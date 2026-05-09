Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch

A $30 gift card may not seem like a massively good deal to everyone. But Amazon has rarely launched promotions for this model. For instance, back in March, the earbuds were a bit cheaper at the e-commerce giant, though the deal knocked just $31 off their price.Samsung has refined the design for their new Pro earbuds, which makes them even more comfortable to wear. They're also surprisingly lightweight, so they won't cause pressure even after long listening sessions.When it comes to noise cancellation, the earbuds do the job quite well. Once you get the right fit, you can expect excellent isolation that muffles some outside noises. And when the ANC kicks in, your listening experience becomes even more immersive.Audio quality is pretty good as well. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro give you a meaty, satisfying bass right out of the box, which complements the silky highs and balanced mids.Of course, you get all sorts of audio customization options, and their companion app offers different extra features to make these fellas truly worthwhile.If you ask me, this bundle offer is about as good as it gets right now (at least on Amazon). If you're tempted, now's a great time to act, especially because the limited-time sale may vanish soon. However, if you don't mind waiting a bit, the Buds 4 Pro could become cheaper during the upcoming Prime Day event in July.