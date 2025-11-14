Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Image above is of the Galaxy A36 and A56. It is for illustration purposes only.



mid-range phone , and the upcoming 2026 models are now starting to take shape. The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have surfaced through early certifications and leaks, giving us our first glimpse at what



The Galaxy A series from Samsung continues to be a solid choice for those interested in a mid-range phone, and the upcoming 2026 models are now starting to take shape. The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have surfaced through early certifications and leaks, giving us our first glimpse at what Samsung is planning for next year's mid-tier segment.

The Galaxy A37 was recently spotted in the GSMA IMEI database, confirming not only its existence but also that multiple regional variants are already in development. This includes a U.S. carrier-locked model (SM-A376U) and a dual-SIM global version (SM-A376B/DS), suggesting a worldwide rollout is on the horizon — big news, considering how random and unreliable the release of the Galaxy A5x models has been in the US the past few years.

The Galaxy A57 is shaping up to be Samsung’s next big push into the mid-range segment. Rumors point to a brand-new Exynos 1680 chip with a major GPU upgrade and a slightly altered design. Alongside the A37, it's expected to continue providing a solid displays, long battery life, and years of software support — a combination that’s helped make the A-series one of the most popular in the world.



The Galaxy A57 is shaping up to be Samsung's next big push into the mid-range segment. Rumors point to a brand-new Exynos 1680 chip with a major GPU upgrade and a slightly altered design. Alongside the A37, it's expected to continue providing a solid displays, long battery life, and years of software support — a combination that's helped make the A-series one of the most popular in the world.

While official announcements are still months away, there's already enough evidence to start piecing together what's next for Samsung's mid-range heroes.















If Samsung sticks to its annual release schedule, both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 should arrive around March 2026. That's when the last generations of the A-series models, including the A36 and A56, made their debut.

The A37's appearance in the IMEI database indicates it's already nearing production, which often happens roughly three to four months before launch. That timing aligns perfectly with a spring 2026 reveal, most likely a few weeks after the Galaxy S26 lineup hits stores.



Samsung is expected to keep its usual pattern: first announcing both phones globally, then rolling them out region-by-region — with the A37 likely hitting shelves earlier and the A57 following shortly after.





Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 price and deals





The Galaxy A36 launched at $399, while the



Pricing hasn't leaked yet, but trends give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

The Galaxy A36 launched at $399, while the Galaxy A56 started around $499. Given inflation and Samsung's recent pricing behavior, the A37 could start at $429, while the A57 might climb slightly to around $529 in most markets.

That would still keep both phones within the crucial "affordable-premium" window — the sweet spot between budget devices and the Galaxy S series.

Of course, regional pricing will vary, and Samsung might tweak configurations depending on market. But overall, we don't expect major surprises here.



Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 deals to expect:





Manufacturer: Samsung.com



Samsung typically offers pre-order bonuses and trade-in discounts through its official online store. Expect similar incentives for the A37 and A57, such as instant credit toward accessories, free Galaxy Buds FE, or up to $150 off when trading in an older Galaxy A or S-series device. These promotions usually go live within the first week of launch and last through the early retail window.



Carriers:



T-Mobile (U.S.): T-Mobile has been quick to offer Galaxy A-series phones at heavily discounted rates through device credits over 24 months. Expect deals such as "free with eligible trade-in" or "half off with a new line." T-Mobile has also bundled past A-series phones into family plans or Magenta MAX promos.

AT&T (U.S.): AT&T often runs modest installment discounts or $5/month promo plans for Galaxy A models, especially when tied to unlimited plans. Expect a similar offer for the A37 and A57, along with trade-in credit stacking during launch.

Verizon (U.S.): Verizon typically promotes Samsung mid-rangers with buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers or heavy bill credits for switching carriers. The A57, being the higher-end model, could also be offered through Verizon's "5G Start" or "Unlimited Plus" plans with device credits spread across 36 months.

Global markets: In Europe and Asia, Samsung's retail partners like Amazon, Flipkart, and carriers such as Vodafone or Orange are likely to offer early-bird bundles with discounts on Galaxy Buds or storage upgrades. Expect similar preorder incentives around launch week.





Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 camera



Galaxy A37 expected camera setup: 50 MP main camera

8 MP ultra-wide

5 MP macro (or replaced with depth sensor)

12 MP front camera

Galaxy A57 expected camera setup: 50 MP main camera

8 MP ultra-wide

5 MP macro

50 MP front camera (rumored upgrade)





The Galaxy A57 would receive a significant selfie camera update according to multiple reports which suggest it will use a 50 MP front-facing camera from the Galaxy M55 for the first time in the A-series. The rear cameras, however, may stay similar to the A56’s setup, meaning no telephoto lens yet.



The Galaxy A37 will get a camera system update that enhances sensor quality rather than altering the number of megapixels. The image-processing pipeline of Samsung's mid-range devices is undergoing improvements which will result in enhanced color accuracy and improved low-light performance. The main 50 MP sensor is expected to stay, but improvements in AI-based processing might deliver some slight improvements.

The Galaxy A57 would receive a significant selfie camera update according to multiple reports which suggest it will use a 50 MP front-facing camera from the Galaxy M55 for the first time in the A-series. The rear cameras, however, may stay similar to the A56's setup, meaning no telephoto lens yet.

Given how the A56's camera fell short of rivals like the Pixel 9a, expectations are high that Samsung will use the new Exynos 1680's improved image signal processor (ISP) to close the gap.



Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 storage





Galaxy A37 storage capacity:

256 GB

128 GB





Galaxy A57 Pro storage capacity:

256 GB

128 GB









Both phones are expected to continue with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, paired with 8 GB of RAM as standard. The A57 might also introduce a 12 GB RAM configuration, similar to the higher-end A56 model.

The microSD slot, unfortunately, is likely gone for good. Samsung removed it from the A36 and A56, and it doesn't look like it's coming back in 2026.





Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 design





The A57, on the other hand, is expected to refine the A56’s premium aluminum-and-glass construction. The device will maintain its 7.4 mm thin design and IP67 water resistance level while becoming slightly thinner according to Samsung's 2025 "slimmer phone" design direction.



The upcoming phones will maintain Samsung's basic design approach which provides premium design elements to its mid-range devices.

The Galaxy A37 maintains its design from the A36 with its flat appearance and Key Island design that surrounds the power and volume buttons. Expect a plastic frame with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both the front and back, just like its predecessor — an impressive touch for a lower mid-ranger.

The A57, on the other hand, is expected to refine the A56's premium aluminum-and-glass construction. The device will maintain its 7.4 mm thin design and IP67 water resistance level while becoming slightly thinner according to Samsung's 2025 "slimmer phone" design direction.

The color selection remains undisclosed but Graphite and Blue and Lavender appear to be the most likely options.

Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 display

* - anticipated sizes

Display performance has long been one of Samsung’s strong suits, and that’s not changing here.



Both devices are expected to feature 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panels with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. The A37 might see a bump in brightness compared to its predecessor, which topped out near 800 nits in our display lab tests. The A57, meanwhile, should retain the 1,700-nit peak brightness achieved by the A56 in our tests, keeping it perfectly visible even under bright sunlight.



Expect color accuracy and HDR performance to remain strong, making these some of the best displays you’ll find in their respective price brackets.



Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 battery





Both devices will also keep their 45W charging speed, which stands out as an unusual feature for this price segment. That’s the same rate offered on the A36 and A56, and even faster than what you get on some older flagship Galaxy S models.



The battery life will depend on the chipset power efficiency. The processor powering the A37 uses less power than the A57's Exynos 1680, which in turn provides better thermal management and GPU performance.



The mid-tier Samsung phones probably still won't include wireless charging, though.



Samsung appears committed to a 5,000 mAh battery, with both the A37 and A57 expected to keep it.

Both devices will also keep their 45W charging speed, which stands out as an unusual feature for this price segment. That's the same rate offered on the A36 and A56, and even faster than what you get on some older flagship Galaxy S models.

The battery life will depend on the chipset power efficiency. The processor powering the A37 uses less power than the A57's Exynos 1680, which in turn provides better thermal management and GPU performance.

The mid-tier Samsung phones probably still won't include wireless charging, though.

Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 features and software





One UI 8 .5, the same version expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 series.



That means a refreshed interface, AI-powered utilities, and Samsung’s ongoing push to bring



Both devices will launch with Android 16 and One UI 8.5, the same version expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 series.

That means a refreshed interface, AI-powered utilities, and Samsung's ongoing push to bring Galaxy AI features to the mid-range — though with lighter branding under "Awesome Intelligence."



AI Select , Samsung’s alternative to Circle to Search

, Samsung’s alternative to Circle to Search Custom Filters and Edit Suggestions in the Gallery

and in the Gallery Object Eraser for easy photo cleanup

for easy photo cleanup Best Face (A57 only)

(A57 only) Read Aloud in Samsung Internet You can expect features like:





When it comes to support, Samsung should continue offering six years of software updates for both phones, matching the A36’s policy. The A57 might even get the flagship-grade seven-year update promise, depending on Samsung’s 2026 strategy.





Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 hardware and specs





Galaxy A37 specs (expected):

CPU: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 or Exynos 1430

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 45 W charging

Storage: 128GB/256 GB

Camera setup: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 5 MP macro + 12 MP selfie





Galaxy A57 specs (expected):

CPU: Exynos 1680 with Xclipse 550 GPU

RAM: 8/12 GB

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 45 W charging

Storage: 128/256 GB

Camera setup: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 5 MP macro + 50 MP selfie









Performance should feel snappy for daily tasks like social apps, browsing, and calls, helped by the 120Hz refresh rate and newer chips. The A57’s Exynos 1680 should easily handle heavier games like Genshin Impact at medium-to-high settings, while the A37 will be more comfortable with casual titles like Subway Surfers. Heat management has improved since older A-series models, so throttling should be minimal.



Battery life should continue to be one of the main highlights for both phones, and we expect them to last a full day or more of mixed use. The good news is that the A37 getting the same 45W charging means it will should need only an hour to get a full charge. That’s a major plus if you are on the go and not near an outlet for a long time.



Both phones come with premium mid-range hardware with sturdy builds. No major design flaws are expected; Samsung's A-series has been consistently reliable in durability and connectivity.

Performance should feel snappy for daily tasks like social apps, browsing, and calls, helped by the 120Hz refresh rate and newer chips. The A57's Exynos 1680 should easily handle heavier games like Genshin Impact at medium-to-high settings, while the A37 will be more comfortable with casual titles like Subway Surfers. Heat management has improved since older A-series models, so throttling should be minimal.

Battery life should continue to be one of the main highlights for both phones, and we expect them to last a full day or more of mixed use. The good news is that the A37 getting the same 45W charging means it will should need only an hour to get a full charge. That's a major plus if you are on the go and not near an outlet for a long time.

Versus the A36 and A56, you can expect better GPU performance, brighter screens, and refined image processing, all with keeping Samsung's long software support. Wireless charging and OIS improvements are still missing, but overall the A37 and A57 are shaping up as strong, well-balanced mid-range upgrades.





Should I wait for the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57?





You should wait for the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 if you’re in the market for a dependable, feature-rich mid-range phone with long battery life and Samsung’s latest software. The A37 will likely deliver excellent value around the $400 mark, while the A57 should feel closer to a flagship at roughly half the price.





You should not wait for Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 if you’re looking for major camera innovation or wireless charging, as both models are expected to remain conservative in those areas.



