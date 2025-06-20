New iPhone 17 color brings royalty to the base model
Apple is bringing back purple to the iPhone 17, and this time it actually looks right.
It seems like only yesterday that the iPhone 16 came out, and it brought with it a stunningly pretty new color option: ultramarine. Now, if a new report (translated source) from a reliable tipster is to be believed, the base model of the iPhone 17 will feature a new color option named ‘lavender’.
As the name may give away, this color is a pretty shade of purple, a color option that Apple users have often wished for since the iPhone 12. While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had ‘deep purple’ and the base and Plus models had traditional purple, they didn’t look right to many users.
Apple seems to be rectifying that mistake, as the lavender color option for the base model iPhone 17 looks like what immediately comes to mind upon hearing the word “purple”. Furthermore, the leak also confirms that the base model iPhone 17 will look like the base model iPhone 16.
As such, it’s only the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max that are going to feature redesigned exteriors.
The iPhone 17 is also reportedly going to be thinner and lighter than the iPhone 16. This is also likely going to be the last time that an iPhone series is powered by a 3 nm chipset, as the iPhone 18 will most likely feature the 2 nm A20 chips.
The redesign that is happening for the other iPhone 17 models has seen mixed reception online. If the much larger rear camera island is not to your liking, then a lavender base model iPhone 17 may just be what you’re looking for. Of course, waiting a little while longer will let you buy a Samsung Galaxy S26 as well. If everything goes according to plan, then that series will be powered by Samsung’s own 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset.
With the iPhone 17 redesign, the iPhone 18 punch hole, and the foldable iPhone slated for a 2026 launch, a new color option seems trivial. Especially when you consider that Apple is planning a new iPhone Pro model for 2027, which will feature a display free of any distractions.
However, I’m certain that a sizable subset of Apple users will be ecstatic about a real purple offering on the iPhone 17.
As the name may give away, this color is a pretty shade of purple, a color option that Apple users have often wished for since the iPhone 12. While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had ‘deep purple’ and the base and Plus models had traditional purple, they didn’t look right to many users.
Apple seems to be rectifying that mistake, as the lavender color option for the base model iPhone 17 looks like what immediately comes to mind upon hearing the word “purple”. Furthermore, the leak also confirms that the base model iPhone 17 will look like the base model iPhone 16.
As such, it’s only the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max that are going to feature redesigned exteriors.
iPhone 16 came with the beautiful ultramarine color option. | Video credit — Apple
The iPhone 17 is also reportedly going to be thinner and lighter than the iPhone 16. This is also likely going to be the last time that an iPhone series is powered by a 3 nm chipset, as the iPhone 18 will most likely feature the 2 nm A20 chips.
The redesign that is happening for the other iPhone 17 models has seen mixed reception online. If the much larger rear camera island is not to your liking, then a lavender base model iPhone 17 may just be what you’re looking for. Of course, waiting a little while longer will let you buy a Samsung Galaxy S26 as well. If everything goes according to plan, then that series will be powered by Samsung’s own 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset.
With the iPhone 17 redesign, the iPhone 18 punch hole, and the foldable iPhone slated for a 2026 launch, a new color option seems trivial. Especially when you consider that Apple is planning a new iPhone Pro model for 2027, which will feature a display free of any distractions.
However, I’m certain that a sizable subset of Apple users will be ecstatic about a real purple offering on the iPhone 17.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: