The Elec

iPhone 18

Traditional AMOLED displays use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) for all of the thin-film transistors (TFTs) that make up the screen's backplane.

Samsung and LG save the day

iPhone 18

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What is going to make the iPhone 18 Pro stand out? Smaller notch. More energy-efficient screen. Better AI features. Faster performance. Better cameras. Vote 1033 Votes

Another reason to look forward to the iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro could be the first Apple smartphone in four years to have a iPhone 18 's OLED production is the under-display infrared tech, which will help Apple shrink the notch. Once again, BOE isn't quite up to that technical challenge.

The bargaining chip

Apple traditionally likes to diversify its supply chain so that it can pit suppliers against each other and negotiate lower prices. That's why it's unlikely to cut BOE completely out of the equation. The Chinese company may supply panels for the standard iPhone 18 models.



Logistics aside, the LTPO+ tech will give an edge, however temporary, to the iPhone 18 Pro. Exactly how much this will extend battery life is an open question. Pro could be the first Apple smartphone in four years to have a smaller notch . According to an earlier report , another thing complicating the's OLED production is the under-display infrared tech, which will help Apple shrink the notch. Once again, BOE isn't quite up to that technical challenge.Apple traditionally likes to diversify its supply chain so that it can pit suppliers against each other and negotiate lower prices. That's why it's unlikely to cut BOE completely out of the equation. The Chinese company may supply panels for the standardmodels.Logistics aside, the LTPO+ tech will give an edge, however temporary, to thePro. Exactly how much this will extend battery life is an open question.

Standard LTPO displays use Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) in the switching TFTs.LTPO+ goes a step further by using oxide for the driving TFTs as well. This provides granular control over the current sent to the OLED to emit light. This keeps the panel running optimally depending the environment, enabling energy conservation.Samsung and LG Display have been tasked with providing these high-end OLED panels for thePro. China's BOE reportedly missed the cut due to quality and yield issues.Samsung's production volume also jumped by 10 to 15% over last year, which is another reason why BOE was sidelined.