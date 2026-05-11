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Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount

Despite its advanced age, the stock Android-running 6.3-inch handset with 12GB RAM can be a very smart 2026 buy.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Google Pixel 9 screen
The Pixel 9 sports an objectively gorgeous screen. | Image by PhoneArena

Are you still debating whether you should pick up the two-month-old Pixel 10a mid-ranger (at a reduced price right now) or "settle" for last year's cheaper and humbler practically identical Pixel 9a? Why not add the Pixel 9 to that debate... and instantly close it in favor of the 2024-released high-ender?

Yes, the Pixel 9 packs the exact same Tensor G4 chipset as the 9a and 10a, which might suggest that its high-end label is no longer warranted. But in terms of build quality and camera performance, there's really no comparing that older model with the younger a-branded bucks, and the Pixel 9 also comes with an extra four gigs of RAM that will undoubtedly prove vital for many multitaskers on a tight budget.

Google Pixel 9

$350 off (44%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon
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Originally priced at $799 and up, the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 9 is... obviously not worth anywhere close to that mark anymore, but at a hefty $350 discount, the stock Android-running handset is pretty difficult to turn down. That's because the Pixel 9 is just as affordable as the Pixel 10a at the time of this writing, at least in a single 128GB storage variant and just the one Obsidian colorway.

The premium metal-and-glass construction, 12GB memory count, and 50 + 48MP dual rear-facing camera system are clearly the Pixel 9's key selling points and advantages over the 10a, but the latter device is actually a little lighter (although also thicker) and somehow equipped with a slightly bigger battery capable of charging at (ever so slightly) higher speeds.

Thanks to its younger age, the Pixel 10a is guaranteed to receive a couple of extra major Android updates compared to the Pixel 9 as well, but all in all, I still believe the older, objectively better-looking, and better-equipped (at least as far as camera hardware is concerned) device is the superior deal at an equal price.

I also think the Pixel 9 is a smarter investment than Samsung's newly released (and arguably overpriced) Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G mid-rangers, as well as quite possibly the all-around best budget 5G phone available... for a presumably limited time.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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