Leaked images put the spotlight on the affordable Motorola Razr (2026) in three gorgeous colors





That's because the Razr 60 (or That's because the Razr 60 (or Razr 2025 ) lineup was unveiled nearly a year ago, of course, and perhaps most importantly, because the credible rumors about the specs of these next-gen Android flip phones and the super-revealing visual leaks are becoming more frequent and detailed.

Those are some decidedly eye-catching colorways!





As already revealed in China almost a month ago , the "vanilla" Razr 70 doesn't look very different from last year's non-Ultra Razr 60 . That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, as Motorola is probably not aiming to fix what's clearly not broken, retaining the undoubtedly premium overall vibe of its most affordable foldable device and likely keeping the sizes (and bezels) of the two screens largely unchanged.



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As with the Razr 70 Ultra , the key cosmetic distinction is expected in the chromatic department, where the Razr 60's Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, Lightest Sky, and Parfait Pink hues will apparently be replaced by Pantone Sporting Green, Hematite, and Violet Ice color options.





My personal favorite (at least at first glance) is that flashy green shade, although the Violet Ice paint job is also pretty interesting (albeit a little subtler than what Motorola typically likes to do with its stylish clamshells). The Pantone Hematite colorway, meanwhile, is... not quite my tempo, looking a bit dull and instantly forgettable, but something tells me the Razr 70 will come in a fourth hue as well, and I have a feeling that could be the best and most eye-catching one.

These key specs are nearly etched in stone





6.9-inch primary OLED screen with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution;

3.63-inch secondary OLED panel with 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution;

8, 12, 16, and 18GB RAM options;

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

50MP secondary rear-facing camera;

32MP front-facing camera;

Octa-core 2.75GHz processor;

4,500mAh battery;

33W charging capabilities;

171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm dimensions (unfolded);

188 grams weight.

When is the Razr (2026) trio coming out?





Most likely, by the end of this month. And if you're wondering why I'm referring to one phone by two different names, that's because the Motorola Razr (2026) is expected to be called that in the US only while carrying the Razr 70 marketing label "internationally."



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What is your favorite Razr 70 colorway? Pantone Sporting Green. Pantone Hematite. Pantone Violet Ice. I like them all. I don't like either one. I'm waiting for a fourth option. I don't like this phone. Vote 2 Votes





All these Galaxy Z Flip 7 -rivaling handsets will probably see daylight in a few weeks or so, and unfortunately, I currently expect them all to be (at least) a little costlier than their 2025 predecessors.

How excited should you be about the "regular" Razr 70?





If you don't like the price point of the aforementioned Z Flip 7 , pretty excited. Of course, the non-Plus and non-Ultra Razr 70 (or Razr 2026) is unlikely to match the raw power of Samsung's best flip-style foldable to date.









But those two very large screens (by affordable foldable standards), the equally impressive battery, reasonably fast charging, relatively thin profile, and undeniably premium appearance could make the Razr (2026) an excellent buy even if the starting price jumps to $800 in the US.





After all, that would still be a whopping 300 bucks cheaper than what Samsung normally charges for a slightly faster and, some would argue, not necessarily prettier flip phone with a larger cover screen and the same primary display size.

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Although we still don't have an official announcement or release date for the Motorola Razr 70 (or Razr 2026) family, it's becoming clearer and clearer by the day that the wait will be over very soon for foldable fans around the world.