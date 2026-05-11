Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
The value in this Motorola bundle is simply unbeatable.
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A close-up of the Edge (2025). | Image by PhoneArena
While I love powerhouses like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro, I still believe it makes more sense to go for a mid-range phone if you just don't need the full firepower these flagships bring to the table. That holds true especially if you tend to upgrade every couple of years anyway. After all, why pay over $1,000 for power you'll never use before trading it in for the next big thing?
There’s heavy competition in the mid-range segment as well, so choosing a mid-ranger isn't exactly easy. It appears Motorola fully understands that, as it’s currently offering a tempting deal on its Edge (2025) that lets you upgrade your wrist game and listening experience in addition to your phone.
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While the Edge (2025) is discounted by a mere $50 at the official store, you can trade in your old phone to save an extra $150. And the chances to score these savings are pretty great, as Motorola claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins.
But even without a trade-in, you’ll still get a Moto Watch and a pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus for free, saving you another $300. That’s definitely not bad, especially if you’re already in the market for a new smartwatch and a set of earphones. Even if you aren’t, I believe you can easily sell them for a quick buck or gift them to a friend who actually needs them.
I also hopped on Amazon to see whether the retailer has a generous Motorola Edge (2025) deal of its own, and it appears you can save $85 there—in case, you know, you prefer shopping from Amazon and don’t care about the free smartwatch and earbuds.
Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, Motorola’s mid-ranger won’t wow you with out-of-this-world performance, but it will surely tackle almost anything you throw its way without any unnecessary drama. It handles day-to-day tasks with ease, so stuff like scrolling through Insta and watching YouTube should be effortless. It should be able to run demanding games, too; just be sure to lower the graphics settings.
It may not be a powerhouse, but it’s surely a great pick for watching videos on the go, boasting a 6.7-inch OLED display with a sharp 2712 x 1220 resolution. It also supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a premium viewing experience and buttery-smooth scrolling without a premium price tag. Plus, with 1,400 nits of peak brightness, the screen remains perfectly clear even on the sunniest of days, so you can browse the web and scroll through apps without any issues, even when you’re out running errands.
Sure, the camera performance isn’t superb, but the 50MP main snapper on board takes pretty decent photos, so I think it’s good enough for the money. Unfortunately, Motorola uses aggressive oversharpening, which sometimes washes out finer details. Then again, you can’t expect the handset to be topping the "best camera phones" charts at this price.
Furthermore, the phone more than compensates for its not-so-great camera performance with a hefty 5,200mAh battery and 68W fast charging, which can fill the tank in just 53 minutes.
So, yeah! The Motorola Edge (2025) won’t blow you away by any means, but it’s quite the bang for your buck. And when you add the fact that you’ll score a new smartwatch and a set of earbuds if you go for Motorola’s deal, you get a bundle of value that’s really hard to beat.
That’s why I encourage you to act quickly! Save on a brand-new Motorola Edge (2025) either on Amazon or at Motorola and get a companion that can keep up with you without breaking the bank.
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