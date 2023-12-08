Apple Watch Series 10 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features

*Header image - the Apple Watch Series 9









Apple released the Apple Watch Series 9 not too long ago, but people are already starting to talk about the Series 10. The Series 10 will mark the 10th anniversary of the announcement of the first Apple Watch, so there are some rumors it may be called Apple Watch X (after the iPhone which followed the same tradition).





The timepiece is expected to be unveiled in September next year, 2024, but in the world of leaks and rumors, it's never too early to spill the beans on a yet-unreleased product.

Apple Watch Series 10 expected release date

Apple Watch Series 10 expected price

Apple Watch Series 10 design rumors

One thing we know for sure, although leaks have not spoken about this yet - it's highly likely the Series 10 to retain more-or-less the same look as its predecessors. Of course, slight changes and refinements are always possible, but in general, we expect a recognizable rectangular design, a variety of sports bands, and a bright display.







Apple Watch Series 10 display specs: what to expect

Apple Watch Series 10 battery life expectations

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10 features and software: what the rumors say so far

Apple is big on health features for the Apple Watch, so these two features are most likely going to make it. Of course, you can't be 100% certain yet, given the fact it's still possible that those won't be available at launch (like the Double Tap gesture on the Series 9), or Apple will decide they're not perfected enough for a 2024 release. There's still time, so we suggest you keep an open mind and not have too high of expectations.













There were rumors about blood glucose monitoring, but that's a tech that's not coming this time, most likely , according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Blood glucose monitoring has been in the rumors for Apple Watches for at least a couple of years, but it's a complicated tech that's really important to be accurate, so we don't hope to see it in 2024.