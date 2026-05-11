Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies

You might want to be quick and save as soon as possible, though. This is one of those offers with a red “Limited-time deal” banner. Given that the phone rarely receives the deal treatment on Amazon, I’d bet that sweet $100 discount won’t stay up for grabs for long.Interestingly, OnePlus.com also has an unmissable deal on this handsome fella. In addition to the $100 discount, it ships the phone with a free Sandstone Magnetic Case, saving you an extra $25. On top of that, you can choose between another magnetic case or a set of OnePlus Buds 4 as a second freebie, increasing your savings by up to an additional $130, depending on which gift you go for.You can even trade in an eligible device to save more and score a $100 bonus on top of your trade-in value. So, in short, this is definitely a deal you don’t want to pass up.As for the phone itself, well, it exceeds expectations in almost every single way—besides the camera department, and only because it lacks a telephoto lens. But don’t let that discourage you, as its 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide snapper, and 32MP selfie unit take beautiful photos with plenty of detail and vibrant colors.Meanwhile, its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset breezes through tasks with ease and can handle anything you throw its way. Then there’s the stunning 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1272 resolution and support for HDR and Dolby Vision, offering a premium visual experience. And I haven’t even mentioned the high 120Hz refresh rate—which hits 165Hz when gaming—making everything feel extremely fast and responsive.Now add the massive 7,400mAh battery on deck and 80W fast charging, which can charge the power cell in just north of an hour, and you get a proper flagship killer from top to bottom. So, don’t miss out! Save on this beauty while you can!