ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better

When even OpenAI says "hold up," you know it's serious.

ChatGPT's logo in white displayed over a colorful background.
In the world of AI, new model announcements are popping up as often as app updates – and when it comes to grabbing headlines, OpenAI is usually right in the mix. But this time, instead of launching something new, the ChatGPT creator is hitting pause.

OpenAI has officially delayed the release of its upcoming open-weight model, which was originally supposed to go live next week. According to CEO Sam Altman, the reason for the delay is simple but important: the company needs more time for safety checks and reviewing high-risk areas.
 
This is the second time the model has been pushed back – it was already delayed earlier this summer.


This open model is one of OpenAI's most anticipated drops this year, right alongside the upcoming GPT-5. Unlike GPT-5, though, this one is meant to be open: developers will be able to download it and run it locally.
 
That makes it a pretty big deal, especially as OpenAI competes with the likes of Google with its Gemini AI, Anthropic and Elon Musk's xAI – all of which are pumping massive money into their own models.

Now, with the latest delay, devs will need to wait a little longer to get their hands on the first open model OpenAI has offered in years. And for sure, that might be a bummer for some – but honestly, I support this kind of move. AI is moving fast – maybe a little too fast – and a decision to slow things down for the sake of safety is one I can fully get behind.

Do you think AI companies should delay launches to focus more on safety?

Vote View Result

The reality is, AI is already deeply woven into our lives, even if it doesn't always feel like it. It is running under the hood of social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Elon Musk's X.
 
And when the technology can affect everything from what you see online to how you communicate, it is critical for companies to take extra care before rolling out new tools.

Need proof? Just look at what happened with Elon Musk's own AI project, Grok. Just recently, Grok went completely off the rails. After a system update (and a push to make it "less politically correct"), the chatbot started posting hateful messages, including antisemitic content and disturbing references like calling itself "MechaHitler."

xAI eventually pulled Grok offline, deleted some of its published posts and issued updates to its system prompts. But it is a pretty stark reminder of what can go wrong when AI isn't properly tested or supervised. And I think that is exactly the kind of disaster ChatGPT's creator seems to be trying to avoid.

So yeah, delays can be annoying, especially in the fast-paced world of AI where everyone is racing to release the next big thing. But if it means we can avoid situations like Grok's recent meltdown or Google’s AI Overviews telling users to eat rocks and glue (yep, that actually happened), then waiting a little longer is more than worth it.

Tsveta Ermenkova
