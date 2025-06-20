Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

New iPhone 17 color brings royalty to the base model

Apple is bringing back purple to the iPhone 17, and this time it actually looks right.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
New iPhone 17 color brings royalty to the base model
It seems like only yesterday that the iPhone 16 came out, and it brought with it a stunningly pretty new color option: ultramarine. Now, if a new report (translated source) from a reliable tipster is to be believed, the base model of the iPhone 17 will feature a new color option named ‘lavender’.

As the name may give away, this color is a pretty shade of purple, a color option that Apple users have often wished for since the iPhone 12. While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had ‘deep purple’ and the base and Plus models had traditional purple, they didn’t look right to many users.

Does lavender on iPhone 17 appeal to you?

Vote View Result


Apple seems to be rectifying that mistake, as the lavender color option for the base model iPhone 17 looks like what immediately comes to mind upon hearing the word “purple”. Furthermore, the leak also confirms that the base model iPhone 17 will look like the base model iPhone 16.

As such, it’s only the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max that are going to feature redesigned exteriors.

Video Thumbnail
iPhone 16 came with the beautiful ultramarine color option. | Video credit — Apple

The iPhone 17 is also reportedly going to be thinner and lighter than the iPhone 16. This is also likely going to be the last time that an iPhone series is powered by a 3 nm chipset, as the iPhone 18 will most likely feature the 2 nm A20 chips.

The redesign that is happening for the other iPhone 17 models has seen mixed reception online. If the much larger rear camera island is not to your liking, then a lavender base model iPhone 17 may just be what you’re looking for. Of course, waiting a little while longer will let you buy a Samsung Galaxy S26 as well. If everything goes according to plan, then that series will be powered by Samsung’s own 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset.

With the iPhone 17 redesign, the iPhone 18 punch hole, and the foldable iPhone slated for a 2026 launch, a new color option seems trivial. Especially when you consider that Apple is planning a new iPhone Pro model for 2027, which will feature a display free of any distractions.

However, I’m certain that a sizable subset of Apple users will be ecstatic about a real purple offering on the iPhone 17.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless