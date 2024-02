Amazon Spring Sale in 2024: is the event coming and what to expect

Is an Amazon Spring Sale event in 2024 likely?

When could Amazon's Spring Sale 2024 event start?

What to expect in terms of deals on a possible Amazon Spring Sale 2024 event?

Yes, we think that chances are high for Amazon to launch a Spring Sale event this year. Based on how Amazon decided to host another Prime Day in October last year, it appears that the retailer is more inclined to have smaller sales events in addition to its Prime Day in July and the one it holds for Black Friday. So, we expect Amazon's Spring Sale bonanza to share the same fate as the Prime Day in October and continue as a tradition.If Amazon holds a Spring Sale this year, we expect it to start somewhere around the end of March. Last year, Amazon's Spring Sale bonanza started on March 27th and lasted for three days (until March 29th). Therefore, we expect this year's Spring Sale — if there is one — to begin around the same dates as last year's and continue for about three days as well.Last year's Amazon Spring Sale didn't include bonkers deals on mobile devices like smartphones or tablets, which was a huge bummer. However, we expect Amazon to give us sweet deals on some of the best mobile devices on the market this time around.We anticipate seeing the whole Galaxy S24 lineup sweetly discounted. For instance, all three phones from the Galaxy S23 series were available with lovely discounts during Prime Day in October, with users being able to save up to $250 on their new Galaxy S phone. Samsung 's latest and greatest foldables were also discounted back then. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was available at a nice $200 markdown, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was discounted by $400.In addition to amazing offers on some of the best Samsung phones out there, we expect to witness nice deals on Google's Pixel phones, like the Pixel 7a , which was $100 off its price during Prime Day in October. Moreover, be prepared to see awesome offers on many incredible Motorola phones , like the stylish Motorola ThinkPhone and the stylus-powered Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).There will most likely be many tablet and smartwatch deals, as well as a lot of deals on top-tier headphones and Bluetooth speakers if Amazon decides to hold a Spring Sale in 2024. Of course, as always, we at PhoneArena will be covering all the best deals that pop up during the event, so if there is a Spring Sale this year, PhoneArena will be the place you'd want to be, especially if you are in the market for a new amazing mobile device and want to save big time.