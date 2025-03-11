Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Preview: Mid-range royalty in the making?

Galaxy A56 5G Intro





Galaxy A36 , Galaxy A26, and the After giving us a good taste of its flagship phones with the Galaxy S25 series earlier in the beginning of the year, it's now time to turn our heads to the very popular mid-range lineup. Announced just before MWC 2025 were a trio of Samsung phones that will surely find their place in many a pocket: the, Galaxy A26, and the Galaxy A56





The latter is the best one among the bunch, with the best hardware and the best feature set. It also has the full Awesome Intelligence roster, Samsung's Galaxy AI geared for the mid-range market.





Galaxy A56 is set to arrive to the US later this year, though Samsung is keeping mum on the possible time frame. All we know is that starting prices will certainly gravitate around $499, which means the Galaxy A56 will be a direct rival to devices like the Most importantly, theis set to arrive to the US later this year, though Samsung is keeping mum on the possible time frame. All we know is that starting prices will certainly gravitate around $499, which means thewill be a direct rival to devices like the iPhone 16e and the Pixel 9a





Galaxy A56 5G Specs

Not too shabby









Galaxy A56 5G Design and Display Your minor annual refresh









Galaxy A56 in comaprison with the older Little is changed here on thein comaprison with the older Galaxy A55 generation. We are greeted by an aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus+ up front and back, a totally flat design, and the now signature Key Island feature, which houses the power and volume buttons in a slightly raised bezel.





Nothing too exciting, but the phone surely looks smart and understatedly stylish.









Galaxy A56 boasts a unified vertical camera strip, combining all three cameras. That's a major shift away from the separate camera design that is employed on most Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy S25 and Probably the biggest inter-generational change can be found at the rear. Theboasts a unified vertical camera strip, combining all three cameras. That's a major shift away from the separate camera design that is employed on most Galaxy phones, like theand Galaxy S24 , for example.





The Galaxy A56 is a water-resistant phone with an IP67 rating, which means that it can be submerged in freshwater for short amounts of time.





Size-wise, the Galaxy A56 is fairly compact phone for its size, and is actually smaller than the Galaxy A36 , which has a similar-sized screen and almost identical specs. The A56 stands at 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm, which is slightly taller than the older A55, but is also nearly a millimeter thinner. It's also much lighter, weighing less than 200 gr (in contrast with the A55's 213 gr).





Colors-wise, the phone is available in Pink, Olive, Graphite, and Lightgray colors. Not a very exciting selection, but stylish for sure.





In terms of display, we get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It's got the standard FHD+ resolution, 60-120Hz screen refresh rate, and most importantly, up to 1,200 nits of peak screen brightness, which should be more than enough to deliver more than decent legibility in bright daylight.









Galaxy A56 5G Camera Macro for the masses



At the back of the Galaxy A56 5G, we find a painfully familiar triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and finally, a 5MP macro camera that doesn't sound like a particularly exciting option to have on deck. A telephoto would have been much more useful, but that's not something that's likely happening on a mid-range Samsung in the immediate future.

We get a new front-facing camera, though. A 12MP substitutes the 32MP selfie snapper of old. Don't let the megapixel reduction fool you: the new one could deliver higher quality photos still.

The Galaxy A56 features the Awesome Intelligence suite of features, with the Best Face feature available. What this one does is allow you to select a more flattering facial expression when someone has blinked or had their eyes closed. Additionally, you can make use of the Object Eraser feature in the Gallery, allowing you to delete unwanted subjects or people from your photos.

In terms of image quality, here's how the new Galaxy A56 compare:

Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy A36 Camera Quality



< Galaxy A56 Galaxy A36 >



< Galaxy A56 Galaxy A36 >



More Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy A36 camera samples







Galaxy A56 5G Performance & Benchmarks Acceptable mid-range performance





The Galaxy A56 arrives with Samsung's own 4nm Exynos 1480 chipset, which is a mid-range affair that isn't anywhere near the company's flagships in terms of performance, but isn't terribly slow either.

That's a decent tradeoff, and in real life, the phone feels more than adequate to use for regular everyday tasks. Browsing, media consumption, and light gaming are all handled mostly effortlessly by the new trooper.

In our synthetic benchmarks, the Galaxy A56 performs fairly well against its predecessor. The Galaxy A56 triumphs both in the CPU and GPU benchmarks, making it a pretty neat inter-generational upgrade as far as processing power is concerned.

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1361 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 1163 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 3894 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 3487 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1319 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 930 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1307 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 916 View all



Galaxy A56 , which is the bare minimum for any self-respecting We get 8GB of RAM on the, which is the bare minimum for any self-respecting Android phone in 2025. Storage-wise, we get either 128 or 256GB. There's also a version with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, which should bring the overall performance closer to the upper mid-range.





Sadly, the phone has lost its microSD card slot, which is a pity, but not something surprising given the ongoing trends in the space.





Galaxy A56 5G Software









The Galaxy A56 5G will get supported for seven years, which is awesome. That's as long as Samsung's latest flagships. The5G will get supported for seven years, which is awesome. That's as long as Samsung's latest flagships.









As mentioned, the phone comes with its own version of Galaxy AI , called Awesome Intelligence. It comes with the following features:



Best Face : Select a more flattering facial expression from a series of images

: Select a more flattering facial expression from a series of images AI Select: Google Circle to Search, but accessible from the utility side panel on the screen;

Google Circle to Search, but accessible from the utility side panel on the screen; Custom Filters: Automatically creates a filter based on a photo you've taken.

Automatically creates a filter based on a photo you've taken. Edit Suggestions: A photo-editing advisor that will suggest edits in the Gallery app.

A photo-editing advisor that will suggest edits in the Gallery app. Object Eraser: Lets you remove unwanted subjects and people from your photos.

Lets you remove unwanted subjects and people from your photos. Read Aloud: Speaks web pages aloud in the Samsung Internet browser The phone arrives with Android 15 and One UI 7 , which is something that older ex-flagships don't support presently.As mentioned, the phone comes with its own version of, called Awesome Intelligence. It comes with the following features:





Galaxy A56 5G Battery The standard affair









The Galaxy A56 features a 5,000mAh battery. Is 5,000 Samsung's favorite number? It would definitely appear so.





Hopefully, this battery will do just good when paired with the fairly efficient Exynos 1480 chip. We hope that the device delivers battery life that's at least as good or significantly better in comparison with the Galaxy A55 .





Galaxy S25 has––fast 45W wired charging. One surprising addition to the mid-range phone is a feature that not even thehas––fast 45W wired charging.





There's, however, no wireless charging on the Galaxy A56 , which isn't ideal, but we'd take the faster wired charging anyway.





Should you buy it?





The Galaxy A56 is shaping up to be a fairly respectable mid-range affair.





With a starting price expected to be around $499, it will inevitably clash with the two other phones that are shaping up to be the mid-range stars of 2025: the Pixel 9a and the iPhone 16e . All of them seem to be taking things very seriously, so things are getting heated in the mid-range segment.





The Galaxy A56 is a phone that reiterates everything that's good with the Galaxy A series and doesn't deviate too much from the formula, just like the rest of Samsung's roster, to be honest.





If you've liked the previous Galaxy A5x phones, you'll most probably like this one as well.