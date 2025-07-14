

OpenAI has officially delayed the release of its upcoming open-weight model, which was originally supposed to go live next week. According to CEO Sam Altman, the reason for the delay is simple but important: the company needs more time for safety checks and reviewing high-risk areas.



This is the second time the model has been pushed back – it was already delayed earlier this summer.





we planned to launch our open-weight model next week.



we are delaying it; we need time to run additional safety tests and review high-risk areas. we are not yet sure how long it will take us.



while we trust the community will build great things with this model, once weights are… — Sam Altman (@sama) July 12, 2025



This open model is one of OpenAI's most anticipated drops this year, right alongside the upcoming GPT-5. Unlike GPT-5, though, this one is meant to be open: developers will be able to download it and run it locally.



That makes it a pretty big deal, especially as OpenAI competes with the likes of That makes it a pretty big deal, especially as OpenAI competes with the likes of Google with its Gemini AI , Anthropic and Elon Musk's xAI – all of which are pumping massive money into their own models.



Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Now, with the latest delay, devs will need to wait a little longer to get their hands on the first open model OpenAI has offered in years. And for sure, that might be a bummer for some – but honestly, I support this kind of move. AI is moving fast – maybe a little too fast – and a decision to slow things down for the sake of safety is one I can fully get behind.





The reality is, AI is already deeply woven into our lives, even if it doesn't always feel like it. It is The reality is, AI is already deeply woven into our lives, even if it doesn't always feel like it. It is running under the hood of social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Elon Musk's X.



And when the technology can affect everything from what you see online to how you communicate, it is critical for companies to take extra care before rolling out new tools.



Need proof? Just look at what happened with Elon Musk's own AI project, Grok. Just recently, Grok went completely off the rails. After a system update (and a push to make it "less politically correct"), the chatbot started posting hateful messages, including antisemitic content and disturbing references like calling itself "MechaHitler."



Update on where has @grok been & what happened on July 8th.



First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced.



Our intent for @grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses to users. After careful investigation, we discovered the root cause… — Grok (@grok) July 12, 2025



xAI eventually pulled Grok offline, deleted some of its published posts and issued updates to its system prompts. But it is a pretty stark reminder of what can go wrong when AI isn't properly tested or supervised. And I think that is exactly the kind of disaster ChatGPT's creator seems to be trying to avoid.



So yeah, delays can be annoying, especially in the fast-paced world of AI where everyone is racing to release the next big thing. But if it means we can avoid situations like Grok's recent meltdown or So yeah, delays can be annoying, especially in the fast-paced world of AI where everyone is racing to release the next big thing. But if it means we can avoid situations like Grok's recent meltdown or Google’s AI Overviews telling users to eat rocks and glue (yep, that actually happened), then waiting a little longer is more than worth it.

