Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable

According to images shared by The Mobile Report T-Mobile "T" logo at the bottom and a splash of magenta at the top. There's even a pop-out integrated straw, but you can also open the spring-loaded lid and drink from the spout. According to images shared by, the insulated water bottles will be black with an inconspicuous"T" logo at the bottom and a splash of magenta at the top. There's even a pop-out integrated straw, but you can also open the spring-loaded lid and drink from the spout.









The capacity of the bottle is not known, but it looks to be the perfect size — not so big that it's difficult to carry around and not so small that it can't hold enough water. The capacity of the bottle is not known, but it looks to be the perfect size — not so big that it's difficult to carry around and not so small that it can't hold enough water.



It's not clear when these will be available, but July 22, the Tuesday after next, looks like a likely date. In any case, it will pop up in T-Life when the time comes, so keep an eye out and don't forget to claim it in the app.



You'll have to go to a T-Mobile -owned store to grab your bottle. You may want to call ahead and inquire about availability, as stores tend to run out quickly.



If there is one thing that can take the edge off the blistering heat, it's a cool drink, but a chilled beverage isn't always readily available when you are out and about. To keep you from feeling parched, T-Mobile may soon start distributing temperature-retaining bottles as part of the next Tuesdays' giveaway.At any given time, you are likely to findrunning a promo for freebies, but sometimes those free items come in the form of digital perks or subscriptions . Nothing compares to the joy of a physical gift, though, andmakes them extra special by being season-appropriate . That's also true for the upcoming gift.