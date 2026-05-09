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Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch

This promo is surprisingly good, as long as you meet the requirements.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person showing the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, which are inside their charging case.
Refined and now, discounted! | Image by PhoneArena

Back in February, Amazon celebrated the release of the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with a fantastic pre-order offer. Months after their debut, the e-commerce giant has surprisingly decided to bring back its launch offer for the premium wireless earbuds. 

Once again, you can snag Samsung's latest Pro-grade audio gear with a $30 Amazon gift card. But here's the catch: the promo is currently exclusive for Prime members, so keep that in mind. 

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: grab with a $30 gift card

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are once again available with a $30 gift card at Amazon. This is a limited-time promo, so you should act fast if you want to save. Only Prime members can take advantage.
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A $30 gift card may not seem like a massively good deal to everyone. But Amazon has rarely launched promotions for this model. For instance, back in March, the earbuds were a bit cheaper at the e-commerce giant, though the deal knocked just $31 off their price. 

Samsung has refined the design for their new Pro earbuds, which makes them even more comfortable to wear. They're also surprisingly lightweight, so they won't cause pressure even after long listening sessions.

When it comes to noise cancellation, the earbuds do the job quite well. Once you get the right fit, you can expect excellent isolation that muffles some outside noises. And when the ANC kicks in, your listening experience becomes even more immersive.

Audio quality is pretty good as well. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro give you a meaty, satisfying bass right out of the box, which complements the silky highs and balanced mids. 

Of course, you get all sorts of audio customization options, and their companion app offers different extra features to make these fellas truly worthwhile.

If you ask me, this bundle offer is about as good as it gets right now (at least on Amazon). If you're tempted, now's a great time to act, especially because the limited-time sale may vanish soon. However, if you don't mind waiting a bit, the Buds 4 Pro could become cheaper during the upcoming Prime Day event in July.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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