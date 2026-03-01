Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
The Motorola Razr Fold is a cool foldable flagship that you can’t buy

Motorola is joining the booklet club

A no-holds-barred flagship | Image by Motorola
After plenty of rumors, it was time for the Moto Razr Fold to finally drop. And it did! It is now official, revealed at MWC 2026.

For the good news — Motorola went all out on decking out a flagship. Cameras, processor, memory, everything is top-tier. The bad news — it will be out… eh, in the coming months. No word on price, too.

So, what is it and should you be excited for it?

Motorola Razr Fold design




Built like the many foldables we’ve already seen — a 21:9 screen on the outside, and an almost-square, 8:7.2 screen on the inside —, the Razr Fold still has its own thing going for it thanks to the colorways and finishes Motorola likes to pick.

Well, in the case here, the colors are more or less black and white — but Moto’s coloring partner Pantone calls them Blackened Blue and Lily White. Each variant comes with its own texture on the back. The black one has diamond-shaped etchings, the white one is colored in silk-white traces.

Motorola Razr Fold displays




The outer screen is a 6.6-inch pOLED panel covered in the new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 — latest generation impact-resistant glass from the company.

It’s got a 1080 x 2520 resolution and an overkill 165 Hz refresh rate. Wait, did I say that was overkill. No, actually here’s the extreme spec — it is stated to have a 6,000 nit peak brightness.

The internal screen has a 2232 x 2484 resolution LTPO OLED panel, and a more mundane 120 Hz refresh rate. Its peak brightness is even higher, hitting 6,200 nits.

Both screens are Pantone-validated for their color reproduction and support Dolby Vision. All good things.

Motorola Razr Fold hardware


Motorola went all-out here, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. It appears that there won’t be any storage options to pick from here — just the flagship spec from the get-go.

It’ll all be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 80 W TurboPower charging, 50 W wireless charging, and even be able to share with 5 W reverse charging.

The Razr Fold has stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and tuned in partnership with Bose.



And it will support the Moto Pen Ultra stylus for those of you that miss the pen experience on a foldable.

Motorola Razr Fold camera


For the main camera, Motorola chose the Sony LYT-828, which is the current go-to best camera sensor, lauded for its dynamic range. It’s placed under an F1.6 lens here, and is OIS-equipped, so expectations are high for low-light performance and natural bokeh.



The telephoto lens offers 3x magnification and has another 50 MP sensor — a Sony LYT-600, which is smaller than the 828, but should fit under a zoom lens nicely. Motorola also used AI algorithms to achieve 100x digital zoom with this one, and has OIS specifically for the zoom lens.

The ultra-wide camera is yet another 50 MP snapper with a 122-degree FOV. It also doubles as a macro camera when you are up close.

The external selfie camera is 32 MP, the internal one is still an impressive 20 MP snapper.

The Motorola Razr Fold can record video at up to 8K 30 FPS, you can do 4K at up to 120 FPS for smooth and sharp slow mo.

Motorola Razr Fold price and release


Here’s the kicker — we don’t know yet. The Motorola Razr Fold will release “in the coming months”, and price will be announced as that fated date approaches.


Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
