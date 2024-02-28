Amazon Spring Sale in 2024: is the event coming and what to expect





Top 3 deals right now





Google Pixel 7 Pro: now $379 off at Amazon The Pixel 7 Pro is currently available at $379 off its price on Amazon. As Google's ex-flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers awesome performance and takes gorgeous photos. The phone is a real bargain at its current price. $379 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300! Snag the Motorola ThinkPhone with 256GB of storage space on Motorola.com and score sweet savings of $300 in the process! The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bang for your buck! So, get one now while it's available for less! $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Galaxy Tab S8+ 512GB: Save $300! The Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage space is currently enjoying a sweet $300 discount at Best Buy. The tablet offers amazing performance and packs a beautiful screen, perfect for binge-watching Netflix. So, tab the deal button and snag one for less now! $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Is an Amazon Spring Sale event in 2024 likely?

Yes, we think that chances are high for Amazon to launch a Spring Sale event this year. Based on how Amazon decided to host another Prime Day in October last year, it appears that the retailer is more inclined to have smaller sales events in addition to its Prime Day in July and the one it holds for Black Friday. So, we expect Amazon's Spring Sale bonanza to share the same fate as the Prime Day in October and continue as a tradition.



When could Amazon's Spring Sale 2024 event start?

If Amazon holds a Spring Sale this year, we expect it to start somewhere around the end of March. Last year, Amazon's Spring Sale bonanza started on March 27th and lasted for three days (until March 29th). Therefore, we expect this year's Spring Sale — if there is one — to begin around the same dates as last year's and continue for about three days as well.



What to expect in terms of deals on a possible Amazon Spring Sale 2024 event?

Last year's Amazon Spring Sale didn't include bonkers deals on mobile devices like smartphones or tablets, which was a huge bummer. However, we expect Amazon to give us sweet deals on some of the best mobile devices on the market this time around.



We anticipate seeing the whole



In addition to amazing offers on some of the



There will most likely be many tablet and smartwatch deals, as well as a lot of deals on top-tier headphones and Yes, we think that chances are high for Amazon to launch a Spring Sale event this year. Based on how Amazon decided to host another Prime Day in October last year, it appears that the retailer is more inclined to have smaller sales events in addition to its Prime Day in July and the one it holds for Black Friday. So, we expect Amazon's Spring Sale bonanza to share the same fate as the Prime Day in October and continue as a tradition.If Amazon holds a Spring Sale this year, we expect it to start somewhere around the end of March. Last year, Amazon's Spring Sale bonanza started on March 27th and lasted for three days (until March 29th). Therefore, we expect this year's Spring Sale — if there is one — to begin around the same dates as last year's and continue for about three days as well.Last year's Amazon Spring Sale didn't include bonkers deals on mobile devices like smartphones or tablets, which was a huge bummer. However, we expect Amazon to give us sweet deals on some of the best mobile devices on the market this time around.We anticipate seeing the whole Galaxy S24 lineup sweetly discounted. For instance, all three phones from the Galaxy S23 series were available with lovely discounts during Prime Day in October, with users being able to save up to $250 on their new Galaxy S phone. Samsung 's latest and greatest foldables were also discounted back then. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was available at a nice $200 markdown, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was discounted by $400.In addition to amazing offers on some of the best Samsung phones out there, we expect to witness nice deals on Google's Pixel phones, like the Pixel 7a , which was $100 off its price during Prime Day in October. Moreover, be prepared to see awesome offers on many incredible Motorola phones , like the stylish Motorola ThinkPhone and the stylus-powered Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).There will most likely be many tablet and smartwatch deals, as well as a lot of deals on top-tier headphones and Bluetooth speakers if Amazon decides to hold a Spring Sale in 2024. Of course, as always, we at PhoneArena will be covering all the best deals that pop up during the event, so if there is a Spring Sale this year, PhoneArena will be the place you'd want to be, especially if you are in the market for a new amazing mobile device and want to save big time.

If Ned Stark were among us with his head on his shoulders, he would have said, "The winter is ending, young padawan!" Okay, okay! Minus the padawan part, as it's from Star Wars, not Game of Thrones. But the point is spring is almost on our doorstep, which means we will soon be able to spend more time outside with our friends and make unforgettable memories without freezing to the point where we start daydreaming about escaping to a tropical island.But we also hope that spring will bring another thing this year. You see, in addition to being massive Game of Thrones and Star Wars fans, we are elite deal hunters constantly on the lookout for unmissable offers. Last year, for the first time ever, Amazon had a special Spring Sale event, allowing bargain hunters to score sweet savings on various products. And although there is no official information yet, we have our hopes up that the retailer will host another Spring Sale bonanza this year as well.