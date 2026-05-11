Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies

The phone is unmissable right now, so save while you can!

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Deals OnePlus
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus 15R.
A close-up of the OnePlus 15R. | Image by PhoneArena
Looking for a flagship-level phone at a price that won’t break the bank? Well, look no further and just go ahead and snag a brand-new OnePlus 15R with this deal right now!

Amazon has finally discounted this bargain of a phone by $100, allowing shoppers to snag one for just under $700. By the way, this is the version with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, so you’re getting quite the powerhouse for the price. Not to mention, this is a new all-time low for this particular model, meaning there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to one.

OnePlus 15R 512GB: Save $100 + two freebies!

$699 99
$799 99
$100 off (13%)
The official OnePlus store has slashed $100 off the OnePlus 15R with 512GB of storage, dropping this bad boy to just $700. In addition, you get a free magnetic case and can choose between a second free magnetic case or a set of OnePlus Buds 4, saving you up to an extra $130. You can also trade in your old phone to get a $100 bonus on top of its trade-in value. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 15R 512GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (13%)
Alternatively, you can get the OnePlus 15R with 512GB of storage for less than $700 after a $100 discount on Amazon. By the way, this is a new all-time low price, making now the best moment to get a brand-new OnePlus 15R.
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You


You might want to be quick and save as soon as possible, though. This is one of those offers with a red “Limited-time deal” banner. Given that the phone rarely receives the deal treatment on Amazon, I’d bet that sweet $100 discount won’t stay up for grabs for long.

Interestingly, OnePlus.com also has an unmissable deal on this handsome fella. In addition to the $100 discount, it ships the phone with a free Sandstone Magnetic Case, saving you an extra $25. On top of that, you can choose between another magnetic case or a set of OnePlus Buds 4 as a second freebie, increasing your savings by up to an additional $130, depending on which gift you go for.

You can even trade in an eligible device to save more and score a $100 bonus on top of your trade-in value. So, in short, this is definitely a deal you don’t want to pass up.

As for the phone itself, well, it exceeds expectations in almost every single way—besides the camera department, and only because it lacks a telephoto lens. But don’t let that discourage you, as its 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide snapper, and 32MP selfie unit take beautiful photos with plenty of detail and vibrant colors.

Meanwhile, its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset breezes through tasks with ease and can handle anything you throw its way. Then there’s the stunning 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1272 resolution and support for HDR and Dolby Vision, offering a premium visual experience. And I haven’t even mentioned the high 120Hz refresh rate—which hits 165Hz when gaming—making everything feel extremely fast and responsive.

Now add the massive 7,400mAh battery on deck and 80W fast charging, which can charge the power cell in just north of an hour, and you get a proper flagship killer from top to bottom. So, don’t miss out! Save on this beauty while you can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16170 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
Vivo and Honor to remix the Galaxy Z Fold Wide and the foldable iPhone (if they don't flop)
Vivo and Honor to remix the Galaxy Z Fold Wide and the foldable iPhone (if they don't flop)
Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies
Flagship-killer OnePlus 15R drops to a new record low and scores you up to $155 in freebies
Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
Motorola is practically giving away the Edge (2025) with a free watch and earbuds bundle
Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
How to master the Pro mode of the Galaxy S26 camera
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week