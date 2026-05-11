Your old Galaxy flagship is getting some the best S26 features as Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5
It's not just the Galaxy S25 series getting a stable firmware build on May 11.
One UI 8.5 arrives on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is letting Galaxy phone owners experience some of the best Galaxy S26 features with its much-anticipated UI 8.5 stable rollout. The update was first released for the Galaxy S25 series on May 6, but the global rollout began on May 11.
Just like the tech giant announced last week, the Galaxy S25 was the first but not the only lineup to receive the stable firmware. Renowned X leaker Tarun Vats has also spotted the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7.
Launching the latest stable builds for last year's flagship phones is sensible. But Samsung didn't stop there. Tarun Vats shared some unexpected development that Galaxy S24 owners should know about: a stable firmware update is coming for them as well. The Galaxy S24 FE is also reportedly in the mix.
As for Galaxy S23 users, they may have to wait a bit longer. Since the lineup wasn't part of Samsung's official rollout announcement, it might only arrive once the latest firmware arrives on all newer devices.
Last week, leakers spotted internal test firmware for the One UI 9. As might be expected, the Galaxy S26 will be the first to test the new software.
So far, we know few details of the new software and its possible features. Early reports indicated the Samsung browser could feature a special 'Ask AI' button, which transforms the app from a simple 'gateway' to the internet into a proactive assistant for any page you're on.
Following Samsung's release strategy, the One UI 9 should be officially announced with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 sometime this summer. However, a Beta release might be launched for the Galaxy S26 series very soon.
With the One UI 8.5 rollout, Galaxy phone users now get AirDrop functionality, Call Screening, and various other features that were previously reserved for the S26 lineup and beta testers.
For now, such reports appear to be fairly limited, so it's still too early to determine whether these are isolated rollout hiccups or signs of stability problems.
More devices follow
Just like the tech giant announced last week, the Galaxy S25 was the first but not the only lineup to receive the stable firmware. Renowned X leaker Tarun Vats has also spotted the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7.
Galaxy Z Fold7: Samsung has started rolling out One UI 8.5 Stable for beta users in India.— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 11, 2026
Build: F966BXXU9BZDP
Things are finally moving
REPOST pic.twitter.com/pV0VkQHgNj
The firmware version of the latest build for these devices is F966BXXU9BZDP and it's 617.72MB. It should be noted that users who have been enrolled in the Beta program are the first ones to receive the update.
Recommended For You
How is your One UI 8.5 experience so far?
Older models get it earlier than expected
Launching the latest stable builds for last year's flagship phones is sensible. But Samsung didn't stop there. Tarun Vats shared some unexpected development that Galaxy S24 owners should know about: a stable firmware update is coming for them as well. The Galaxy S24 FE is also reportedly in the mix.
Unexpected— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 11, 2026
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8.5 Stable update for Galaxy S24 Series Beta users in Korea
Build Version:
S24: S921NKSUEDZDR
S24 Ultra: S928NKSU5DZDP
Rollout will expand to other regions soon.
Repost pic.twitter.com/xHVmmakZej
The leaker claims the firmware version is already downloadable for users in Korea. This suggests global fans might have to wait a few days (up to a week) to see it on their phones.
As for Galaxy S23 users, they may have to wait a bit longer. Since the lineup wasn't part of Samsung's official rollout announcement, it might only arrive once the latest firmware arrives on all newer devices.
Meanwhile, the S26 moves on
Last week, leakers spotted internal test firmware for the One UI 9. As might be expected, the Galaxy S26 will be the first to test the new software.
So far, we know few details of the new software and its possible features. Early reports indicated the Samsung browser could feature a special 'Ask AI' button, which transforms the app from a simple 'gateway' to the internet into a proactive assistant for any page you're on.
The Galaxy S26 users might soon get to test One UI 9. | Image by PhoneArena
Following Samsung's release strategy, the One UI 9 should be officially announced with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 sometime this summer. However, a Beta release might be launched for the Galaxy S26 series very soon.
Is it all rainbows and sunshine?
With the One UI 8.5 rollout, Galaxy phone users now get AirDrop functionality, Call Screening, and various other features that were previously reserved for the S26 lineup and beta testers.
However, some users have already noticed a few minor issues after updating. Some failed to transfer files through AirDrop until their devices were rebooted, while others noticed occasional animation lag on their Galaxy S25.
For now, such reports appear to be fairly limited, so it's still too early to determine whether these are isolated rollout hiccups or signs of stability problems.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: