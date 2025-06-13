Motorola Edge (2025) review: Lookin' good, feelin' slow

Motorola Edge (2025) Intro





The new Motorola Edge (2025) is the latest challenger to chip away a portion of the US the mid-range market, and honestly, it's been a while since I saw a better-looking device vying for the honors.





With its fairly humble specs, but super-decent design language, the newest Moto Edge looks great and is good value for money, thanks to the super-appealing $550 price tag. In comparison with its predecessor, it scores one extra camera, gains a dedicated key to access trendy AI features, and retains the exquisite design, but also boasts an unimpressive chipset.





A recipe for success or a disaster?





Motorola Edge (2025): get at Motorola $549 99 The latest Motorola Edge (2025) is available at the official store. The model features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display and a MediaTek 7400 chip. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save with trade-ins. Buy at Motorola





Motorola Edge (2025) What we like Stunning design that stands out

Excellent protection against the elements

Lots of AI features What we don't like Very lackluster performance

Display is very reflective

Camera suffers from oversharpening 6 PhoneArena Rating 6.5 Price Class Average Battery Life 6.7 7 Photo Quality 6.2 6.4 Video Quality 5.1 5.1 Charging 7.9 6.9 Performance Heavy 4.2 5.5 Performance Light 6 6.6 Display Quality 6 7.5 Design 8 6.9 Wireless Charging 3.8 4.7 Biometrics 6 7 Audio 6 6.4 Software 4 6.6 Why the score? This device scores 7.7 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Google Pixel 9a How do we rate? User Score Be the first to review this phone Add Review We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers. Apple

$949







With a score of 6.1, the Moto Edge is a middle-of-the-road mid-ranger. It scores high in design, but fails to make a stand in any other area, delivering okay results in terms of battery life and image quality, but disappoints in terms of performance.





Table of Contents:





Motorola Edge (2025) Specs

Decent hardware for the price





Inside the Moto Edge (2025), you will find the following hardware:









Motorola Edge (2025) Design and Display Wow, a stunner!



The Moto Edge (2025) looks great, and that's not a subjective opinion––it's a fact!

Displaying the best of the Motorola design language is a device that feels extremely sleek and well-made, with a dual-curved display on the front and towards the back, which is definitely an endangered style too close to extinction.



Paired with the very manageable heft of the phone, I was instantly reminded of one of my all-time favorite phones, a true classic, the Samsung Galaxy S8. Take that as a compliment, Moto.

Materials-wise, it's all smart here. We have curved Gorilla Glass 7i at the front and a fairly soft vegan leather, quad-curved back that feels great to the touch and provides a decent amount of grip, which is paramount with such a large but at the same time fairly lightweight device.



There's one custom AI Key on the left-hand side of the phone, and just as the name implies, it's used to quickly access the on-board Motorola AI features. Nifty and useful. It used to be a Quick Button on the previous model, and you could map different apps to it, but you can't do that here.

While the phone gives off a frail vibe, it's anything but. Aside from boasting the two highest water- and dust-resistance certifications around, IP68 and IP69. This Motorola is also shock-proof with the MIL-STD-810H rating, so it could take a serious beating.

The phone is currently available in just a single green color, called Deep Forest, but that's okay: it's a stunning and very classy Pantone-validated hue that I couldn't get enough of.







Inside the box, you wouldn't find anything else except for the phone itself, as well as: Inside the box, you wouldn't find anything else except for the phone itself, as well as:

USB-C cable

SIM ejector tool

manuals and booklets.







Up front, the phone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a decent FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It's HDR-compliant and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color palette, which ensures colors will look great. Up front, the phone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a decent FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It's HDR-compliant and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color palette, which ensures colors will look great.





However, the curved design of the display introduces a problem that most other phones have eliminated: screen reflections. Yes, the pronounced glass edge on the screen's curve deliver some pretty strong reflections from any nearby light sources. I don't like that, as reflections are nothing to be excited about when using a phone in 2025.





We measured a peak brightness of around 1,400 nits, which isn't terribly high but okay for outdoor legibility. Would have been more than enough if the phone boasted an anti-reflective coating like on the Galaxy S25 Ultra , but it's a $550 phone, after all. Other than that, the display has good color accuracy and is quite smooth.





Display Measurements:







There's an in-display fingerprint scanner, which isn't the fastest I've used, but isn't too slow either. It's also fairly accurate if you nail a correct positioning of your finger. Picture-based face recognition is there to save the day, too.





Motorola Edge (2025) Camera Fairly decent!





Motorola Edge (2025) PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 130 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 137 Main (wide) BEST 87 71 Zoom BEST 29 22 Ultra-wide BEST 26 19 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 122 Main (wide) BEST 83 63 Zoom BEST 27 19 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 24





The Motorola Edge (2025) comes with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom. Up front, we get another 50MP camera. Honestly, that's a pretty decent hardware setup for a $550 phone!





However, the software is a bit too aggressive and chips away from the overall image quality here, but still, the Motorola Edge (2025) manages to score a pretty decent camera score in our in-house test. The latter is a standardized test that aims to gauge the capabilities of phone cameras in a slew of predetermined and controlled scenes. You can see all the results we've accrued over the years in our dedicated hub right here



Recommended Stories

The two areas in which the main camera of the phone struggles are detail and dynamic range. While most images are artificially oversharpened, they lack fine details and often give off an artificial look that's not great.





We can only say good things about the telephoto camera: it's actually very decent and delivers decent sharpness at both shorter and longer distances. There's some oversharpening here as well, sadly.





The ultrawide camera is… fine. Vivid colors and good dynamics, but the oversharpening is an issue here as well. The front camera is okay, but it also tends to overprocess the image, leading to loss of fine details.





Moto Edge (2025) camera samples









Video Quality







The phone can take 4K videos at either 30 or 60fps, but once you start taking 4K footage, you can't switch between the main and the ultrawide camera, so you're only left with digital zoom in this mode. Tone things down to 1080p quality, and you can pretty much switch between all modes and cameras while taking a video, but at the expense of shooting in 1080p quality…





Other than that, videos don't really shine with anything in particular, all things considered. The Pixel 9a takes slightly better videos and is more flexible at higher quality, but the Moto isn't that bad in comparison once you know its limitations.





Motorola Edge (2025) Performance & Benchmarks Temper your expectations







Coming in hot with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, the Motorola Edge (2025) is anything but a high-performing monster. To say it bluntly, don't get this one if you're a power user or a gamer: the humble chipset leads to average performance results, which is relatively normal to expect of a phone that goes for $550.





But for real-life, general usage, I fail to see why this one shouldn't be sufficient. Sure, it might reload apps if you juggle between one too many at the same time, and you'd have to wait an extra second or two when using heavier apps, but for regular social media use this phone is perfectly okay.





CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Edge(2025) 1085 Google Pixel 9a 1687 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1361 Apple iPhone 16e 3166 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Edge(2025) 3056 Google Pixel 9a 4385 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 3894 Apple iPhone 16e 7763 View all



Still, our in-house test showcase the performance you should expect here: worse than the Pixel 9a and the Still, our in-house test showcase the performance you should expect here: worse than theand the Galaxy A56 in the Geekbench 6 tests, and totally decimated by the iPhone 16e which is just $50 more, so technically in the same price bracket.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Edge(2025) 1016 Google Pixel 9a 2625 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1322 Apple iPhone 16e 3017 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Edge(2025) 982 Google Pixel 9a 2124 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1313 Apple iPhone 16e 2495 View all





As we already mentioned, the graphics performance isn't too hot either: all rivals dominate the latest Moto Edge in the 3DMark stress test, which is quite indicative of its potential as a gaming phone





The phone is available in a single version with 8GB of RAM and some 256GB of slow UFS 2.2 on-board storage. By reserving some of that storage to function as hot swap, the phone can make use of some extra gigabytes of memory, which is nice but doesn't really improve the overall performance.





Motorola Edge (2025) Software







Motorola's fairly stock-ish take on Motorola's fairly stock-ish take on Android 15 is making the rounds here. It's quite similar to what you'd get on a Pixel if you can look past the minor visual changes, like the bolder text in most menus.





Useful features like Motorola's Moto Actions are here, as is tradition. One of my favorite gestures on any phone is the one that lets you open the camera by quickly twisting your hand with the phone, it's wacky and fun.





In terms of AI, the Moto Edge is well-endowed. Pressing the dedicated hardware AI key on the left side of the phone opens a contextual menu with relevant Moto AI actions. All those are powered by Perplexity AI, which is one of the better third-party alternatives to Gemini and ChatGPT.





You have access to features like Smart Connect, which lets you effortlessly and intuitively share content to smart TVs. Moto AI also automatically tags your photos and screenshots in the background so that you can quickly find what you're looking for, You can also generate images, use Moto AI to catch you up, and also explore whatever is on your screen with Perplexity.





Of course, if you're a fan of Google's Gemini, you can absolutely use that AI assistant as well. Gemini Live, Circle to Search, you name it––it's all here.





Motorola Edge (2025) Battery Decent, but not great





Motorola Edge (2025)

( 5200 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 45m Ranks #70 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 4m Browsing 16h 8m Average is 16h 29m Video 9h 20m Average is 10h 5m Gaming 9h 41m Average is 10h 11m Charging speed 68W Charger 70% 30 min 0h 53m Full charge Ranks #49 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 15W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



There's a massive 5,200mAh battery inside the sleek body of the Moto Edge, and the pairing with the MediaTek chip seems to be mostly a success story. There's a massive 5,200mAh battery inside the sleek body of the Moto Edge, and the pairing with the MediaTek chip seems to be mostly a success story.





Although the phone isn't a proper battery champ by any means, it's fairly decent. It scores an aggregated six hours and 45 minutes in our battery life estimate.





In our browsing test, which emulates a standard browsing workflow with the screen set at 200 nits of brightness, the phone achieves a decent result of roughly 16 hours, which is lower than its rivals. However, it makes it up in the video streaming test, where the Moto Edge (2025) beats the Galaxy A56 and the iPhone 16e , but loses to the Pixel 9a . Finally, our 3D gaming test puts the Moto Edge in the middle of the road, beating the iPhone once again, but massively losing to the Pixel 9a once again.







PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Edge (2025) 5200 mAh 6h 45min 16h 8min 9h 20min 9h 41min Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 8h 11min 19h 39min 10h 57min 12h 30min Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 5000 mAh 7h 3min 17h 46min 9h 9min 10h 11min Apple iPhone 16e 4005 mAh 6h 4min 17h 27min 6h 59min 7h 45min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Edge (2025) 5200 mAh 0h 53min Untested 70% Untested Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 1h 42min Untested 41% Untested Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 5000 mAh 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A Apple iPhone 16e 4005 mAh 1h 41min 4h 54min 47% 8% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





In terms of charging, the device supports up to 68W of wired charging, which is plenty fast for a phone in that price range. It takes just 53 minutes for a full charge, which is significantly faster than all of its rivals.









There's wireless charging on board, too, maxing out at the standard 15W of charging power. There's wireless charging on board, too, maxing out at the standard 15W of charging power.





Motorola Edge (2025) Audio Quality and Haptics



Outfitted with dual stereo speakers, the Moto Edge delivers decent sound. It's a fairly loud phone, with the typical for Motorola dominating the mid-range. However, the bass is lacking, so you will have no issue when listening to podcasts or watching TikTok, but listening to music might not be the absolute best experience here.





Haptics are precise, but not particularly strong. The feedback is pleasing, even though it's more of a high-pitched vibration and not a strong haptic click.





Should you buy it?





Well, at $550 and with 256GB of storage, this mid-ranger is a great value, provided that you are aware of its shortcomings before you set out to get it.





Its design is absolutely lovely, it is an absolute catwalk star; I like it a lot. The battery life and the camera are fairly decent; photos aren't masterpieces and the phone will hardly last two days, but on the other hand, you will get decent photos and predictable battery life. The biggest offender with this phone is the performance, which is simply lacking.





In the same price bracket, do consider the Pixel 9a , which goes for $499, has better battery life, performance, and camera at the expense of an uglier design and a 128GB starting memory. The iPhone 16e costs $599, has much better performance and most bells and whistles of the Apple ecosystem, but only a single camera and also starts with 128GB of storage.









To get either one of those with 256GB of storage, you will have to pay more: $599 for the Pixel 9a and $699 for the iPhone.

Should you get it? Short-list it, but consider your alternatives carefully.