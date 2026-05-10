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Verizon is giving customers a solid reason to avoid its stores

Verizon customers will be rewarded for doing transactions online.

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Anam Hamid
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Verizon Wireless service
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Verizon is taking a page out of T-Mobile's playbook. | Image by Time
Verizon may have surprised everyone by hiking postpaid rates and not rolling out the new value proposition it promised, but that doesn't mean the number one carrier has stopped trying to woo customers. Right now, the company has a tempting offer going on, and the only condition for taking advantage of it is shopping online.

No activation fee for a while



Verizon charges a one-time $40 activation fee for activating a new line on its network. It is supposed to cover the services, tools and help needed to ensure your device is set up for a smooth experience.

Other carriers also charge this fee, though that doesn't make paying it any more enjoyable.

If you think the charge is unjustified, Verizon is currently waiving it for online line additions.

Great time to open a new line with Verizon


If you add a new line or bring your own device to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan, there will be no activation fee.

Though you will see the charge upfront, Verizon will reimburse you within one or two bill cycles as a one-time bill credit.

According to Android Central, the offer is stackable with other deals.

Buying a smartphone also pays



If you are looking to buy a phone, the website is still your best bet. Verizon is tucking a $100 e-Gift card into orders for phones purchased with a new Unlimited line.

To redeem the offer, go to the My Verizon app or the company's website after ordering and submit your claim within 60 days. The card will be sent to you within 8 weeks.

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What would make you more likely to take advantage of these offers?
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Making amends


Consumers were understandably miffed when the company raised the price of Unlimited Ultimate by $5. After all, price hikes were the reason the company had a disastrous 2025 and came close to losing its crown to T-Mobile.

By forgoing the activation charge and doling out gift cards, Verizon is trying to stay in the public's good graces.

Reading between the lines


In the grand scheme of a three-year contract, a waived $40 charge or a $100 gift card isn't exactly generous. Limiting the deals to online customers suggests Verizon may be taking the same route as T-Mobile: discouraging store visits.

Verizon might be testing the waters for a more digital-centric model as it continues its efficiency drive.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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