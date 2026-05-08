Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII

After months of rumors, we know the premiere date of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII.

1
Ilia Temelkov
By
Android Sony
Add as a preferred source on Google
A render of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII
Sony announced the premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII. | Image by My Mobiles
We’ve already seen almost every detail about Sony’s upcoming flagship, including its eye-watering prices. However, the company hasn’t shared anything official about it yet, but that’s about to change very soon.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII will premiere on May 13


Sony officially announced an Xperia launch event that will happen on May 13. The company hasn’t named the device it will premiere, but the caption of its Instagram post says, “When brilliance comes full circle, the next one is coming.”



That’s clearly alluding to the Xperia 1 VIII, though the company is also expected to announce a new camera and a lens. The event will stream on YouTube on Wednesday, May 13, at 11 AM Japan time, which is Tuesday, May 12, at 10 PM Eastern time.

A major redesign



While Sony didn’t say anything specific about the Xperia 1 VIII in its invitation, the design all but confirms the rumored redesign of the phone. We’ve already seen several renders of a squarish camera island, which may replace the vertical cameras from previous generations.

Sony is also likely to make its new flagship a little wider and thicker than the Xperia 1 VII. However, the upper and bottom bezels around the display are likely to remain intact, as well as the 3.5 mm headphone jack and the front-facing stereo speakers.

Camera upgrade and high price


Alongside the expected and unsurprising Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Sony is also rumored to bring a “2-day battery” and a significant camera upgrade. There may be a new sensor for the telephoto camera, as well as a 16mm ultra-wide and a 24mm wide-angle camera.

What is the most exciting upgrade on the Xperia 1 VIII?
451 Votes


On a less exciting note, the Xperia 1 VIII is likely to continue Sony’s tradition and launch at a whopping €1,868.99 (directly converted to $2,203.48) price in Europe. The device could ship on June 26, and it’s highly unlikely to get a US release.

Hoping for surprises


I’d be very surprised if the Xperia 1 VIII differs much from the leaks we’ve seen so far, but I hope the rumors about its price were wrong. Even with the growing prices across the industry, that number is excessive, and I don’t think many people will be willing to pay so much.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off