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T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week

These will make sense for many travelers.

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Sebastian Pier
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Traveling without proper phone connectivity can screw up your whole trip. | Image by T-Mobile
It's not just the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament – it's always a good idea to visit the US; there's so much to see, experience and do.

But, fellow travelers, does your current mobile plan have you covered? Will your US roaming minutes and data gigabytes be enough for the trip? Or do you need something… cheaper?

T-Mobile has something in store for you.

The new eSIM plans by T-Mobile




Regardless of whether you're planning to visit the US to watch 11 highly trained men kick a ball for 90 minutes against a team consisting of another 11 men or you're headed to MoMA (or the Grand Canyon), you'll want to stay connected.

Those envy-evoking selfies can't wait. So if your phone plan doesn't come with free minutes and data for US usage, you'll most likely be looking at some eSIM options.

There are several great options out there (particularly well-known among travelers), but there's a new player in town: T-Mobile.

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It starts next week


Starting May 18, which is precisely a week from today (May 11), the following new T-Mobile Prepaid US Pass eSIM plans will be available:

  • 7-Day Pass ($25): This is the cheapest option and, naturally, it's valid for the shortest period of usage. If you're in the US for up to a week, you can snag a T-Mobile 7-Day Pass for $25 and you'll get unlimited talk and text not only in the US, but in Mexico and Canada, too. There's unlimited 5G data with 50 GB of premium 5G data in the US, 14 GB of high-speed hotspot data in the US and 5 GB of high-speed data (including any available hotspot data) in Mexico and Canada.
  • 10-Day Pass ($30): Next, we have an option for those who'll visit the US for more than a week but not for two weeks. For just $5 on top of the baseline plan, you'll get three extra days of usage on the same conditions. You'll get 20 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the US, though.
  • 14-Day Pass ($35): Same as above, but for two whole weeks and with 28 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the US.
  • 30-Day Pass ($50): This is the maxed-out eSIM plan by T-Mobile. If you're visiting the US for a whole month, you'll get the same great deal as with the aforementioned plans, but with 50 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data in the US.

Which one will you be choosing?

It makes sense


T-Mobile is one of the American companies that's recognized well outside the US – and that's a big plus. If a user has had a negative experience with some other eSIM service providers, I think they'll give T-Mobile's new plans a shot without hesitation.

For example, a 7-day eSIM by one of the best-known providers out there would cost me, as a European, €15 (almost $18 when directly converted) for 3 GB of data. Yeah, I can totally see myself going for the T-Mobile option.

And the "digital-first activation", "no paperwork required" and "travelers can connect in minutes" T-Mobile promises sound great.

What's more, it's so cool to throw in Canada and Mexico coverage in there, too. Now, where's my passport…?

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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