Leaked video shows Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Wide compromises

Do we actually need a Fold 8 Wide?

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The Fold 7's tall and narrow design presents some usability problems. Reaching the top of the outer screen can be an inconvenience, and it may also feel cramped when typing.A wider device would make the cover display more user-friendly. The shorter design is also less imposing and makes the device a lot easier to live with. However, you might have to open up your palms wider to hold it, which could be a problem in itself.Fortunately, Samsung isn't forcing the wider design on everyone. Instead of modifying the Fold 8 to make it wider, Samsung will add a new model for users who don't like the current design.Samsung has been quite experimental with foldable designs, and the Fold 8 Wide is going to be another variation. Whether it takes off remains to be seen.The device is expected to have a 4:3 screen ratio in the unfolded state. The external display will measure 5.4 inches, and the inner screen will be 7.6 inches.