Motorola Razr 2025 Review: The budget foldable that cuts a few corners

Motorola's latest Razr Ultra is one of the better alternatives to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 , but it still commands a pretty hefty price tag, far higher than similar foldable devices. To combat that, Motorola has also launched two more devices in the Razr 2025 range: the Razr Plus (2025) and this here Razr (2025).





The latter is, all things considered, a pretty affordable take on Motorola's now-classic foldable phone , with humble specs but a pretty decent set of features.





You get a slightly smaller inner and outer screens in comparison with the Ultra and the Plus, as well as a slightly humbler MediaTek chip, a slightly less capable camera system and slower charging. All of that is normal to expect from a foldable phone that goes for $700.





Other than that, everything else is pretty decent value.





Motorola Razr (2025) What we like Bright and vivid screen

Friendly user interface with some useful AI sprinkled on top

Appealing design language What we don't like Camera is just okay, but videos aren't good

Performance isn't a strong aspect of this phone

UFS 2.2 storage in 2025? 6.1 PhoneArena Rating 6.9 Price Class Average Battery Life 6.5 7.2 Photo Quality 5.9 6.7 Video Quality 4.9 5.7 Charging 7.8 6.8 Performance Heavy 4.3 6.6 Performance Light 6 7.2 Display Quality 7 7.9 Design 7 7.5 Wireless Charging 3.8 6.6 Biometrics 6 7.3 Audio 7 6.7 Software 6 7.2 Why the score? This device scores 11.6 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the nubia Z70 Ultra, OnePlus 13R and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE How do we rate? User Score Be the first to review this phone Add Review





As evident, the phone suffers due to the lower scores in performance and camera. Still, it's not that bad, as it has many other strengths as well.





Table of Contents:





Motorola Razr (2025) Specs

Humbler than its peers





Here is an overview of the Motorola Razr (2025) specs:









Motorola Razr (2025) Design and Display Budget foldables have never looked better













Design-wise, this here regular Razr is pretty much the standard clamshell device that Motorola has been perfecting for the past few years, with each generation becoming a more and more refined version of the previous one, and the Razr 2025 is no exception.





With a stylish aluminum frame, vegan leather or nylon-inspired acetate rear plate, this phone is unmistakably Razr. The hinge is just as robust as the one on last year's Razr, allowing you to position the phone in different configurations, which wasn't exactly the case with some older Razr foldables.





Aside from that, the phone is light enough at 188 gr, just as much as the Razr Plus (2025) and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . It feels fairly comfortable in the hand, and it's a joy using it.









The Motorola Razr 2025 is outfitted with IP48 water and dust protection, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . This should give a peace of mind in most life situations, but always have in mind about the "4" digit in the IP48 designation: while it means the device is protected from particles larger than 1mm, dust and sand may still find their way inside the hinge and potentially damage it, so be mindful of where you put your device.





In terms of colors, Motorola is one of the manufacturers that still use fun, vivid colors for its phones and the regular Razr (2025) is no different. The device is available in PANTONE Spring Bud (green), PANTONE Lightest Sky (cream), PANTONE Parfait Pink (pink), and PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (dark blue).













the Motorola Razr (2025) itself;

USB Type-C cable

SIM ejector tool

Manuals and leaflets Inside the box, you will find:











Display-wise, we get a 6.9-inch internal screen, an OLED one with FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz or smooth refresh rate and 120% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There's a slight crease on the display, but nothing out of the ordinary. The screen is super-sharp and vivid, so it's a joy to look at!





The external screen is a 3.6" OLED one, only interrupted by the dual camera cutouts. It's slightly larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 's 3.4-inch screen, but smaller than the Razr Plus ' 4-inch display. It's an LTPS panel, meaning that it can only go up to 90Hz, so not as smooth as the inner screen. The peak brightness is also lower, only capable of hitting 1700 nits in high-brightness mode.









According to our in-house benchmark readings, the main display of the Razr can achieve 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which is just about enough to ensure good outdoor legibility. The Razr Ultra (2025) and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are significantly brighter at around 2,400 nits measured, so you will have a better experience with those two.



That said, the standard Razr still does a decent job in terms of legibility. However, the minimum brightness, just like on pretty much any other Motorola phone , is fairly high, so you won't have a pretty good experience in the dead of night.

Display Measurements:





The fingerprint scanner on the phone is embedded right into the side-positioned power button. It's an old-school capacitive fingerprint scanner, and you can't really argue with that: it is fast and accurate and just works.





Motorola Razr (2025) Camera Ultra-wide is in, telephoto is out



Motorola Razr (2025) PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 125 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 132 Main (wide) BEST 87 70 Zoom BEST 29 19 Ultra-wide BEST 26 20 Selfie BEST 30 23 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 118 Main (wide) BEST 83 63 Zoom BEST 27 12 Ultra-wide BEST 24 20 Selfie BEST 28 23





The Motorola Razr (2025) comes along with two cameras, a 50MP main and a 13MP ultrawide, a setup very similar in terms of hardware to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . The inner screen houses a large 32MP sensor that's perfect for selfies.





However, the overall capabilities of the Razr's camera aren't spectacular, as evident from the results in our camera benchmark above. With a cumulative score of just 125, it falls far behind the other current Motorola foldables as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . The phone mostly struggles in terms of video-recording, where the phone struggles.





Here are some camera samples to drive our point across.





Main Camera









The main camera is fairly competent, all things considered, delivering strong performance in overall and subject exposure. The color temperature is also very decent, but the detail is somewhat disappointing due to the oversharpening that sours the soup.





Zoom Quality









Zoom is digital past the native 1X point, and the quality is fairly good at 2X, with very usable results at this point. Some oversharpening is present here, but detail is fairly clean.









However, as evident in the samples above, the more you zoom in, the worse results you get. At 10X, the images are barely usable. We'd say 4X is the maximum you should zoom in here.





Ultrawide Camera









The ultrawide camera is fairly decent, too. It has good dynamics and accurate colors, but corner sharpness and finer details in particular fail to impress. Still, very usable for the most part.



Selfies









While you can take a selfie with the rear camera setup, the inner front camera is mighty capable, delivering lovely and true-to-life colors, especially in the facial area, good dynamics, and some decent sharpness.





Motorola Razr (2025) Performance & Benchmarks Disappointing







Inside the Motorola Razr (2025), one would find the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400X, a fairly new octa-core mid-range chipset that's a perfect fit for an affordable device of the Motorola Razr's caliber.





However, from a performance standpoint, this MediaTek is a far cry from proper flagship chips like the Snapdragon 8 Ultra inside the Razr Ultra, binned or not. While the regular Razr will perform more than acceptable in most tasks, you will notice a difference in heavier tasks and especially in gaming.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 1083 Motorola razr(2024) 1054 Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 2847 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 2251 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 3037 Motorola razr(2024) 3004 Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 8612 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 7131 View all





Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the In the CPU-tasking Geekbench tests, the Motorola Razr (2025) performs pretty much identical to its predecessor, which was outfitted with the previous MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. Thewith the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Motorola Razr Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite are far ahead in the distance in terms of raw performance.





GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 1030 Motorola razr(2024) 862 Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 5910 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4528 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 1026 Motorola razr(2024) 860 Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 3787 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 2150 View all





The same is absolutely true for the graphics as well. In our 3DMark Extreme benchmark tests, the Motorola Razr (2025) performs better than its predecessor. However, it's easily getting dominated by both the Galaxy and Motorola Razr Ultra. In some instances, the Razr Ultra performs times better in graphics performance, which is huge!



Gaming on the Razr is an okay experience, provided that you tone down your expectations and don't play very heavy and demanding games. There are much better options if you're a devoted gamer.





The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. Both the memory and the storage are utilizing ancient speed standards, which is somewhat disappointing to see. The UFS 2.2 storage, in particular, is not very snappy, leading to noticeable loss in overall performance during loading a game, an app, or working with large files.





Motorola Razr (2025) Software









We get We get Android 15 on the Motorola Razr (2025), which is a fairly stock-ish take on Android, but sprinkled with the familiar Moto features on top. Among those are the useful Moto Actions that let you activate certain features with gestures, and other useful additions to the interface.





Interesting here is the Moto AI on board, which you can access by double-pressing the power button. Interestingly, the new Motorola Razr Ultra sports a dedicated AI key, but it's absent here on the regular Razr.







Conversely, as with most Android phones out there, you can make full use of the Gemini assistant by long-pressing the power button. Overall, Motorola's user interface is all about simplicity, as there is no bulk and it runs fairly smoothly.





The outer screen is very functional. You can customize its overall appearance (fullscreen or a cutout), personalize it with various styles and wallpapers, but the biggest quality-of-life feature here is the ability to access most of the apps on your phone without having to open it.









Motorola AI is here





What's new this year is the addition of AI into the interface:





A double-press of the power button provides access to the following features.

Catch me up, which gives you a summary of your notifications (unless you have tons of missed notifications, I found it useless)

Pay attention (starts a voice note recording with an AI summary)

Remember this (captures a screenshot with an AI summary)

Magic Canvas (generates an image in one of 10 different styles like Cartoon, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Realistic and more)









These AI-annotated screenshots and voice notes are saved in the new Journal app, which is a mix between the Screenshots app on Pixel phones and the Essential space on Nothing Phones. We are not sure if we are going to use that Journal app a lot, since taking these AI screenshots takes a bit more time and a couple of extra taps, so we actually used the regular screenshot features more. But we don't completely discount the idea.





Among these features, we found the Magic Canvas the most impressive just because of the sheer speed of image generation (much faster than others), but that might be because it's a brand-new platform and as more users join in, the speed could drop.





Unfortunately, you cannot feed the Magic Canvas your own images to create AI variations of them, and of course, it is not as powerful as the leading image generators, so you don't have total creative freedom. In other words, you cannot tell it to just generate you an image in the Studio Ghibli style, which is quite popular.





Motorola Razr (2025) Battery

Unimpressive battery life





Motorola Razr (2025)

( 4500 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 29m Ranks #81 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 3m Browsing 15h 48m Average is 16h 24m Video 9h 27m Average is 10h 5m Gaming 7h 37m Average is 10h 9m Charging speed 30W Charger 60% 30 min 0h 55m Full charge Ranks #50 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 5W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page







Razr Plus

Galaxy Z Flip 6





However, the MediaTek chip inside apparently isn't very efficient, as the marriage between the chipset and this particular battery has not resulted in any magic. The Motorola Razr (2025) achieves a cumulative battery life of six hours and a half in our battery life estimate, which isn't particularly good and well below the average of seven hours.









PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Razr (2025) 4500 mAh 6h 29min 15h 48min 9h 27min 7h 37min Motorola razr (2024) 4200 mAh 7h 28min 18h 37min 10h 38min 8h 42min Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 4700 mAh 7h 17min 23h 51min 6h 16min 10h 21min Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4000 mAh 6h 45min 16h 10min 9h 8min 10h 7min Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

The phone fares mostly okay in our video playback test, where it lasted for nine hours and a half, but disappointingly, lasts significantly less than most other phones we've tested in our 3D gaming test.

In terms of charging, the phone supports 30W wired and standard 15W wireless charging. Not superfast, but manageable.

Full Charge (hours) Lower is better Motorola Razr(2025) 0h 55 min Motorola razr(2024) 1h Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 0h 43 min Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 1h 31 min 15 Mins (%) Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 30% Motorola razr(2024) 32% Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 45% Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 29% 30 Mins (%) Higher is better Motorola Razr(2025) 60% Motorola razr(2024) 59% Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 80% Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 53% View all

The Motorola Razr (2025) takes 55 minutes for a full charge, which is pretty much a middle-ground result. The Ultra charges significantly faster, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is much slower, so another sligolden point in this phone's book of merit.

Motorola Razr (2025) Audio Quality and Haptics

The audio here is very good, probably not as good as the boomy and deep sound of the Razr Ultra, but still surprisingly decent for a foldable. Personally, I'd love some deeper bass here, but besides that, the audio is perfectly fine.

The haptics are okay, precise and strong.

Should you buy it?



The Motorola Razr (2025) is a phone that delivers immense value. At $700 for the only available version with 8GB RAM and 256GB of memory, the Razr is definitely the phone to consider if you're on a tight budget.

To achieve such a price tag, some corners had to be cut. Well, the main weaknesses here are the overall performance of the phone's MediaTek chip and slow storage and memory. The camera quality also fails to make a particularly strong statement, both in still photography and video-recording. The battery life is okay, but won't "wow" you, that's for sure.

On the up-side, the phone has two beautiful and functional screens that can get very bright. The design is certainly a highlight, and so is the friendly interface with fairly useful AI features. It's a phone that can surprise you if you come in with adequately toned expectations.

Overall, it's a foldable phone for those who aren't really concerned about having the best specs around.



The phone performs the best in our web browsing test, which is conducted with the screen set at 200 nits. The device lasts for 15 hours and 48 minutes there, slightly less than the average result. This means that the phone will fair okay if you are using it for browsing and social media mostly.

The Razr comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which is marginally smaller than theand the Ultra, but also larger than the 4,000mAh battery inside the, for example.