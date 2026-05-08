The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it

What do you think could help Sony sell more phones? Just lower the prices Much better hardware Major update to the design Nothing, Sony phones are now part of the past Vote 1746 Votes

Glad to have it





Xperia phones deserve better





Sony’s stubbornness may make its phones sound like they’re stuck in the past, but that’s not necessarily bad. In fact, the Xperia 1 phones are among the very few devices that I’d call unique, in part because of the features that feel like a blast from the past.None of the leading smartphone companies have a flagship with a 3.5 mm headphone jack or a microSD card slot. Sony phones have both, and all rumors suggest that they will return on the Xperia 1 VIII.The upcoming flagship will also update the continuous optical zoom camera, which has been another unique Sony feature. If that update leads to the necessary image quality improvements, the Xperia 1 VIII will feel even more compelling.The market may not care about these things enough to boost Sony’s sales, but they’re important. The added diversity to the smartphone market is what makes it more exciting in an age of copycat designs and iterative updates.Sony is a veteran in the tech world, and it’s at the core of the smartphone industry. The company’s camera sensors are inside most of Apple’s iPhones and in many of the most lauded flagship Android smartphones. That’s why I think the company should do better and fix the long-known issues with the Xperia line.Introducing an even bolder redesign, improving the software, adding a bit of flair to the camera technology, and figuring out a way to bring down the price of an Xperia 1 phone could do wonders. Those are probably the only steps that could keep the Xperia line alive.If not for its own bottom line, I think Sony should do it for the good of the smartphone world. Because, at the end of the day, it’s better to have Sony's unique smartphones than lose another beloved smartphone brand.