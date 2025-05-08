iPhone 17 camera: All you need to know

iPhone 17





While the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air (which will be replacing the Plus model) may stick to a familiar rear camera setup, there are still some notable upgrades on the table.









iPhone 17 camera expectations: 48 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, 24 MP selfie

Don't expect drastic changes to the rear cameras on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. The dual-camera setup from the iPhone 16 that featured a 48 MP wide (main) and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera is likely going to return.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to deliver more advanced hardware and computational photography improvements, with new sensors, and potential support for 8K video.



Additional camera features: ALD coating, and software improvements

Another expected refinement is the use of ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating on all cameras. This advanced coating would help reduce flare and ghosting, especially in night photography and harsh lighting conditions.





iPhone 17 ’s camera system should feel more responsive and reliable.



The truth is, though, that this is not the first time we hear rumors about a coating that would get rid of the iPhone's infamous light reflections, so we would take this piece of information with a huge grain of salt.



iPhone 17 and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations

Combined with computational photography enhancements in iOS 19, the iPhone 17's camera system should feel more responsive and reliable.

The truth is, though, that this is not the first time we hear rumors about a coating that would get rid of the iPhone's infamous light reflections, so we would take this piece of information with a huge grain of salt.

Apple's cameras have consistently performed well in our PhoneArena Camera Score test, but the previous models have been behind some of Samsung's models as far as photo quality goes.





The new 48 MP telephoto camera could change that by delivering higher resolution photos with more detail in them, just like with the main and ultrawide when those got upgraded.



The ability to record 8K video is geared more toward content creators and professionals. While it makes for an impressive announcement feature, it’s not something the average user is likely to take advantage of.



Theseries is nearing its expected announcement in fall 2025, and cameras are once again said to take center stage.