to be on the battery, which may grow 6% to 5,000 mAh. Still, the device is expected to support the same 68W wired charging speed as its predecessor.
Like a clone
Motorola may stick to exactly the same design, but in new colors. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
The new model will measure 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19 mm when unfolded, and it’ll weigh 199 g, which is about the same size as its predecessor. Considering that, the only external change could come from the new colors.
The Razr 70 Ultra's displays are also likely to remain unchanged from the Razr 60 Ultra. That means we’re getting a 4-inch cover screen with a 1080x1272 pixel resolution and a 7-inch internal display with a 2992x1224 pixel resolution.
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Maybe one upgrade
One detail that could change is the front camera. Last week’s leaked images didn’t show an opening on the internal screen, which could mean that the device is getting a new under-display camera.
Is a battery upgrade enough for you?
If Motorola also sticks to last year’s release schedule, we’ll probably learn all the details about the Razr 70 Ultra very soon. The device is likely to get announced before the end of the month and launch sometime in May.
Victim to the circumstances
Launching practically the same phone two years in a row wouldn’t make sense if it weren’t for the ongoing memory shortage crisis. I’d guess that Motorola is sticking to largely the same specs as last year as an attempt to keep the price of the Razr 70 Ultra unchanged. Like it or not, that’s the 2026 smartphone market reality.
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