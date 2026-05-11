Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount





humbler

Pixel 9





Yes, the Pixel 9 Pixel 9 also comes with an extra four gigs of RAM that will undoubtedly prove vital for many multitaskers on a tight budget. Yes, thepacks the exact same Tensor G4 chipset as the 9a and 10a , which might suggest that its high-end label is no longer warranted. But in terms of build quality and camera performance, there's really no comparing that older model with the younger a-branded bucks, and thealso comes with an extra four gigs of RAM that will undoubtedly prove vital for many multitaskers on a tight budget.

Google Pixel 9 $350 off (44%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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Pixel 9 is just as affordable as the Pixel 10a at the time of this writing, at least in a single 128GB storage variant and just the one Obsidian colorway. Originally priced at $799 and up, the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 9 is... obviously not worth anywhere close to that mark anymore, but at a hefty $350 discount, the stock Android-running handset is pretty difficult to turn down. That's because theis just as affordable as theat the time of this writing, at least in a single 128GB storage variant and just the one Obsidian colorway.





, but the latter device is actually a little lighter (although also thicker) and somehow equipped with a slightly bigger battery capable of charging at (ever so slightly) higher speeds. The premium metal-and-glass construction, 12GB memory count, and 50 + 48MP dual rear-facing camera system are clearly the Pixel 9's key selling points and advantages over the 10a , but the latter device is actually a little lighter (although also thicker) and somehow equipped with a slightly bigger battery capable of charging at (ever so slightly) higher speeds.





Thanks to its younger age, the Pixel 10a is guaranteed to receive a couple of extra major Android updates compared to the Pixel 9 as well, but all in all, I still believe the older, objectively better-looking, and better-equipped (at least as far as camera hardware is concerned) device is the superior deal at an equal price.



