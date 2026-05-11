The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
The awkward middle brother in Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S26 family is massively marked down for a presumably limited time only.
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The Galaxy S26 Plus design is (for better or worse) a classic. | Image by PhoneArena
If you don't agree with the many mobile consumers and reviewers who feel the Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, I have to tell you about this killer new deal run by Samsung and Amazon.
Both the e-commerce giant and the world's number two handset vendor are currently offering the 6.7-inch Android powerhouse at $200 off its $1,299.99 list price in a 512GB storage variant without any special requirements or strings attached, and while I'm not a big fan of the awkward Galaxy S26 middle brother, I think I'm starting to appreciate its appeal.
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After all, the S26+ shares a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with the S26 Ultra, and the Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen and 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system are among the undeniably greatest in the world. The 4,900mAh battery equipped with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging support is pretty impressive too, especially when you consider the 7.3mm profile as well.
Granted, the upgrades over last year's Galaxy S25 Plus remain unremarkable (to put it mildly), but at an unprecedented $200 discount, the value proposition might be good enough to earn the Galaxy S26 Plus a firm place among the best Android phones money can buy in 2026.
That's a lot of gorgeous screen real estate at a fairly reasonable price... all things considered. | Image by PhoneArena
Now, it is important to highlight that the device has been previously marked down by $150 and then $175 with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, so you shouldn't rule out this latest discount jumping to $225 or $250 soon. But there are obviously no guarantees the opposite won't happen and the new promotion will not disappear or get downgraded in the near future, so it may not be very wise to wait too long before pulling the trigger.
Of course, there are solid alternatives to consider from other brands as well, like the OnePlus 15 at a lower price or Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL, but hardcore Samsung fans who can't afford the Galaxy S26 Ultra will undoubtedly be better served by the 512GB S26 Plus at $200 off its regular price.
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