Change to Trump Mobile website hints that the Trump T1 Phone might never be released (UPDATE)

UPDATE: According to Monday's USA Today, the Trump T1 Phone has received PTCRB certification , which is required for smartphones used in North America. This proves that a phone works on global carrier networks, and that the phone's radio and hardware meet global standards.





Major wireless providers require that a phone has this certification before allowing it to run on their networks. Despite this certification, there is still no official release date for the Trump T1 Phone.





The original story now follows:





Would you put $100 down for a "conditional opportunity" to buy a phone that may or may not ever be released? That is exactly what 590,000 people have done generating $59 million in revenue for Trump Mobile. The company's Trump T1 Phone, which was supposed to originally be released last August, is suffering from a huge delay even as the device takes on the qualities of a shapeshifter with ever-changing specs and designs.

Don Jr. and Eric Trump are the founders of Trump Mobile





Now let me first say that this has nothing to do with President Donald Trump. In fact, we recently praised him for taking an early interest in 6G and for his efforts to get 6G phones available earlier than the expected 2030 launch date. As far as we can tell, the President's sons Don Jr. and Eric are the founders of Trump Mobile and the Trump name is licensed from the Trump Organization.





When will I get my Trump T1 Phone? Never. It was a scam. Very soon. It is still 3-6 months away. It will be released in more than 6 months. Vote 457 Votes





Last month, we told you that the Trump Mobile website had been updated . That came after a call center representative said back in January that the T1 Phone was in the "final stages of certification and field testing" and would be shipped during the first quarter of 2026.

11 Democrats have asked the FTC to investigate the Trump T1 Phone



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Just weeks after the call for the FTC to investigate the Trump T1 Phone took place, Trump Mobile executives Don Hendrickson and Eric Thomas appeared on a video call. They displayed what they claimed was the T1 Phone, which looked markedly different from the photo of the device shown on the Trump Mobile website.





At that time, the phone had more ambitious specs such as a 6.8-inch display with curved edges and a waterfall design. Under the hood, the T1 Phone is supposed to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series application processor (AP) and carry 512 GB of storage and a 50 MP front-facing camera.





The phone that the Trump Mobile executives displayed kept the image of the American flag that was part of the initial version of the phone, although the T1 logo is supposed to be removed. Hendrickson and Eric Thomas said back in February that the delay in the release of the device, the changing specs and designs of the phone, happened because the company wanted to skip the "first initial entry-level phone that we were going to kind of introduce and be quick to the market."

Last month, Trump Mobile made a huge change to its "Device Preorder Terms and Conditions"





But something huge took place with a revision to the Terms and Conditions for Preorder Deposits listed on the updated Trump Mobile website in April. The $100 pre-order deposits that consumers sent to the company are now referred to as "a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale."

Trump Mobile says it is not liable for delays caused by a shortage of parts or regulatory issues





The Terms and Conditions now say, "A deposit is not a purchase, does not constitute acceptance of an order, does not create a contract for sale, does not transfer ownership or title interest, does not allocate or reserve specific inventory, and does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase."





If a Trump T1 Phone goes on sale, all of the consumers who sent in $100 to Trump Mobile will receive a $100 credit toward the price of the handset. If the phone is canceled, the original deposits will be refunded. Customers can ask for a refund before a sales contract is signed, and Trump Mobile will not be liable for delays caused by a shortage of parts or issues with regulators.





We should also point out that the Preorder Deposit Terms and Conditions allow Trump Mobile to change the pricing and specs of the T1 Phone and the device is not guaranteed to work on a specific wireless network.