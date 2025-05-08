iPhone 17 camera: All you need to know
Up Next:
The iPhone 17 series is nearing its expected announcement in fall 2025, and cameras are once again said to take center stage.
The exciting news comes from the front of the phone. Apple is reportedly upgrading the selfie camera to a 24 MP sensor this year, which is said to have six plastic lens elements. That’s double the resolution of the current 12 MP shooter, and it’s the first front-facing camera hardware change since the iPhone 11 (2019).
Just like the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 series will feature vertically aligned rear cameras for capturing spatial video, which can be viewed on Apple’s Vision Pro headset.
There’s also talk that Apple could introduce the ability to record video from the rear and selfie cameras simultaneously, which would be a useful tool for vloggers and content creators, although it's something that's been available on Android phones for a while now.
Another long-awaited feature might finally arrive: 8K video recording. While it didn’t make the cut in the iPhone 16 Pro series, it’s back on the rumor mill for 2025. If true, this would mark Apple’s first step into ultra-high-resolution video recording.
The Pro models will also adopt the upgraded 24 MP front-facing camera that's said to adorn the standard and Air models.
Another expected refinement is the use of ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating on all cameras. This advanced coating would help reduce flare and ghosting, especially in night photography and harsh lighting conditions.
While the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air (which will be replacing the Plus model) may stick to a familiar rear camera setup, there are still some notable upgrades on the table.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to deliver more advanced hardware and computational photography improvements, with new sensors, and potential support for 8K video.
Don’t expect drastic changes to the rear cameras on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. The dual-camera setup from the iPhone 16 that featured a 48 MP wide (main) and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera is likely going to return.
iPhone 17 camera expectations: 48 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, 24 MP selfie
Don’t expect drastic changes to the rear cameras on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. The dual-camera setup from the iPhone 16 that featured a 48 MP wide (main) and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera is likely going to return.
The exciting news comes from the front of the phone. Apple is reportedly upgrading the selfie camera to a 24 MP sensor this year, which is said to have six plastic lens elements. That’s double the resolution of the current 12 MP shooter, and it’s the first front-facing camera hardware change since the iPhone 11 (2019).
In practice, this change should mean sharper selfies, more flexibility for cropping and editing, and better low-light performance.
Just like the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 series will feature vertically aligned rear cameras for capturing spatial video, which can be viewed on Apple’s Vision Pro headset.
iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max: 48 MP triple cameras and 8K video?
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to come with a brand new 48 MP 5x telephoto camera, to go perfectly with the 48 MP main camera and 48 MP ultra-wide.
There’s also talk that Apple could introduce the ability to record video from the rear and selfie cameras simultaneously, which would be a useful tool for vloggers and content creators, although it's something that's been available on Android phones for a while now.
Another long-awaited feature might finally arrive: 8K video recording. While it didn’t make the cut in the iPhone 16 Pro series, it’s back on the rumor mill for 2025. If true, this would mark Apple’s first step into ultra-high-resolution video recording.
Recommended Stories
Additional camera features: ALD coating, and software improvements
Another expected refinement is the use of ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating on all cameras. This advanced coating would help reduce flare and ghosting, especially in night photography and harsh lighting conditions.
Combined with computational photography enhancements in iOS 19, the iPhone 17’s camera system should feel more responsive and reliable.
The truth is, though, that this is not the first time we hear rumors about a coating that would get rid of the iPhone's infamous light reflections, so we would take this piece of information with a huge grain of salt.
Apple’s cameras have consistently performed well in our PhoneArena Camera Score test, but the previous models have been behind some of Samsung's models as far as photo quality goes.
The truth is, though, that this is not the first time we hear rumors about a coating that would get rid of the iPhone's infamous light reflections, so we would take this piece of information with a huge grain of salt.
iPhone 17 and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations
Apple’s cameras have consistently performed well in our PhoneArena Camera Score test, but the previous models have been behind some of Samsung's models as far as photo quality goes.
The new 48 MP telephoto camera could change that by delivering higher resolution photos with more detail in them, just like with the main and ultrawide when those got upgraded.
The ability to record 8K video is geared more toward content creators and professionals. While it makes for an impressive announcement feature, it’s not something the average user is likely to take advantage of.
The ability to record 8K video is geared more toward content creators and professionals. While it makes for an impressive announcement feature, it’s not something the average user is likely to take advantage of.
Things that are NOT allowed: