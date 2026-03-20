The first Galaxy S26 cash discount is here, and you can combine it with a $100 Amazon gift card









If that doesn't sound like a massive discount, well, it's because it's not. But it's the very first one that comes with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever, and even better, it can be bundled with a nice and handy $100 Amazon gift card... if you hurry. If that doesn't sound like a massive discount, well, it's because it's not. But it's the very first one that comes with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever, and even better, it can be bundled with a nice and handy $100 Amazon gift card... if you hurry.

Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 $47 off (5%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Black Color, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Naturally, that means we're talking about an Amazon deal here, which is unlikely to last long, although it might be eclipsed soon (if the Galaxy S25 family's history is any indication). Of course, that's just an assumption, and if you wait too long for a heftier discount to surface, the $100-worth freebie could disappear, and you'll undeniably end up regretting your hesitation.





You can only save $46.85 (what an odd amount!) on the entry-level 256GB storage configuration of the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 in a black colorway, mind you, which further adds to my suspicion that this random new promotion will go away just as... randomly and as quickly as it has popped up.









S26 a little more affordable than usual, and as our in-depth shows, its overall performance, screen quality, battery life, and AI features are worth considering... for a certain type of Android user and hardcore Samsung fan even at the handset's normal price (with no gifts included). Now, I'm not going to sit here and try to convince you that the 6.3-inchis affordable all of a sudden (especially when Google's 6.3-inch Pixel 10 exists and is discounted by a whopping 250 bucks from a much lower regular price of $799). But at least this thing ismore affordable than usual, and as our in-depth Galaxy S26 review shows, its overall performance, screen quality, battery life, and AI features are worth considering... for a certain type of Android user and hardcore Samsung fan even at the handset's normal price (with no gifts included).

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