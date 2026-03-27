Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10, Galaxy A56, Galaxy S26, and more killer discounts!
Three of the best Android phones around are the headliners of this week's deals roundup, followed by other great handsets, tablets, and more.
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The Galaxy S26 is one of the most enticing phones you can buy today. | Image by PhoneArena
It's Friday again, and I hope all my bargain-hunting friends and readers know exactly what that means. Yes, it's time to stop waiting for the perfect deal on the perfect tech product and choose the offer that makes the most sense from the following lists.
I'm going to be totally honest with you, I expected this week's deals roundup to be harder to put together than it ultimately was. Not because I thought I'd have a difficult time finding 20 or 25 deeply discounted gadgets and accessories, but with Amazon's Big Spring Sale kicked off on Wednesday, I "feared" selecting only a couple of dozen enticing promotions would prove an overwhelming process.
While my fears haven't quite materialized as I envisioned them in my mind, Amazon is selling a few dozen popular phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds at phenomenal prices, and so are a few other major US retailers and device manufacturers.
Here are this week's top three deals
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If you're underwhelmed by the ultra-thin but far-from-innovative new Galaxy A57 5G, now is clearly the perfect time to "settle" for the old but not-much-humbler Galaxy A56 5G. That's because Samsung's 2025-released mid-ranger is on sale at a lower-than-ever price, which is obviously unlikely to last long.
You might have even less time to buy Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 at an unbeatable $250 discount (in just one color option), while Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S26 is surprisingly available this week at the same reduced price as last week (with a $100 Amazon gift card also included) despite the fact I expected that first-of-a-kind deal to go away in a matter of hours.
And here are nine more exceptional smartphone offers
Look, I'm honestly tired of talking about how awesome it is to be able to buy a 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra at a $700 discount with complimentary Moto Buds+ also bundled in, but... you simply cannot beat this deal (which has been available for a long time now) if you're in the market for a "modern" flip phone.
Book-style foldable lovers, meanwhile, should consider Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold at a $300 discount (although that's not exactly a new or unprecedented promotion either), while fans of good old fashioned high-end Android phones have a very tough choice to make between a Galaxy S26 Ultra with a free $200 gift card, a Pixel 10 Pro XL at $300 off its list price, a OnePlus 15 at a super-rare $100 discount (with a nice freebie also thrown in), and a way cheaper-than-usual Pixel 10 Pro.
Oh, and let's not forget about the Galaxy S25 Plus either, which is a lot more affordable than a Galaxy S26+ after its latest discount, or the Motorola Edge (2025) and Google Pixel 9a for less demanding buyers on significantly tighter budgets.
And how about these eight stellar tablet promos?
The most stellar deal of this bunch is undoubtedly last year's 11-inch iPad Air at a $200 discount in a 256GB storage variant, but if you simply must own a new iPad Air (with either an 11 or 13-inch screen), the Apple M4-powered models are also pretty attractive right now at smaller but notable price cuts of their own.
Do you prefer Android tablets? Ideally, Android tablets with ultra-affordable price points? Fret not, as I actually have loads of options for you today. The OnePlus Pad Go 2, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, and Lenovo Idea Tab are all absolute value champions at their newest discounts, so you'll have to carefully analyze their strengths and weaknesses before deciding what to buy.
My advice? Go for the Idea Tab Pro (with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus included) and don't look back! Unless you consider yourself a "power user", in which case Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S11 is clearly the better option... at a much higher price.
Looking for the perfect smartwatch at the perfect price? We've got you covered!
I can't believe I'm saying this, but the Apple Watch Series 10 might be a smarter buy than a Series 11 this week, at least if you're a fan of titanium-made timepieces and making and receiving voice calls on your wrist. Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also comes with a super-robust titanium construction and standalone cellular connectivity, and at a whopping $300 discount, that rugged model from 2023 is an arguably better "investment" than the new and improved Apple Watch Ultra 3 as well.
And then we have the Android-friendly options, of which I'd personally choose the Pixel Watch 3 for its extreme affordability. But I can totally understand if you'll instead go for the younger and better Pixel Watch 4 at an unbeatable $60 discount or Samsung's "bezelicious" Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which currently costs a massive 130 bucks less than usual.
And now let's talk ultra-affordable earbuds!
No, I don't believe the AirPods Pro 3 can ever be called "ultra-affordable." Not even at $50 off their regular price. But they can definitely be considered a smart buy today, as is the case for Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro 2 at a $60 discount.
The OnePlus Buds 4 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3, meanwhile, can probably be called bang-for-buck heavyweights, hitting new record low prices and undercutting the likes of Apple's AirPods 4 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 while packing state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and top-of-the-line sound quality. Now those are some epic deals!
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