Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5

Galaxy S25

Galaxy Z Fold7: Samsung has started rolling out One UI 8.5 Stable for beta users in India.



Build: F966BXXU9BZDP

Things are finally moving



REPOST pic.twitter.com/pV0VkQHgNj — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 11, 2026





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How is your One UI 8.5 experience so far? Smooth and enjoyable I've noticed few minor bugs, nothing major I haven't updated yet I don't use a Samsung phone Vote 5 Votes

The firmware version of the latest build for these devices is F966BXXU9BZDP and it's 617.72MB. It should be noted that users who have been enrolled in the Beta program are the first ones to receive the update.