Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10, Galaxy A56, Galaxy S26, and more killer discounts!





I'm going to be totally honest with you, I expected this week's deals roundup to be harder to put together than it ultimately was. Not because I thought I'd have a difficult time finding 20 or 25 deeply discounted gadgets and accessories, but with I'm going to be totally honest with you, I expected this week's deals roundup to be harder to put together than it ultimately was. Not because I thought I'd have a difficult time finding 20 or 25 deeply discounted gadgets and accessories, but with Amazon's Big Spring Sale kicked off on Wednesday, I "feared" selecting only a couple of dozen enticing promotions would prove an overwhelming process.





While my fears haven't quite materialized as I envisioned them in my mind, Amazon is selling a few dozen popular phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds at phenomenal prices, and so are a few other major US retailers and device manufacturers.

Here are this week's top three deals

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G $115 off (23%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 16, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $250 off (31%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Indigo Color Buy at Amazon Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 $47 off (5%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Black Color, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





, now is clearly the perfect time to "settle" for the old but not-much-humbler . That's because Samsung's 2025-released mid-ranger is on sale at a lower-than-ever price, which is obviously unlikely to last long. If you're underwhelmed by the ultra-thin but far-from-innovative new Galaxy A57 5G , now is clearly the perfect time to "settle" for the old but not-much-humbler Galaxy A56 5G . That's because Samsung's 2025-released mid-ranger is on sale at a lower-than-ever price, which is obviously unlikely to last long.





You might have even less time to buy Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 at an unbeatable $250 discount (in just one color option), while Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S26 is surprisingly available this week at the same reduced price as last week (with a $100 Amazon gift card also included) despite the fact I expected that first-of-a-kind deal to go away in a matter of hours.

And here are nine more exceptional smartphone offers

Google Pixel 9a $100 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Peony Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2025) $150 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25+ $205 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Navy Color Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 15 $799 99 $899 99 $100 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 2772 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,300mAh Battery with 120W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color, Free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Included Buy at OnePlus Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $799 99 $1499 99 $700 off (47%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Three Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $300 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $300 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options Buy at Amazon





long time now) if you're in the market for a "modern" flip phone. Look, I'm honestly tired of talking about how awesome it is to be able to buy a 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra at a $700 discount with complimentary Moto Buds+ also bundled in, but... you simply cannot beat this deal (which has been available for atime now) if you're in the market for a "modern" flip phone.









And how about these eight stellar tablet promos?

Lenovo Idea Tab $70 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen and Folio Case Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ $40 off (16%) Wi-Fi Only, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Gray Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $249 99 $389 99 $140 off (36%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Gift OnePlus Pad Go 2 $349 99 $399 99 $50 off (13%) 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2800 x 1980 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Processor, Android 16, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker Sound System, 10,050mAh Battery, 33W Charging Capabilities, Shadow Black Color, Free Folio Case, Stylus, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Included Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $200 off (24%) 256GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Connectivity, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $120 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, US Version Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $50 off (6%) 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026) $49 off (7%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





The most stellar deal of this bunch is undoubtedly last year's 11-inch iPad Air at a $200 discount in a 256GB storage variant, but if you simply must own a new iPad Air (with either an 11 or 13-inch screen), the Apple M4-powered models are also pretty attractive right now at smaller but notable price cuts of their own.





Android tablets with ultra-affordable price points? Fret not, as I actually have loads of options for you today. The Do you prefer Android tablets ? Ideally,with ultra-affordable price points? Fret not, as I actually have loads of options for you today. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 , Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, and Lenovo Idea Tab are all absolute value champions at their newest discounts, so you'll have to carefully analyze their strengths and weaknesses before deciding what to buy.





My advice? Go for the Idea Tab Pro (with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus included) and don't look back! Unless you consider yourself a "power user", in which case Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S11 is clearly the better option... at a much higher price.

Looking for the perfect smartwatch at the perfect price? We've got you covered!

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $120 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Hazel Aluminum Case, Hazel Band Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) $60 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $130 off (26%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) $300 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Titanium Case, Sport Band, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $300 off (38%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon









And now let's talk ultra-affordable earbuds!

OnePlus Buds 4 $79 99 $129 99 $50 off (38%) True Wireless Earbuds with Real-Time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Flagship-Level Sound Quality, 11mm Woofer, 6mm Tweeter, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with Steady Connect, Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 11 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 45 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Storm Gray and Zen Green Color Options Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Buds Pro 3 $99 99 $179 99 $80 off (44%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Dual Drivers Custom-Engineered with Dynaudio, Twin Tailored DACs, Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 43 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Three Color Options Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $60 off (26%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 11mm Drivers for Powerful Bass, New High-Frequency Chamber for Smooth Treble, Tensor A1 Chip, Google AI, Beamforming Microphones and Wind-Blocking Mesh Covers for Crystal Clear Calls, Adjustable Fit, Conversation Detection, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 3 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White Buy at Amazon





No, I don't believe the AirPods Pro 3 can ever be called "ultra-affordable." Not even at $50 off their regular price. But they can definitely be considered a smart buy today, as is the case for Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro 2 at a $60 discount.





AirPods 4 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 while packing state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and top-of-the-line sound quality. Now those are some epic deals! The OnePlus Buds 4 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3, meanwhile, can probably be called bang-for-buck heavyweights, hitting new record low prices and undercutting the likes of Apple'sand Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 while packing state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and top-of-the-line sound quality. Now those are some epic deals!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

It's Friday again, and I hope all my bargain-hunting friends and readers know exactly what that means. Yes, it's time to stop waiting for the perfect deal on the perfect tech product and choose the offer that makes the most sense from the following lists.