The first Galaxy S26 cash discount is here, and you can combine it with a $100 Amazon gift card
Samsung's latest "vanilla" flagship is marked down for the first time by a major US retailer with no strings attached.
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Strong essences are sometimes kept in small bottles. | Image by PhoneArena
Who doesn't like free money? You obviously don't need to answer that rhetorical question, but if you've been delaying your Galaxy S26 purchase for some reason, you may have made the right decision, as the smallest, humblest, and cheapest member of Samsung's new ultra-high-end handset family is now marked down by $46.85 from a list price of $899.99.
If that doesn't sound like a massive discount, well, it's because it's not. But it's the very first one that comes with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever, and even better, it can be bundled with a nice and handy $100 Amazon gift card... if you hurry.
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Naturally, that means we're talking about an Amazon deal here, which is unlikely to last long, although it might be eclipsed soon (if the Galaxy S25 family's history is any indication). Of course, that's just an assumption, and if you wait too long for a heftier discount to surface, the $100-worth freebie could disappear, and you'll undeniably end up regretting your hesitation.
You can only save $46.85 (what an odd amount!) on the entry-level 256GB storage configuration of the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 in a black colorway, mind you, which further adds to my suspicion that this random new promotion will go away just as... randomly and as quickly as it has popped up.
That may not be the biggest screen in the world, but it's a very good one. | Image by PhoneArena
Now, I'm not going to sit here and try to convince you that the 6.3-inch S26 is affordable all of a sudden (especially when Google's 6.3-inch Pixel 10 exists and is discounted by a whopping 250 bucks from a much lower regular price of $799). But at least this thing is a little more affordable than usual, and as our in-depth Galaxy S26 review shows, its overall performance, screen quality, battery life, and AI features are worth considering... for a certain type of Android user and hardcore Samsung fan even at the handset's normal price (with no gifts included).
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