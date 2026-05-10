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Leaked video shows Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Wide compromises

Samsung appears to have too much on its plate.

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Anam Hamid
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide render | Image by Ice Universe
Samsung is reportedly prepping two book-style foldables for this year, but a new video suggests it might be biting off more than it can chew.

Reliable leaker Ice Universe recently shared a video comparing cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide, and it's not all that promising.

Undermining two products




The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is a bit of a wildcard. You'd be forgiven for thinking this is a reactive move to counter Apple's short and wide iPhone Ultra. Nobody is complaining about more options, though.

The video is a little underwhelming. It suggests that the Z Fold 8 Wide will adopt a passport form factor when unfolded. It will also likely only have two cameras, instead of the triple-camera system flagship buyers are accustomed to.

Spot the difference


We also get a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 8's case, which seems to fit the Galaxy Z Fold 7 almost perfectly. This implies the Fold 8's design will remain virtually unchanged from its predecessor. 

What would make you choose the Fold 8 Wide over the Fold 8?
244 Votes

Do we actually need a Fold 8 Wide?


The Fold 7's tall and narrow design presents some usability problems. Reaching the top of the outer screen can be an inconvenience, and it may also feel cramped when typing.

A wider device would make the cover display more user-friendly. The shorter design is also less imposing and makes the device a lot easier to live with. However, you might have to open up your palms wider to hold it, which could be a problem in itself. 

More options


Fortunately, Samsung isn't forcing the wider design on everyone. Instead of modifying the Fold 8 to make it wider, Samsung will add a new model for users who don't like the current design.

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Samsung has been quite experimental with foldable designs, and the Fold 8 Wide is going to be another variation. Whether it takes off remains to be seen.

The device is expected to have a 4:3 screen ratio in the unfolded state. The external display will measure 5.4 inches, and the inner screen will be 7.6 inches.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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