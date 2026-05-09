T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile really wants AT&T and Verizon customers to use T-Satellite.
T-Mobile is no longer complicating T-Satellite registration for AT&T and Verizon customers. | Image by Reuters
T-Mobile's T-Satellite hasn't quite taken off as expected, with CEO Srini Gopalan revealing that usage is mostly limited to national parks. Naturally, the company is now inclined to get more people to use the service, particularly AT&T and Verizon customers, whom it wants to impress with its lead in the area over rivals.
During the beta phase, T-Mobile allowed all users, including those from AT&T and Verizon, to enroll via its website. When the service went live last year, AT&T and Verizon customers were required to call the carrier or visit a store to sign up.
While AT&T and Verizon offer their own satellite services, the functionality and availability are limited. T-Mobile, meanwhile, has been going from strength to strength. In addition to messaging, the company's satellite feature also supports data apps. Thanks to recent partnerships, the service is also available in Canada and New Zealand.
According to an October report from Ookla, T-Mobile customers accounted for over 71% of T-Satellite connections.
Los Angeles County, California, was the most popular location for T-Satellite usage, likely because of its mountains and canyons.
Regardless, satellite connectivity is a potentially life-saving technology, one that cautious users would rather not be without. According to a TD Cowen analysis, most customers would pay at least $5 per month for such a service.
Simplifying the sign-up struggle
AT&T and Verizon users can once again sign up for T-Satellite online. | Image by T-Mobile
During the beta phase, T-Mobile allowed all users, including those from AT&T and Verizon, to enroll via its website. When the service went live last year, AT&T and Verizon customers were required to call the carrier or visit a store to sign up.
Those convoluted hurdles have been scrapped, as first spotted by PCMag. AT&T and Verizon customers can once again register via T-Mobile's website.
Coming back down to Earth
T-Satellite availability. | Image by T-Mobile
While AT&T and Verizon offer their own satellite services, the functionality and availability are limited. T-Mobile, meanwhile, has been going from strength to strength. In addition to messaging, the company's satellite feature also supports data apps. Thanks to recent partnerships, the service is also available in Canada and New Zealand.
However, since customers only need satellite connectivity in areas with no cellular service, the usage is understandably low. Add complex requirements on top of that, and it's no wonder AT&T and Verizon users were not as inclined as they initially were to have satellite functions on their phones via T-Mobile.
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By simplifying the process, T-Mobile can hope to expand its user base and boost its revenue, considering the service is $10 per month for non-T-Mobile customers (as well as T-Mobile customers not on its Experience Beyond and Better Value plans).
Why haven't you signed up for T-Satellite yet?
Do AT&T and Verizon customers even care?
According to an October report from Ookla, T-Mobile customers accounted for over 71% of T-Satellite connections.
Los Angeles County, California, was the most popular location for T-Satellite usage, likely because of its mountains and canyons.
The average US user is only disconnected from a terrestrial network about 2.79% of the time. While that may represent a critical period, such as during an emergency in a national park, most customers can likely do without satellite connectivity.
Is the price a barrier?
Regardless, satellite connectivity is a potentially life-saving technology, one that cautious users would rather not be without. According to a TD Cowen analysis, most customers would pay at least $5 per month for such a service.
Perhaps T-Mobile should slash the price to ignite more interest. For now, making the registration process less of a headache is a good start.
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