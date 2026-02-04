Moto Razr Fold release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

What we know so far:





Galaxy Z Fold 7 .



The key ingredients are very similar to other foldables of the same type—a big 8.1-inch inner screen, a comfortable and usable 6.6-inch cover screen, a powerful triple camera system and two selfie cameras, a premium design, and a premium price tag as well.



The Moto Razr Fold is the first attempt by Motorola at the book-style folding devices, and as such, seems to play the safe game. The pictures Motorola showed us during the pre-release unveiling depict a familiar design with q textured back and a square camera bump on the back.



More specs and details are expected in the coming weeks, but at the moment it's clear that Motorola wants a bite of the book-style foldable pie. Let's explore everything we know at the moment about the upcoming Moto Razr Fold.



Even though Motorola officially announced the Razr Fold and teased us with pictures, videos, and some specs, there's no firm launch date. Motorola shared some details about the device on this year's CES in Las Vegas,



saying the official release is scheduled for sometime in summer 2026

Motorola usually announces its flip foldables in late spring, and the market release happens in early summer, so a June–July window wouldn't be surprising for the Moto Razr Fold. The Moto Razr Ultra (2025) falls out of this pattern somewhat, but given the company itself pointed toward a summer launch, we're pretty sure it will happen around June–July.



* - anticipated dates

The exact price of the Moto Razr Fold is not clear at the moment, but there are some leaks and rumors about it. According to famous industry insider Evan Blass, the Moto Razr Fold will be "very aggressively priced" starting at $1,499







Moto Razr Fold camera



We have some of the camera specs of the Moto Razr Fold from the official announcement in January. It looks like Motorola isn't doing anything crazy with the camera system, going for consistency rather than big specs.

50MP main camera with Sony LYTIA sensor

50MP ultra-wide-angle/macro secondary camera

50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens

32MP external selfie camera

20MP internal camera;





The triple camera system on the back is similar to the camera on the non-folding Motorola Edge lineup, with three 50MP sensors under a wide, an ultrawide, and a telephoto lenses. It's a familiar setup and we will need to snap some samples to test how good it is, given most of the smartphone photography nowadays is heavily influenced by software post-processing and other optimization algorithms.





The Moto Razr Fold is equipped with two selfie cameras, just like other book-style foldables. The internal selfie camera inside the flexible display is a 20MP snapper, and the external one that's positioned in the cover screen, uses a 32MP sensor.



Moto Razr Fold storage

Don't expect any surprises regarding the storage of the Moto Razr Fold. The base memory configuration is expected to start at 256GB, mimicking what Samsung and Google are doing with their book-style foldables.

There's no official confirmation for the upper tier storage options but the device is expected to once again mimic the 512GB and 1TB storage options of the competition. This is corroborated by a rumor about the price, suggesting the three different prices for the three storage options.

Expected storage options:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB



Moto Razr Fold design



The design of the Moto Razr Fold is already out in the wild after Motorola teased the phone and later announced it with pictures and specs on January 9. We're looking at a very familiar design, similar to the Moto Edge series. In folded state, the Razr Fold looks a lot like the Edge 50 Ultra.





The images that Motorola released back in January also show a substantial camera bump on a rather thin-looking device. The outer selfie camera sits in the center of the cover screen, while the inner one is positioned in the top left corner.





The press renders also show a textured back version in dark color, which Motorola calls Pantone Blackened Blue. The other officially announced color is Pantone Lily White.



Moto Razr Fold display

Motorola revealed the sizes of the inner and cover display of the Razr Fold back in January 9. We're looking at a big 8.1-inch inner screen, bigger than the 8-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . In terms of resolution, rumors point toward a 2200 x 2480 pixels (~410 ppi density) and a 120Hz refresh rate for this screen.

* - anticipated

The peak brightness is still unknown, but we expect similar numbers to what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts. The cover screen is also quite big at 6.6-inches and it is expected to feature the same 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, with possibly even higher brightness than the main flexible screen.



Moto Razr Fold battery

There's no information about the battery capacity of the Moto Razr Fold. The company announced the Moto Signature alongside the Fold, and this model comes with a 5,200 mAh silicon-carbon cell. We should expect similar capacity for the Razr Fold, given the size of the device and the technology employed in the non-folding model that accompanied the Fold at the announcement.

In terms of charging, Motorola phones are known for their ultra-fast wired charging speeds, sometimes exceeding 100W. Things usually are more restrained when it comes to foldable devices, as their internals are more tightly packed and require additional safety, but we expect wired fast charging in the vicinity of at least 60W-80W.



Moto Razr Fold features and software



The Moto Razr Fold is expected to launch running Android 16 out of the box, and judging from other Motorola phones, we expect a pretty clean port. There will be some additional Moto-centric features, such as Shake to Flashlight, Peek Display, and fold-optimized multitasking of course.

The foldable also brings some AI features like Catch Me Up and Next Move, and supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus. Motorola typically promises 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, which is not bad but still behind Samsung and Google and the seven-year software support pledge these two are offering.



Moto Razr Fold hardware and specs

There's little to no information regarding the chipset inside the Moto Razr Fold. Some rumors say the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (not the Elite version of the chip), but this information is quite speculative at the moment.

In terms of RAM, we don't have exact numbers either, so we need to extrapolate and guess. We expect 12GB or 16GB of RAM on the Moto Razr Fold, comparable to what the competition is doing in that regard.

Expected hardware specs:

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: 12 GB/16 GB

Battery: ~5,200 mAh

Charging: 60W-80W wired, 15W wireless

Storage: 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB



Moto Razr Fold preliminary comparisons

We're cooking some preliminary comparisons mainly against the big rivals in the foldable game - the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold . Stay tuned!

Should I wait for Moto Razr Fold?

You should wait for the Moto Razr Fold if you want a book-style foldable with cleaner Android, potentially more attractive price tag, and Motorola's logo on it.




