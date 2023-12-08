Apple Watch Series 10 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features
*Header image - the Apple Watch Series 9
Apple released the Apple Watch Series 9 not too long ago, but people are already starting to talk about the Series 10. The Series 10 will mark the 10th anniversary of the announcement of the first Apple Watch, so there are some rumors it may be called Apple Watch X (after the iPhone which followed the same tradition).
The timepiece is expected to be unveiled in September next year, 2024, but in the world of leaks and rumors, it's never too early to spill the beans on a yet-unreleased product.
So, this article is here to stack up all the rumors and leaks we're finding on the internet (of course, only the credible ones) to give you a picture of what you can expect from Apple's next premium smartwatch.
Jump to:
Apple Watch Series 10 expected release date
Apple usually holds its new smartwatch announcements in September. This tradition has been around for quite a lot of years already (as you can see below), and we expect Apple to pretty much follow it. Of course, it's too early for an exact date, but the timeframe is more or less clear.
*Timeframe is predicted. No official event date have been announced yet!
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Apple Watch Series 4
|September 12, 2018
|September 21, 2018
|Apple Watch Series 5
|September 10, 2019
|September 20, 2019
|Apple Watch Series 6
|September 15, 2020
|September 18, 2020
|Apple Watch Series 7
|September 14, 2021
|October 15, 2021
|Apple Watch Series 8
|September 7, 2022
|September 16, 2022
|Apple Watch Series 9
|September 12, 2023
|September 22, 2023
|Apple Watch Series 10
|September, 2024*
|September, 2024*
Apple Watch Series 10 expected price
There have really not been price hikes for Apple Watch models in recent years. If Apple is to follow this strategy, we expect the Apple Watch Series 10 to be available at the same price as its predecessor. The timepiece should be available in Wi-Fi + Cellular and Wi-Fi-only models, with the latter being the cheaper one, and in two sizes for its case.
*Predicted prices - no leaks about this yet!
|Apple Watch model
|41mm GPS only
|45mm GPS only
|41mm GPS + Cellular
|45mm GPS + Cellular
|Apple Watch Series 7
|$399
|$429
|$499
|$529
|Apple Watch Series 8
|$399
|$429
|$499
|$529
|Apple Watch Series 9
|$399
|$429
|$499
|$529
|Apple Watch Series 10
|$399*
|$429*
|$499*
|$529*
Apple Watch Series 10 design rumors
One thing we know for sure, although leaks have not spoken about this yet - it's highly likely the Series 10 to retain more-or-less the same look as its predecessors. Of course, slight changes and refinements are always possible, but in general, we expect a recognizable rectangular design, a variety of sports bands, and a bright display.
The Apple Watch Series 9 with its recognizable rectangular design (Image Source - PhoneArena)
Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Apple is planning a redesign for 2024's Apple Watch. The company is rumored to plan to make it slimmer, but a very big redesign is highly unlikely. The updated design (it's not clear how updated exactly it will be) is expected to be available to support the new capabilities the Watch is rumored to sport: blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection (more on those later).
Apple Watch Series 10 display specs: what to expect
The predecessor of the Series 10, the Series 9, came with a notable upgrade to its display, namely brightness - and it's capable of reaching up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, double what the Series 8 had. For the Series 10, we don't expect huge upgrades to the display. We're probably going to be getting an Always-On Retina display with a dust and crack-resistant screen, thin bezels, and, most likely, the Series 9 brightness. If Apple is to make changes to the design and make it slimmer, it's possible we'll see slimmer display bezels, but all of this is pretty much unconfirmed so far.
Apple Watch Series 10 battery life expectations
Rumors and leaks are yet to speak about an update in terms of battery life for the Apple Watch Series 10. Apple has been sticking with the same battery life for its smartwatches (the Ultra models are a different story though), so it will be much appreciated if an upgrade is made. However, it is unclear whether this will be the case.
The Apple Watch Series 9 sports up to 18 hours of battery life and a Low Power Mode which can help the watch last up to 36 hours. Most likely, the Series 10 situation will remain the same, despite the fact that there are smartwatches on the market with much bigger battery life.
Apple Watch Series 10 features and software: what the rumors say so far
This is where it gets interesting for the Series 10. The only rumors and predictions we're hearing so far on this front come from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, but oh are they exciting!
First of all, it is rumored that the Series 10 will support blood pressure monitoring. Although Galaxy Watches have supported this feature since the Galaxy Watch 3 (officially, it launched with the 4, the 3 just got a software update), Apple has yet to include this feature on its wearables. It seems this time, it may be it.
Reportedly, there will be a new sensor on the timepiece that will detect when your blood pressure is elevated. It's said that initially, the watch won't show you your exact systolic and diastolic measurements, but a so-called "follow-up" version for later will be able to. On top of that, we expect Apple to include a blood pressure journal feature that would you write what was happening when you got high blood pressure.
The other new feature that's rumored for the Series 10 is sleep apnea detection. Sleep apnea is basically a condition when you stop breathing for a given time when you're asleep - and it could potentially be a dangerous condition. The feature will reportedly be able to monitor your sleeping and breathing habits and be able to predict if you have the condition - it will also reportedly recommend to follow-up with a doctor if a possibility for the condition is detected.
Apple is big on health features for the Apple Watch, so these two features are most likely going to make it. Of course, you can't be 100% certain yet, given the fact it's still possible that those won't be available at launch (like the Double Tap gesture on the Series 9), or Apple will decide they're not perfected enough for a 2024 release. There's still time, so we suggest you keep an open mind and not have too high of expectations.
The Apple Watch Series 9 showcases the heart rate monitor (Image Source - PhoneArena)
There were rumors about blood glucose monitoring, but that's a tech that's not coming this time, most likely, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Blood glucose monitoring has been in the rumors for Apple Watches for at least a couple of years, but it's a complicated tech that's really important to be accurate, so we don't hope to see it in 2024.
Other features we expect are of course the ones we already have. So Crash Detection, ECG, fall detection, sleep monitoring, activities and the like will most likely be present on the Series 10 just like they are available on earlier models.
The Series 10 will most likely debut with watchOS 11, which is currently in the works. We will be getting a glimpse of the new watchOS during Apple's annual developer conference, the WWDC, which should be sometime in June 2024. Apple will then announce the watchOS 11 features, and we'll know more about what more to expect from the Series 10.