Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle

The value in this Motorola bundle is simply unbeatable.

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Motorola Deals
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Edge (2025).
A close-up of the Edge (2025). | Image by PhoneArena

While I love powerhouses like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro, I still believe it makes more sense to go for a mid-range phone if you just don't need the full firepower these flagships bring to the table. That holds true especially if you tend to upgrade every couple of years anyway. After all, why pay over $1,000 for power you'll never use before trading it in for the next big thing?

There’s heavy competition in the mid-range segment as well, so choosing a mid-ranger isn't exactly easy. It appears Motorola fully understands that, as it’s currently offering a tempting deal on its Edge (2025) that lets you upgrade your wrist game and listening experience in addition to your phone.

Motorola Edge (2025): Save up to $200 + freebies!

$349 99
$549 99
$200 off (36%)
Motorola has slashed $50 off its Edge (2025), dropping it to $499.99. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device to save an extra $150. To top this off, Motorola tosses in a free pair of earbuds and a free smartwatch, saving you another $300. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2025): Now $85 OFF on Amazon!

$85 off (15%)
Alternatively, you can snag a brand-new Motorola Edge (2025) for $85 off on Amazon. This brings the price below the $465 mark.
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You


While the Edge (2025) is discounted by a mere $50 at the official store, you can trade in your old phone to save an extra $150. And the chances to score these savings are pretty great, as Motorola claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins.

But even without a trade-in, you’ll still get a Moto Watch and a pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus for free, saving you another $300. That’s definitely not bad, especially if you’re already in the market for a new smartwatch and a set of earphones. Even if you aren’t, I believe you can easily sell them for a quick buck or gift them to a friend who actually needs them.

I also hopped on Amazon to see whether the retailer has a generous Motorola Edge (2025) deal of its own, and it appears you can save $85 there—in case, you know, you prefer shopping from Amazon and don’t care about the free smartwatch and earbuds.

Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, Motorola’s mid-ranger won’t wow you with out-of-this-world performance, but it will surely tackle almost anything you throw its way without any unnecessary drama. It handles day-to-day tasks with ease, so stuff like scrolling through Insta and watching YouTube should be effortless. It should be able to run demanding games, too; just be sure to lower the graphics settings.

It may not be a powerhouse, but it’s surely a great pick for watching videos on the go, boasting a 6.7-inch OLED display with a sharp 2712 x 1220 resolution. It also supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a premium viewing experience and buttery-smooth scrolling without a premium price tag. Plus, with 1,400 nits of peak brightness, the screen remains perfectly clear even on the sunniest of days, so you can browse the web and scroll through apps without any issues, even when you’re out running errands.

Sure, the camera performance isn’t superb, but the 50MP main snapper on board takes pretty decent photos, so I think it’s good enough for the money. Unfortunately, Motorola uses aggressive oversharpening, which sometimes washes out finer details. Then again, you can’t expect the handset to be topping the "best camera phones" charts at this price.

Furthermore, the phone more than compensates for its not-so-great camera performance with a hefty 5,200mAh battery and 68W fast charging, which can fill the tank in just 53 minutes.

So, yeah! The Motorola Edge (2025) won’t blow you away by any means, but it’s quite the bang for your buck. And when you add the fact that you’ll score a new smartwatch and a set of earbuds if you go for Motorola’s deal, you get a bundle of value that’s really hard to beat.

That’s why I encourage you to act quickly! Save on a brand-new Motorola Edge (2025) either on Amazon or at Motorola and get a companion that can keep up with you without breaking the bank.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16170 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
Vivo and Honor to remix the Galaxy Z Fold Wide and the foldable iPhone (if they don't flop)
Vivo and Honor to remix the Galaxy Z Fold Wide and the foldable iPhone (if they don't flop)
Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies
Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies
Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week